CMPD Outlines Policy Updates Amid Calls for Police Reform

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – We’re learning more about a wide range of policy changes at CMPD.

It comes amid calls for police reform and protests in Charlotte and across the country.

Some of the most significant changes come in response to an incident on June 2nd when protesters say they were “trapped and gassed” on 4th Street.

Chief Johnny Jennings says exit routes will now be communicated repeatedly, loudly, and clearly.

And exits will not be intentionally blocked.

“We cannot base a dispersal order based on something that happened 20 or 30 minutes ago after that crowd has stopped doing what they were doing and then reassembled at another location,” Jennings said during a virtual news conference on Wednesday.

Riot control supervisors will now wear body cameras.

The department is also now using holster monitors, which activate an officer’s body camera when their gun is drawn.

“If that weapon was pointed at an individual, the officer will be required to report that, at this point,” Jennings said.

The department has also strengthened its “duty to intervene” policy.

“We expect them to be able to intervene and step in and stop whatever action that is and to assist in that,” Jennings said.

CMPD is also expanding its ban on chokeholds.

“Our policy has always been that we will not restrict airflow, but even to enhance that we’ve included will not restrict airflow or blood flow to the brain,” Jennings said.

Community activists like Robert Dawkins say the moves are a good start, though he says some policies could go further.

“It’s just bad that the change has always seemed to have to come up either a loss of life or after there’s been a big CMPD galvanizing event,” Dawkins says.