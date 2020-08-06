CMPD Asking For Public’s Help Locating 20-Year-Old Man Wanted For South Charlotte Homicide

The Latest (8/6/20):

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man for the murder of a 22-year-old that was fatally shot in south Charlotte Saturday.

According to police, 20-year-old Jamie Marcel Graham Jr. has been identified as the suspect in the murder case of Solomon Fleming.

1/3 Jamie Marcel Graham Jr.

2/3 Jamie Marcel Graham Jr.

3/3 Jamie Marcel Graham Jr.





Graham currently has outstanding warrants for Murder, Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, police say.

Anyone who observes Graham is asked to exercise caution and call 9-1-1 immediately. The public can also contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

The Latest (8/1/20):

CMPD say detectives have identified the man who died in the south Charlotte shooting as 22-year-old Soloman Fleming Jr.

Original Story (August 1, 2020)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officers found one man dead with a gunshot wound after receiving a phone call about an Assault with a Deadly Weapon on South Tryon Street, according to a news release.

Police say they responded to the call right before 11 a.m. on August 1st.

Police ask anyone with more information to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.