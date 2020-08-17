WCCB CHARLOTTE: Morning Show Entertainment Producer

Do you have attitude? Feel a little daring? We need to talk.

Charlotte’s CW has an opening for a full-time entertainment producer on WCCB News Rising airing weekday mornings from 4:30-9am.

Working closely with our News, Web and Marketing teams you’ll create progressive, entertaining content for Rising and our social/digital platforms. The goal is to differentiate with an attitude and dare to defy.

You’ve got to be a trendsetter – recognize trends quickly and then turn them into great TV/social content. You’ve got to push the envelope and get traction for our content on all of our platforms and in the community. Goes without saying – you need to be active on social media.

We need a go-getter who’s creative, passionate and has a lot of personality.

This is a unique opportunity to join a versatile team. Successful candidate needs a minimum of one year experience in producing content. Send reel and resume to:

Jeff Monheit

WCCB News Assistant News Director

jmonheit@wccbcharlotte.com

No phone calls

EOE

Please note source of referral on all resumes/cover letters.

8/17/2020