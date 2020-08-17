CMPD: 2 Dead, 1 Seriously Injured In West Charlotte Shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Detectives are investigating a fatal west Charlotte shooting that left two people dead and one person with life-threatening injuries.

The incident happened Sunday around 9:50 p.m. on Reid Avenue, off of West Boulevard.

Officers say they responded to reports of a shooting and upon arrival they began rendering medical aid to two individuals with gunshot wounds. MEDIC responded to the scene and transported both victims to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, one of which was pronounced dead upon arrival to the hospital.

While on the scene, officers learned a third gunshot-wound victim was taken to the hospital by someone else with life-threatening injuries.

A second victim in the case died due to their injuries early Monday morning. Detectives say the two deceased victims have been identified as 29-year-old Keith Fitzroy Rivera and 28-year-old Kawon Markus Hoover.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.