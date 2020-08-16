Mecklenburg County Mugshots August 15th

1/32 Mugcov

2/32 Adonis Valle Assault By Strangulation Assault On A Female

3/32 Bryant Witherspoon Larceny After Breaking And Entering

4/32 Carlos Lopez Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle

5/32 Chantay Donaway Breaking And Entering



6/32 Christopher Quanah Trespassing

7/32 Corey McBride Assault With A Deadly Weapon

8/32 Corraundeas Davis Breaking And Entering Motor Vehicle

9/32 Gabrielle Gray Forgery Of Instrument

10/32 Hameen Muhammad Protective Order Violation



11/32 Hunter Culpepper Breaking And Entering Larceny

12/32 Jacob Poirier Fugitive

13/32 James Anderson Simple Assault

14/32 Jan Penland Larceny

15/32 John Smith Breaking And Entering



16/32 John Townsell Assault On A Female

17/32 Joseph Phillips Communicating Threats Ethnic Intimidation

18/32 Joshua Frasier Felony Possession

19/32 Kahlil Taylor Carrying Concealed Gun Possession Of Stolen Firearm

20/32 Keandre Moore Possession Of Stolen Goods Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle



21/32 Kevin Brewer Driving While License Revoked Felony Possession

22/32 Kim Weaver DWI

23/32 Kristopher Nixon Common Law Robbery Trespassing

24/32 Lazarus Durant Assault On A Female Injury To Personal Property

25/32 Leandre Graham Assault On A Female



26/32 Martha Vanpelt Simple Possession

27/32 Megani Stack Simple Assault

28/32 Stephen Robbins Breaking And Entering

29/32 Stewart Dobie Protective Order Violation

30/32 Stone Wisener Assault On Govt Official False Imprisonment



31/32 Xzavier Terry Breaking And Entering Larceny

32/32 Yavonka Byrd Second Degree Trespassing

































































Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Saturday, August 15th.