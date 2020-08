LANCASTER, S.C. — Officers found a man dead outside a home on Dixon Road after a reported shooting, according to a news release.

According to Lancaster County Coroner Karla Deese, the victim, who was shot multiple times, has been identified as 49-year-old Tony McGriff.

Police say they responded to the scene shortly after 4 p.m. on August 1st.

The incident is under investigation, and the Lancaster Police Department ask anyone with more information to call 803-283-1171.