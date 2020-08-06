NCGOP Files Ethics Complaints Against City Council Members

CHARLOTTE, NC — Two Democratic Charlotte City Council members face ethics complaints by the state Republican party.

The NCGOP alleges James Mitchell took a taxpayer-funded trip to Detroit in 2018 and attended a Panthers game.

Dimple Ajmera is accused of leveraging her position to receive campaign contributions from the real estate community during rezoning petitions.

The filings come about a week after an investigation into Republican council member Tariq Bohkari’s involvement with a nonprofit and a city contract. That investigation found no wrongdoing.

Mitchell says he conducted city business while in Detroit.

“We had had a number of folks that had pointed out there were these issues that had arisen, including one that had been talked about in the media and in the press. And so we wanted to take a look at those and see if they had merits,” says NC GOP Chairman Michael Whatley.

“I work hard for the citizens of Charlotte,” says Mitchell. “I take my responsibility seriously. I’ve served this community for 20 years. So this for me is about me protecting my integrity.”

The city is required to look into the ethics complaints. It’s not clear how long any investigation may take.