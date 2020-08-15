A GoFundME Raised Over $470,000 In Memory Of A 5-Year-Old Boy Who Was Fatally Shot

WILSON, N.C. — The family of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant, who was shot in the head while riding his bicycle and died August 9th, has raised more than $470,000 on their GoFundMe page in less than a week.

Officers say the families neighbor 25-year-old Darrius Sessoms shot the boy late Sunday afternoon, and has been charged with murder.

Cannon’s grandmother, Gwen Hinnant, created the online fundraiser on August 12th with the goal of raising $5,000 to pay for funeral services.

Gwen Hinnant says the boy was just doing what he would do any other day when the shooting occurred.

“He just loved everything. Everybody,” Lee Parker, Cannon’s stepfather said. “I could sit here for days, I just … there are no words or no amount of money that’s going to bring him back.”

Hundreds of people showed up to Shingleton Funeral Home in Wilson to show their support on Thursday, August 13th.

The family postponed the community vigil that was planned for Friday, August 14th, and hope to have a gathering later on in the coming weeks.