CMPD Investigating Deadly Shooting On Independence Boulevard

Caryn Little,

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting in southeast Charlotte.

Officers were called to Independence Boulevard at Wallace Lane around 3pm in reference to a shooting.  MEDIC says they pronounced one person dead at that location.  WCCB can confirm that police have roped off a crime scene in the parking lot of the Life Storage building.

No other details have been released at this time.  This is a developing story.  Check back for updates.