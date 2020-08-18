Mecklenburg County Mugshots August 17th August 18, 2020 JD Crouch, 1/42Mugcov Show Caption Hide Caption 2/42Aleef Nicks Federal Show Caption Hide Caption 3/42Anthony Daniels Larceny Of Firearm By Felon Possession Of Firearm By Felon Show Caption Hide Caption 4/42Antonio White Federal Show Caption Hide Caption 5/42Asim Morrison Assault Inflicting Serious Injury Communicating Threats Show Caption Hide Caption 6/42Ayneka Truss Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 7/42Brittany Robinson Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 8/42Brosky Evans Assault By Strangulation Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 9/42Bryson Jones Injury To Real Propety Show Caption Hide Caption 10/42Celso Zarate Assault On A Female Communicating Threats Show Caption Hide Caption 11/42Daniel McCorkle Protective Order Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 12/42David Canals Federal Show Caption Hide Caption 13/42Desmin Logan Felony Possession Of Cocaine Show Caption Hide Caption 14/42Donald Stinson Habitual Assault Non Support Of Child Show Caption Hide Caption 15/42Donald White Communicating Threats Fugitive Show Caption Hide Caption 16/42Elton Howie Felony Possession Of Marijuana Drug Paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 17/42Evan Emmanuel Felony Possession Show Caption Hide Caption 18/42Frederick Ellerbe DWI Driving While License Revoked Show Caption Hide Caption 19/42Frederick Howard Disorderly Conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 20/42Jaquavian Caldwell Breaking And Entering Show Caption Hide Caption 21/42John Allison First Degree Sex Exploiting Minor Show Caption Hide Caption 22/42John Weiss Attempted Breaking And Entering Show Caption Hide Caption 23/42Johnny Byrd Assault On A Female Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 24/42Joseph Kump Protective Order Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 25/42Keith Miller Maintaining And Dwelling Possession With Intent Show Caption Hide Caption 26/42Kyris Frank Carrying Concealed Weapon Possession Of Firearm By Felon Show Caption Hide Caption 27/42Luis Reyes Attempted Common Law Robbery Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 28/42Marlene Sarter Felony Possession Possession Of Drug Parapheranlia Show Caption Hide Caption 29/42Melvin Perez Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 30/42Nicholas Baker Driving Left Of Center Driving While License Revoked Felony Hit And Run Show Caption Hide Caption 31/42Rashawn Coleman Possession Of Firearm By Felon Robbery With Dangerous Weapon Kidnapping Show Caption Hide Caption 32/42Ronald Vera Embezzlement Show Caption Hide Caption 33/42Sarah Rice DWI Show Caption Hide Caption 34/42Shawn Niblack First Degree Tresapssing Show Caption Hide Caption 35/42Shontrell Lipscomb Trespassing Show Caption Hide Caption 36/42Tajhier Ordde Assault With Intent To Kill Show Caption Hide Caption 37/42Tobias Mcneil Murder Show Caption Hide Caption 38/42Tyrell White Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 39/42Tyron Smtih Assautl With A Deadly Weapon First Degree Murder Show Caption Hide Caption 40/42Tyrone Davis Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 41/42Zatario Stewart Murder Show Caption Hide Caption 42/42Ziaire Mayo First Degree Murder Show Caption Hide Caption Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Monday, August 17th. FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin