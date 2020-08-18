North Carolina Reports 146,779 Positive Cases Of Coronavirus, 2,396 Deaths

NORTH CAROLINA — North Carolina is reporting 1,263 new cases of coronavirus and 48 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 1,026 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 1,951,120 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

There have been 2,396 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

For more information on the key metrics used to determine when to ease restrictions, click HERE.

According to data from the state, 43% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 5% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 79% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 186 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 105 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 43 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.