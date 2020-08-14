Mecklenburg County Mugshots August 13th August 14, 2020 JD Crouch, 1/58Mugcov Show Caption Hide Caption 2/58Isis Young Larceny By Employee Show Caption Hide Caption 3/58James Yarboro Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/58Keith Williams Assault With A Dangerous Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 5/58Harry Whittington Communicating Threats Show Caption Hide Caption 6/58Rodriguez Westmoreland Driving While License Revoked Resisting Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 7/58Walter Thomas Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 8/58Randy Tate Breaking And Entering Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 9/58Khadjah Steele Larceny By Employee Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 10/58Marissa Smith Assault With A Deadly Weapon Hit And Run Show Caption Hide Caption 11/58Kevin Smith Driving While License Revoked Show Caption Hide Caption 12/58Sharon Sanders Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 13/58Asharian Sanders Attempted Robbery With Dangerous Weapon Conspiracy Robbery Show Caption Hide Caption 14/58Selia Salinas Breaking And Entering Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 15/58Dequaven Reid Breaking And Entering Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 16/58Maliek Randolph Assault With Deadly Weapon Discharging Weapon In Occupied Property Show Caption Hide Caption 17/58Mathew Ramos DWI Show Caption Hide Caption 18/58Rodney Pinckney Possession Of Firearm By Felon Show Caption Hide Caption 19/58Zontravious Phillips Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 20/58Vinson Phillips Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 21/58Donnell Overton Communicating Threats Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 22/58Paubon Ojo Conspiracy Robbery Felony Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 23/58Jaleel Monroe DWI Show Caption Hide Caption 24/58Shaquae Millner Communicating Threats Show Caption Hide Caption 25/58Emari Miller Assault With A Deadly Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 26/58Christian Mendez Possession Of Stolen Goods Show Caption Hide Caption 27/58Christian McGrant Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Larceny Possession Of Stolen Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 28/58Michael Lyles Breaking And Entering Hit And Run Show Caption Hide Caption 29/58Tomier Lundy Fugitive Show Caption Hide Caption 30/58Todd Lundy Fugitive Show Caption Hide Caption 31/58Donald Lee Trespassing Show Caption Hide Caption 32/58Thomas Kilheeney Assault With A Deadly Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 33/58Mariah Kelley DWI Show Caption Hide Caption 34/58Eilliott Jones Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 35/58David Johnson Injury To Real Property Show Caption Hide Caption 36/58Antonio Johnson Breaking And Entering Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 37/58Levern Jacobs Possession With Intent Cocaine Show Caption Hide Caption 38/58Osco Jackson Assault On A Female Larceny From Person Show Caption Hide Caption 39/58Taylor Huntley Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 40/58William Hickman Trespassing Show Caption Hide Caption 41/58Lashawn Harris Breaking And Entering Show Caption Hide Caption 42/58Allen Goodman Felony Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 43/58Jeremy Golphin Carrying Concealed Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 44/58John Frazier Felony Larceny Felony Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 45/58Timothy Dean Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 46/58Sandino Davis Attempted First Degree Murder Assault With A Deadly Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 47/58Allen Cashion Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia Possession Of Meth Show Caption Hide Caption 48/58Lorenzo Brown Breaking And Entering Financial Card Fraud Financial Card Theft Show Caption Hide Caption 49/58Brad Bright Intoxicated And Disruptive Resisting Officer Trespassing Show Caption Hide Caption 50/58Jonathan Boyd Felony Possession Of Cocaine Disorderly Conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 51/58Arzenia Bost DWI Show Caption Hide Caption 52/58Nathan Bellamy Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 53/58Julie Bean Habitual Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 54/58Paulina Araujo Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 55/58Stephen Anthony Felonius Restraint Robbery With Dangerous Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 56/58Dai Anderson Hit And Run Larceny Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 57/58Shane Allen Hit And Run Show Caption Hide Caption 58/58Sheirmale Adams Injury To Personal Property Show Caption Hide Caption Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Thursday, August 13th. FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin