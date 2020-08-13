Mecklenburg County Mugshots August 12th August 13, 2020 WCCB Web Team, 1/49Meck County 8 12 Show Caption Hide Caption 2/49Austin Wormuth Assault With A Deadly Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 3/49Zaire Witherspoon Attempt Robbery With Dangerous Weapon Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle Conspire Robbery With Dangerous Weapon Felony Larceny Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (Felony) Show Caption Hide Caption 4/49Terrill Webber Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 5/49Jason Wayne Assault And Battery Common Law Robbery Show Caption Hide Caption 6/49Savell Watson DWI Show Caption Hide Caption 7/49Davonte Warren Weapon Offense Show Caption Hide Caption 8/49Robert Wallace DV Protective Order Violation (Felony) Show Caption Hide Caption 9/49Tyrone Walker 2 Counts Of Indecent Liberties With Child 2 Counts Of Statutory Sex Offense With Child By Adult Show Caption Hide Caption 10/49Charles Taylor Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (Felony) Show Caption Hide Caption 11/49Timothy Smith AWDW Serious Injury Show Caption Hide Caption 12/49Gregory Smith Felony Possession Marijuana Possess Marijuana Paraphernalia Possession Of Firearm By Felon PWISD Marijuana Show Caption Hide Caption 13/49KERRYS~1 Show Caption Hide Caption 14/49Maria Saldana Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 15/49Christopher Ross Breaking And Or Entering (Felony) Show Caption Hide Caption 16/49Steven Robinson Communicating Threats Show Caption Hide Caption 17/49Heather Remington DWI Show Caption Hide Caption 18/49Christopher Quanah Second Degree Trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 19/49Zeus Palmer Assault By Strangulation Show Caption Hide Caption 20/49David Oglesby DV Protective Order Violation (Misdemeanor) Show Caption Hide Caption 21/49Eric Newport Assault By Strangulation Show Caption Hide Caption 22/49William Michael DV Protective Order Violation (Misdemeanor) Show Caption Hide Caption 23/49Salem McGee Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 24/49Brian McBride Possess Drug Paraphernalia Trafficking In Cocaine Show Caption Hide Caption 25/49Roland Mayfield Possession Of Firearm By Felon Show Caption Hide Caption 26/49Paul Martin DWLR Not Impaired Rev Show Caption Hide Caption 27/49Gerald Martin 6 Counts Of DV Protective Order Violation (Felony) Communicating Threats 2 Counts Of Injury To Personal Property Interfere Elect Monitor Device (Misdemeanor) Misuse Of 911 System Show Caption Hide Caption 28/49Travis Lyons Communicating Threats Show Caption Hide Caption 29/49Terrence Lockamy Communicating Threats Harassing Phone Call Injury To Personal Property Show Caption Hide Caption 30/49Jason Lewis Misdemeanor Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 31/49Hermie King DWI Possess Drug Paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 32/49Michael Jurado 2 Counts Of Indecent Liberties With Child Show Caption Hide Caption 33/49Terell Jackson Accessory After The Fact (Felony) Obstructing Justice (Misdemeanor) Show Caption Hide Caption 34/49Joseph Houston Breaking And Or Entering (Felony) Larceny After Break Or Enter Show Caption Hide Caption 35/49John Hood Second Degree Trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 36/49Xazavyer Golfin Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 37/49Dashawn Gillespie Communicating Threats False Imprisonment Show Caption Hide Caption 38/49Jamall Eubanks Breaking And Or Entering (Felony) Larceny After Break Or Enter Show Caption Hide Caption 39/49David Darnell 2 Counts Of Possess Stolen Goods Or Property (Misdemeanor) Show Caption Hide Caption 40/49Shahquan Cureton Robbery With Dangerous Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 41/49William Crawford Carrying Concealed Gun (Misdemeanor) Drive Or Allow MV No Registration 2 Counts Of DWLR Not Impaired REV Fictional Or Alt Title Or Registration Card Or Tag Speeding Show Caption Hide Caption 42/49Reginald Carson Communicating Threats Cyberstalking Injury To Personal Property Injury To Real Property Show Caption Hide Caption 43/49Symona Brayboy Assault Government Official Or Employee Assault With Deadly Weapon Felony Possession Of Cocaine First Degree Trespass Enter To Remain Resisting Public Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 44/49Keaton Braithwaite Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 45/49Christopher Blair Possess Marijuana Greater Than .5 To 1.5 Oz Possess Marijuana Paraphernalia Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 46/49Setep Bey Assault Physical Injury Emergency Person Show Caption Hide Caption 47/49Skiasia Banner DWI AWDW Intent To Kill DWLR Not Impaired Rev Felony Larceny Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 48/49Kevin Banks Assault On A Female Carrying Concealed Gun (Misdemeanor) Communicating Threats Possession Of Firearm By Felon Show Caption Hide Caption 49/49Samuel Ariza Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Wednesday, August 12th. FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin