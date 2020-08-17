Win That Wedding | PHOTOS
Whitney Hooper and Tillman Hull won the “Win That Wedding” grand prize all inclusive wedding package.
WCCB Charlotte and these amazing businesses donated their time and expertise for this wonderful cause.
Check out photos from the beautiful ceremony of Whitney Hooper and Tillman Hull Sunday, August 16th.
- Wedding Planner – The Silk Veil
- DJ – DJ Krazy T
- Floral – Aprils Floral Expressions
- Décor | Centerpieces | Linens | Uplighting – Simply Unique Designs
- Venue – Grace Weddings and Events
- Catering – LKN Catering
- Cake – Sweet It Is
- Officiant – Rev Jim Lytle
- Stationary – House of Couture
- Wedding Rings – JVL card via Kitchen Tradition Bridal Registry
- Photography – Captured by Kevin
- Videography– Laurin Wilson films
- Photo booth – QC Glam Life
- Ceremony Musician – Deans’ Duets
- Hair Stylist – Dolce Lusso
- Makeup Artist – Catherin Mahlin
- Brides Dress – The SandBox
- Grooms Tuxedo – Troy Allen Clothier
- Ice Sculpture – Artisan Ice Sculptures
- Honeymoon (3 days, 2 nights) – Kitchen Tradition Bridal Registry