Police Identify Man Killed In Mooresville Officer-Involved Shooting

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Police say that one person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Mooresville. Mooresville police spokeswoman Kim Sellers said in an email that the incident occurred Sunday night.

She wrote that officers had responded to a residence on Heritage Place for a domestic incident that reportedly involved an assault. A report says when officers arrived on the scene, they encountered Christoper Kimmons Craven, 38, in front of the home armed with a handgun.

Officers were reportedly in uniform and immediately identified themselves as police officers, according to a news release. Officers say they gave multiple commands for Craven to show his hands. That’s when investigators say Craven suddenly reached for the firearm from his waist and drew the weapon, according to a news release.

Two officers discharged their weapons towards Craven. Officers then administered medical care and performed CPR on Craven until EMS arrived. Investigators say Craven was pronounced dead at scene.

Sellers says that the North Carolina’s State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident. No further details were released.