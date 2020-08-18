CMPD: Woman Killed In Deadly East Charlotte Stabbing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A woman was stabbed to death at an east Charlotte apartment complex early Tuesday morning, according to CMPD.

Officers responded to East W. T. Harris Boulevard, close to North Sharon Amity Road, around 12:15 a.m. after an assault with a deadly weapon call for service.

Upon arrival, officers located and began administering medical aid to a woman with life-threatening stab wounds, police say. MEDIC transported the victim to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

This incident was the first of two homicides that happened early Tuesday.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.