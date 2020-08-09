South Carolina Troopers Investigate A Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash

MCCONNELLS, N.C. — Troopers investigate a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Brattonsville Road and Percival Road where one person died on August 9th at 2:20 a.m., according to a news release.

South Carolina troopers say the driver of 2006 Honda Civic died on impact, with three teenage passengers, when they were heading south and went right off the road and hit a tree.

All three passengers were taken to Levine Children’s Hospital for their injuries, two by EMS and one by helicopter, according to a news release.

Troopers say the investigation is active, and ongoing.