Hickory Police Looking For Suspects Of Days Inn Shooting That Left Two Victims Injured

HICKORY, N.C. — Hickory Police are looking for the suspects of a Days Inn shooting that left two victims injured Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to the hotel, located on 13th Ave Drive Northwest, around 2 p.m. after reports of a shooting. According to police, it was determined the victims walked to the Waffle House, located on Hwy 321 NW, after being shot in the parking lot of the hotel.

The victims, identified as 19-year-old Tylee Shahiem Street and 20-year-old Demarcus Leeshan Brown, were transported for medical care. One victim is in stable condition with the other victim receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, officers confirm.

According to Hickory Police, the suspects left the area of Days Inn in a white vehicle. This incident is not considered a random act.

Anyone with information reference the identity of the suspects is asked to contact Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or Investigator M. Chapman 828-261-2628 or mchapman@hickorync.gov.