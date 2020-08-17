Several N.C. School Districts Report Online Learning Technology Down As Students Begin First Day Of School

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As students across the state begin their first day of school, a widespread technology issues halts learning for those who are supposed to begin virtual learning Monday.

NCEdCloud is down across North Carolina, according to Union County Public Schools. This means that students, teacher and parents are unable to log in to access Canvas, PowerSchool as well as any other NCEdCloud application.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools made the following statement about the issue with the program:

CMS is aware of issues with the state program NCEdCloud. This is the program that students and faculty use to access the Canvas remote learning platform. The state is looking into the issues and hoping for a solution soon.

We are aware that there are technology issues with NC EDCloud and many of you are unable to log in at this time. This… Posted by Union County Public Schools on Monday, August 17, 2020

According to Union County Public Schools, the issues has been reported to the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction and the state’s staff is working to resolve this matter.