Mecklenburg County Mugshots August 11th August 12, 2020 1/33Meck County 8 11 2/33Jakeenen Whitmire Assault On A Female 3/33Jarren Warner Carrying Concealed Gun (Misdemeanor) Weapon Offense Free Text 4/33Ever Vidal Non Arrest Federal 5/33Neftali Valencia Assault On A Female Habitual Misdemeanor Assault 6/33Jesus Tejada Possess Marijuana Up To .5 Oz Possess Stolen Firearm 7/33Adonijah Suggs Non Arrest Parole Violation 8/33Jahlissa Sineath Communicating Threats 9/33Harvell Shannon Assault On A Female 10/33Lakayla Riley Breaking And Or Entering (Felony) Felony Larceny 11/33Taylor Richardson Communicating Threats Simple Assault 12/33Christopher Quanah Second Degree Trespass 13/33Zytwan Paschal Assault By Pointing A Gun Assault On A Female 14/33Christopher Otman DWI 15/33William Mize Conspire Obtain Property False Pretense 2 Counts Of Obtain Property False Pretense 16/33Connie Mitchell Simple Assault 17/33Cayetano Mendoza Non Arrest Federal 18/33Chet McBeath DWI Flee Or Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle (Felony) 19/33Alex Marshall Non Arrest Federal 20/33Davione Mackey AWDW Intent To Kill Breaking And Or Entering (Felony) Possession Of Firearm By Felon 21/33Joachim Macauley Communicating Threats Sexual Battery 22/33Antonio Johnson 3 Counts Of Trafficking In Cocaine Possession Of Firearm By Felon Conspire To Traffic In Cocaine 23/33Bayron Herrera Cruz AWDW Serious Injury 24/33Yama Fluker Assault By Pointing A Gun 25/33Babatunde Fakayode Assault On A Female 26/33Stewart Dobie Assault By Strangulation Assault On A Female Breaking And Or Entering (Felony) Larceny After Break Or Enter 27/33Arke Cuff Non Arrest Federal 28/33Estee Bullock Injury To Real Property 29/33Benjamin Bruce Non Arrest Bond Term 30/33Allen Blankenship Non Arrest Probation Violation 31/33Shena Black Urinate In Public 32/33Julie Bean Misdemeanor Larceny 5 Counts Of Habitual Larceny 33/33Petisha Barber Simple Assault Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Tuesday, August 11th.