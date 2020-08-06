CMPD Asking For Public’s Help Locating 20-Year-Old Man Wanted For South Charlotte Homicide
The Latest (8/6/20):
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man for the murder of a 22-year-old that was fatally shot in south Charlotte Saturday.
According to police, 20-year-old Jamie Marcel Graham Jr. has been identified as the suspect in the murder case of Solomon Fleming.
Graham currently has outstanding warrants for Murder, Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, police say.
Anyone who observes Graham is asked to exercise caution and call 9-1-1 immediately. The public can also contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
The Latest (8/1/20):
CMPD say detectives have identified the man who died in the south Charlotte shooting as 22-year-old Soloman Fleming Jr.
Original Story (August 1, 2020)
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officers found one man dead with a gunshot wound after receiving a phone call about an Assault with a Deadly Weapon on South Tryon Street, according to a news release.
Police say they responded to the call right before 11 a.m. on August 1st.
Police ask anyone with more information to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.