Caldwell County Reports 14 Coronavirus Deaths And 1,141 Confirmed Cases

The Latest (8/4/20):

1/4 Caldwell County

2/4 Caldwell County Comparison Chart

3/4 Caldwell County Cases By Age

4/4 Caldwell County Cases By Zip Code







Caldwell County reported 45 new positive COVID-19 cases between July 31-August 3 — 25 in the 28645 Zip code, 15 in the 28630, and five in the 28638. Eight patients are under 17; four are between 18 and 24; 14 are between 25 and 49; eight are between 50 and 64; seven are between 65 and 74; and four patients are over the age of 75.

Cases at the Caldwell Correctional Center in Hudson have increased to 16. Twelve inmates, three staff members, and one volunteer have now tested positive for COVID-19.

The number of recovered patients now stands at 510. To be counted as recovered and be eligible to return to work, patients must meet all the following criteria:

At least 10 days since symptom onset

At least 24 hours fever free without the use of fever-reducing medications

Improvement of other symptoms

For information about Coronavirus, visit www.caldwellcountync.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit www.caldwellcountync.org/coronavirus-covid-19/dashboard.

The Latest (7/28/20):

Caldwell County reported 69 new positive COVID-19 cases between July 25-27 — 44 in the 28645 Zip code, 14 in the 28630, seven in the 28638, three in the 28601, and one in 28611. Seven patients are under the age of 17; three are between 18 and 24; 22 are between 25 and 49; 15 are between 50 and 64; 19 are between 65 and 74; and three are over the age of 75.

The number of cases associated with outbreaks in the county also increased. The cases at Brockford Assisted Living now stands at 65. Caldwell Correctional Facility has 14 cases; Hickory Falls has three; and Gateway Rehabilitation and Healthcare now has three cases. Shaire Center and Lenoir Health Care remain at 2 cases each.

The Latest (7/24/20):

Caldwell County reported 41 new positive COVID-19 cases on July 23 — 24 in the 28645 Zip code, seven in the 28630, nine in 28638, and one in the 28611. Six patients are under the age of 17; 15 are between 25 and 49; 14 are between 50 and 64; four are between 65 and 74; and two patients are over the age of 75.

The number of hospitalized patients now stands at 16. Five patients are hospitalized at Caldwell UNC Healthcare. The remaining patients are at Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge Morganton (Grace), Duke University Hospital, Frye Regional Medical Center, UNC Medical Center, and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

The Latest (7/17/20):

Today, Caldwell County received confirmed of its ninth COVID-19-related death. The patient, who was between the ages of 50 and 64, was hospitalized and was reported to have underlying health conditions.

Twenty COVID-19 cases were reported today county — 16 in the 28645 Zip code, three in the 28630, and one in 28638. Two patients are under the age of 17; two patients are between 18 and 24; eight are between 25 and 49; four are between 50 and 64; two are between 65 and 74; and two patients are over the age of 75.

One of the cases reported today is part of the outbreak at Brockford Inn Assisted Living. The facility now has a total of 64 positive cases (45 residents and 19 employees).

The number of recovered patients continues to increase. Currently, 384 patients are counted as recovered, and the cluster at Baker Waste Equipment is closed. NC Division of Public Health defines a cluster as a minimum of five cases with illness onset or initial positive results within a 14-day period and a plausible epidemiologic link between cases.

The Latest (7/17/20):

Eighteen COVID-19 cases were reported on July 16th in the county, seven in the 28645 Zip code, seven in the 28630, and four in 28638. Four patients are under the age of 17; one patient is between 18 and 24; five are between 25 and 49; three are between 50 and 64; two are between 65 and 74; and three patients are over the age of 75.

People who have symptoms of COVID-19, have been close to confirmed cases, live/work in a congregate living situation, are a front-line/essential worker, work in health care, have a higher risk of severe illness, are a member of a historically marginalized population, such as the African American and Hispanic-Latinx communities, no longer need to wait for a provider referral to get tested. This also applies to people who have attended protests, rallies, or other mass gatherings. To find a testing site in Caldwell County, visit www.caldwellcountync.org/coronavirus-covid-19/testing.

The Latest (7/7/20):

Caldwell County learned of two COVID-19-related deaths today. One patient, who was over the age of 65, had been hospitalized and was reported to have underlying health conditions. The other patient, who was between the ages of 25 and 64, had not been hospitalized and was not reported to have any underlying health conditions.

A total of seven COVID-19 cases were reported today in Caldwell County, three in the 28645 Zip code, two in 28630, one in 28638, and one 28601. One patient is under the age of 24, five are between 25 and 64, and one is over the age of 65.

Due to the number of tests being received at the lab, results are now taking four to five days.

The Latest (6/15/20):

Caldwell County learned of its fourth COVID-19 related death today. The patient, who was between the ages of 25 and 64, was hospitalized and reported having pre-existing conditions.

One COVID-19 case was reported today in the 28630 Zip code. Four more patients have recovered bringing the total recovered patients to 128.

Anyone who thinks they have been exposed to COVID-19 is encouraged to be tested regardless of whether or not they are experiencing symptoms. The Caldwell County Health Department in conjunction with West Caldwell Health Council, will hold a COVID-19 Drive-thru Testing Event on Tuesday, June 16, from 2-5 p.m. in the parking lot at South Caldwell High School. Testing is free, but people are asked to bring their insurance card and, if possible, download and complete the testing form found at www.caldwellcountync.org/coronavirus-covid-19/testing.

The Latest (5/21/20):

Five new cases were reported today, all in the 28645 Zip code. Cases are counted in the county where the patient lives, not where they are tested. Sometimes patient addresses are initially reported as Caldwell County, but further investigation reveals they actually live in another county.

North Carolina will move into Safer At Home Phase 2 of lifting COVID-19 restrictions on Friday, May 22 at 5 pm. and continue through at least Friday, June 26. Under Safer At Home Phase 2:

Mass gathering limits will be no more than 10 people indoors or 25 people outdoors in most circumstances. These limits apply to the following: event venues; conference centers; stadiums and sports arenas; amphitheaters; and groups at parks or beaches.

Bars, night clubs, gyms and indoor fitness facilities, and indoor entertainment venues such as movie theaters and bowling alleys remain closed.

Restaurants, personal care businesses, including salons and barbers, and pools can open at 50% capacity with distancing and cleaning requirements.

Childcare facilities, day camps and overnight camps will be open with enhanced cleaning and screening requirements. Retail businesses allowed to open in Phase 1 at 50% capacity will continue at that level.

Public health recommends worship services practice enhanced social distancing, cleaning, and hygiene practices.

The Latest (5/20/20):

As of May 20th, officials in Caldwell County say they have 90 confirmed COVID-19 cases and two deaths.

The number of recovered COVID-19 patients in Caldwell County has increased to 52. To be counted as recovered and be eligible to return to work, patients must meet all of the following criteria:

At least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared

At least 3 days (72 hours) have passed since recovery defined as resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications

Improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath)

Four new cases were reported today, three in the 28645 Zip Code and one in the 28630.

Cases are counted in the county where the patient lives, not where they are tested. Sometimes patient addresses are initially reported as Caldwell County, but further investigation reveals they actually live in another county.

Additional Information

All Caldwell County offices will be closed Monday, May 25, in observance of Memorial Day. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, county offices will re-open with limited public access on Tuesday, May 26. For details on how to access county services during the pandemic, visit www.caldwellcountync.org/coronavirus-covid-19/county-office-buildings-limited-access-list.

The Latest (5/19/20):

As of May 19th, officials in Caldwell County say they have 86 confirmed COVID-19 cases and two deaths. The county says they have conducted 2,415 COVID-19 tests with 2,115 negative tests results.

Updated 5-19-20

No new cases were reported today in Caldwell County, and the number of recovered patients still stands at 36. To be counted as recovered and be eligible to return to work, patients must meet all of the following criteria:

At least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared

At least 3 days (72 hours) have passed since recovery defined as resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications

Improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath)

Cases are counted in the county where the patient lives, not where they are tested. Sometimes patient addresses are initially reported as Caldwell County, but further investigation reveals they actually live in another county.

The Latest (5/15/20):

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — As of May 14th, officials in Caldwell County say they have 75 confirmed COVID-19 cases. The county says they have conducted 2,094 COVID-19 tests with 1,824 negative tests results.

The confirmed cases by age includes:

10 cases in individuals between the ages of 0-24 years old

59 cases in individuals between the ages of 25-64 years old

6 cases are from individuals 65 years old and older

The Latest (5/11/20):

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Caldwell County Public Health was informed about the first confirmed COVID-19 related death in the county on May 11.

“It is with heavy hearts that we report the first death in Caldwell County. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family,” Anna Martin, Public Health Director said. “While tragic, this first death in Caldwell County due to COVID-19 emphasizes the importance of staying at home and social distancing to slow the spread of this virus.”

COVID-19 remains a serious situation in Caldwell County and residents are encouraged to comply with the statewide orders.

“It is our goal to slow the spread of the virus in our community. We encourage everyone to help us by following all public health orders,” said Martin.

As of May 9th, Caldwell County health officials say they have 60 confirmed COVID-19 cases. The county says they have conducted 1,800 COVID-19 tests with 1,627 negative tests results.

In addition, there is a total of 26 recovered patients across the county.

Original Story (4/30/20):

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — As of April 30th, officials in Caldwell County say they have 35 confirmed COVID-19 cases. The county says they have conducted 1,456 COVID-19 tests with 1,301 negative tests results.

Officials are asking people to stay at home except to visit essential businesses, exercise or to help a family member or friend. This will help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Additionally, the county is saying residents should follow the CDC’s recommendations to wear cloth face masks while in public. More details about face coverings can be found HERE.