Gaston County Mugshots August 5th August 6, 2020 WCCB Web Team, 1/23AA Gaston County Mugshots Cover 8.5.20 Show Caption Hide Caption 2/23Twayne Worthy – Possession Of Marijuana With Intent Show Caption Hide Caption 3/23Joseph Wilson – Breaking:Entering A Motor Vehicle – Larceny – No Liability Insurance Show Caption Hide Caption 4/23Eric Wanke – Accessory After The Fact Show Caption Hide Caption 5/23Omar Tate – Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 6/23Selma Stephenson – Possession Of Meth – Possession Show Caption Hide Caption 7/23Venice Smithers – Failure To Appear – Possession – Possession Of Marijuana Show Caption Hide Caption 8/23Travis Proctor – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 9/23Christain Parton – Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 10/23Roman Miller – Attempted First Degree Murder Show Caption Hide Caption 11/23Timothy Meeks – Domestic Violence Protection Order Show Caption Hide Caption 12/23Ashley McKnight – Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 13/23Mildred Johnson–Colon – Conspiracy Show Caption Hide Caption 14/23Jamarr James – Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 15/23Israel Hughes – Communicating Threats Show Caption Hide Caption 16/23Anna Holder – Larceny – Possession Of Heroin – Possession Of Meth – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 17/23Ragan Heavener – Driving While Intoxicated Show Caption Hide Caption 18/23Shadereka Dawkins – Driving While License Revoked Show Caption Hide Caption 19/23Michael Curtis – Extradition Show Caption Hide Caption 20/23Justin Conley – Probation Violation – Resisting An Officer – Possession – Failure To Heed Light Or Siren – Fictitious Tag Show Caption Hide Caption 21/23Ronnie Byrd – Driving While Intoxicated – Reckless Driving To Endanger – Possession Show Caption Hide Caption 22/23Michael Brandenburg – Driving While Intoxicated Show Caption Hide Caption 23/23Adrian Bodford – Failure To Comply Show Caption Hide Caption Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, August 5th. FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin