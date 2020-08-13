Salisbury Shooting Investigation Underway After Incident Between Father And Son Leaves One In Critical Condition

SALISBURY, N.C. — The Salisbury Police Department is investigating a late Thursday morning shooting that left one victim seriously injured after a domestic dispute.

The shooting happened on Celebration Drive, off of Old Concord Road, in Salisbury.

According to police, after an initial investigation the incident is suggested to be an altercation between a father and son.

One individual has been taken to Wake Forest Baptist Health Hospital and currently listed in critical condition, police. No names have been released at this time.

This is an on-going investigation.