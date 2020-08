Mecklenburg County Mugshots August 14th

1/46 Mugcov

2/46 Adarius Franklin Injury To Personal Property

3/46 Alphonzo Mcpherson Assault With A Deadly Weapon

4/46 Antoine Watkins Protective Order Violation

5/46 Aquimeni Switzer Felony Possession Of Marijuana



6/46 Brandi McCauslin Simple Assault

7/46 Brandon Hargett Driving While Impaired Possession Of Heroin

8/46 Corey McBride Assault With Deadly Weapon

9/46 Cynthia Griffin Driving While License Revoked

10/46 Darren Matthews Federal



11/46 Davyon Farrer Possession Of Cocaine Larceny

12/46 Deandre Benton Robbery With Dangerous Weapon

13/46 Dedric McManus Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle

14/46 Dominique Mckinney Human Trafficking Possession Of Firearm By Felon

15/46 Eugene Turner Assault On A Female Communicating Threats



16/46 Gabriela Gallo Communicating Threats

17/46 Jamoral McCorkle Federal

18/46 Javis Dozier Felony Larceny

19/46 Jawayne Lynch Parole Violation

20/46 Johnny Scott Robbery With Dangerous Weapon



21/46 Juan Romero Injury To Personal Property

22/46 Julie Bean Fugitive

23/46 Kyntaryius Jackson Bond Term

24/46 Linda Johnson Simple Assault

25/46 Lorris Stewart Breaking And Entering Larceny



26/46 Malcolm Townsend Assault By Pointing Gun Assault On A Female

27/46 Mariany Castillo Assault And Battery

28/46 Mathew King DWI

29/46 Maurice Davis Assault And Battery Assault On A Female

30/46 Michael Deal Protective Order Violation Hit And Run



31/46 Osan Simonds Forgery Fraud Uttering Forged Instrument

32/46 Robert Beaty Assault On A Female

33/46 Roland Mayfield Bond Term

34/46 Ronnie Morrow Bond Term

35/46 Ryan Chisholm Assault By Pointing Gun Assault On A Female



36/46 Sigmond Williams Communicating Threats

37/46 Siyone Harrington Possession Of Stolen Vehicle Simple Possession

38/46 Sonya Allen Fugitive

39/46 Tavaris Cole Assault With A Deadly Weapon Injury To Personal Property

40/46 Treyvon Harris Assault On A Female Habitual Assault



41/46 Tyrell White Carrying Concealed Gun

42/46 Vaque Davis Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle

43/46 Vernard Gregory Breaking And Entering Larceny

44/46 Vontez Timmons Assault On A Female Assault With A Deadly Weapon

45/46 Xavier Simms Possession Of Firearm By Felon



46/46 Yama Fluker Assault With A Deadly Weapon





























































































Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Friday, August 14th.