Gaston County Confirms 4th Case Of Rabies In 2020

DALLAS, N.C. — Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement say they found a fox with rabies, on August 6th on Hoyles Creek Road, who was killed by a families dog.

The one-year-old American Pit-Bull Terrier mix was up to date on her rabies vaccinations, and got a rabies booster shot within 96 hours of the exposure, according to a news release.

The community of Hoyles Creek Road Dallas, North Carolina was notified to make sure their rabies vaccinations were up to date, according to a news release.

The Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement unit says to make sure your pets and families are up to date on their vaccinations.