Mecklenburg County Mugshots August 6th August 7, 2020 WCCB Web Team, 1/67Meck County 8 6 Show Caption Hide Caption 2/67Ishmel Wiley Common Law Robbery Felony Conspiracy Show Caption Hide Caption 3/67Michele Watson Possess Methamphetamine Show Caption Hide Caption 4/67Amanda Watson Felony Possession Of Cocaine Possess Marijuan Up To .5 Oz Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 5/67Larry Walker Assault Government Official Or Employee Habitual Misdemeanor Assault Resisting Public Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 6/67Christopher Tucker Common Law Robbery Felony Conspiracy Show Caption Hide Caption 7/67Richard Towery 3 Counts Of Carrying Concealed Weapon Drive On Closed Or Unopened HWY DWLR Not Impaired Rev Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle Possession Of Firearm By Felon Reckless Driving To Endanger Show Caption Hide Caption 8/67Bellande Theodore Extradition Or Fugitive Other State Show Caption Hide Caption 9/67Randy Tate Aid And Abet Larceny (Felony) Breaking And Or Entering (Felony) Conspire Commit Felony Larceny Felony Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 10/67Adonijah Suggs Possession Of Firearm By Felon Resisting Public Officer Simple Possess SCH II CS (Misdemeanor) Show Caption Hide Caption 11/67Patricia Strong AWDW Serious Injury Show Caption Hide Caption 12/67Corrie Stewart Assault By Strangulation Assault On A Female Communicating Threats Felony Possession SCH II CS Injury To Personal Property Show Caption Hide Caption 13/67Antonio Staten Possess Marijuana Greater Than .5 To 1.5 Oz PWISD Marijuana Show Caption Hide Caption 14/67Damarious Sims Non Arrest Parole Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 15/67Shavonda Simpson Assault With A Deadly Weapon Fail To Give Info Or Aid Person Injured Injury To Personal Property Show Caption Hide Caption 16/67William Seymour Obtain Property False Pretense Show Caption Hide Caption 17/67Shaquille Samuel Possession Of Firearm By Felon Show Caption Hide Caption 18/67Kennedy Pride Carrying Concealed Gun (Misdemeanor) Possession Of Firearm By Felon Show Caption Hide Caption 19/67Jermaine Pratt 2 Counts Of Assault By Pointing A Gun Possession Of Firearm By Felon Show Caption Hide Caption 20/67Maurice Polk Assault On A Female Second Degree Forcible Rape Second Degree Kidnapping Show Caption Hide Caption 21/67Daquarius Phillips Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (Felony) IV D Nonsupport Child Show Caption Hide Caption 22/67Everett Phifer Felony Possession Marijuana 2 Counts Of Flee Or Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle (Misdemeanor) Show Caption Hide Caption 23/67Alexander Niles Communicating Threats Injury To Real Property Show Caption Hide Caption 24/67Dandre Morrison Non Arrest Federal Show Caption Hide Caption 25/67Shantrice Morrell Communicating Threats Show Caption Hide Caption 26/67Matthew Medley Common Law Robbery Injury To Personal Property Show Caption Hide Caption 27/67Brandon McLean Carrying Concealed Gun (Misdemeanor) Possess Marijuana Up To .5 Oz PWISD Cocaine Show Caption Hide Caption 28/67Dale Martini Fail Register Sex Offender (Felony) Show Caption Hide Caption 29/67Phillip Mackey Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 30/67Jason Lucas DV Protective Order Violation (Misdemeanor) Show Caption Hide Caption 31/67Richard Lowery DWLR Not Impaired Rev Flee Or Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle (Felony) Resisting Public Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 32/67Alaina Lowery Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 33/67Floyd Long Assault By Strangulation Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 34/67Shawn Lee Possession Of Firearm By Felon Show Caption Hide Caption 35/67Shawn Lee Assault With A Deadly Weapon Carrying Concealed Gun (Misdemeanor) Felony Possession SCH II CS Possess Stolen Firearm Show Caption Hide Caption 36/67Joshua Lasher Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 37/67Edward Lasher Assault By Strangulation Show Caption Hide Caption 38/67Calvin Kellar Extradition Or Fugitive Other State Show Caption Hide Caption 39/67Ghaith Kareem Habitual Impaired Driving Injury To Real Property Show Caption Hide Caption 40/67Chudney James Felony Possession Marijuana Felony Possession Of Cocaine Possess Drug Paraphernalia PWISD Marijuana Show Caption Hide Caption 41/67Jayvion Jackson Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 42/67Rhonda Huffstickler Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 43/67James Howie 2 Counts Of Breaking And Or Entering (Felony) Felony Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 44/67Sharon Hartis 2 Counts Of Assault Government Official Or Employee Intoxicated And Disruptive Mal Conduct By Prisoner Resisting Public Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 45/67Duane Harrell Assault On A Female False Imprisonment Injury To Personal Property Show Caption Hide Caption 46/67Jonathan Graham Communicating Threats Injury To Personal Property Misdemeanor Larceny Possess Marijuana Greater Than .5 To 1.5 Oz Possess Drug Paraphernalia Resisting Public Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 47/67Quanell Gee Assault On A Female Injury To Personal Property Larceny By Employee Show Caption Hide Caption 48/67JARTAV~2 Show Caption Hide Caption 49/67Luron Davis Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 50/67Jeremiah Davis Assault On A Female Resisting Public Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 51/67Jalen Davis Common Law Robbery Felony Conspiracy Show Caption Hide Caption 52/67Michael Crittenden Intoxicated And Disruptive Show Caption Hide Caption 53/67Steven Courtney Resisting Public Officer Misdemeanor Larceny Larceny Remove Or Destroy Or Deactivate Compound Show Caption Hide Caption 54/67Denise Colon Larceny Free Text Show Caption Hide Caption 55/67Anthony Coleman Assault On A Female Communicating Threats Show Caption Hide Caption 56/67Isaiah Carter Carrying Concealed Gun (Misdemeanor) Discharge Firearm In City Possess Stolen Firearm Show Caption Hide Caption 57/67Timothy Carrothers Non Arrest Federal Show Caption Hide Caption 58/67Luz Bustos Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 59/67Michael Burroughs DV Protective Order Violation (Misdemeanor) Show Caption Hide Caption 60/67Benjamin Bruce Discharge Firearm In City Possession Of Firearm By Felon Show Caption Hide Caption 61/67Carl Brown 2 Counts Of Communicating Threats Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle Cyberstalking Misdemeanor Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 62/67Nyjeeyah Blair Possess Drug Paraphernalia Possess Methamphetamine Resisting Public Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 63/67Brittany Blackwood Second Degree Trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 64/67Alicia Bedwell Extradition Or Fugitive Other State Misdemeanor Larceny No Operators License Show Caption Hide Caption 65/67James Barnett Federal Non Arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 66/67Derrick Baker Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 67/67Brandon Addison DWLR Not Impaired Rev Expired Registration Card Or Tag Extradition Or Fugitive Other State Possess Marijuana Up To .5 Oz Show Caption Hide Caption Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Thursday, August 6th. 