9PM: Penn & Teller: Fool Us

WILL PENN & TELLER BE FOOLED THIS WEEK? — Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out.

Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets.

The magicians featured in the episode include Sora, Jaana Felicitas, Mario Lopez and Clinton W. Gray. Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host.e