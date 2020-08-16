Mecklenburg County Mugshots August 15th August 16, 2020 JD Crouch, 1/32Mugcov Show Caption Hide Caption 2/32Adonis Valle Assault By Strangulation Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 3/32Bryant Witherspoon Larceny After Breaking And Entering Show Caption Hide Caption 4/32Carlos Lopez Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 5/32Chantay Donaway Breaking And Entering Show Caption Hide Caption 6/32Christopher Quanah Trespassing Show Caption Hide Caption 7/32Corey McBride Assault With A Deadly Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 8/32Corraundeas Davis Breaking And Entering Motor Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 9/32Gabrielle Gray Forgery Of Instrument Show Caption Hide Caption 10/32Hameen Muhammad Protective Order Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 11/32Hunter Culpepper Breaking And Entering Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 12/32Jacob Poirier Fugitive Show Caption Hide Caption 13/32James Anderson Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 14/32Jan Penland Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 15/32John Smith Breaking And Entering Show Caption Hide Caption 16/32John Townsell Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 17/32Joseph Phillips Communicating Threats Ethnic Intimidation Show Caption Hide Caption 18/32Joshua Frasier Felony Possession Show Caption Hide Caption 19/32Kahlil Taylor Carrying Concealed Gun Possession Of Stolen Firearm Show Caption Hide Caption 20/32Keandre Moore Possession Of Stolen Goods Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 21/32Kevin Brewer Driving While License Revoked Felony Possession Show Caption Hide Caption 22/32Kim Weaver DWI Show Caption Hide Caption 23/32Kristopher Nixon Common Law Robbery Trespassing Show Caption Hide Caption 24/32Lazarus Durant Assault On A Female Injury To Personal Property Show Caption Hide Caption 25/32Leandre Graham Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 26/32Martha Vanpelt Simple Possession Show Caption Hide Caption 27/32Megani Stack Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 28/32Stephen Robbins Breaking And Entering Show Caption Hide Caption 29/32Stewart Dobie Protective Order Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 30/32Stone Wisener Assault On Govt Official False Imprisonment Show Caption Hide Caption 31/32Xzavier Terry Breaking And Entering Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 32/32Yavonka Byrd Second Degree Trespassing Show Caption Hide Caption Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Saturday, August 15th. FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin