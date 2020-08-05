CMPD Investigating Deadly Shooting On Independence Boulevard

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting in southeast Charlotte.

Officers were called to Independence Boulevard at Wallace Lane around 3pm in reference to a shooting. MEDIC says they pronounced one person dead at that location. WCCB can confirm that police have roped off a crime scene in the parking lot of the Life Storage building.

