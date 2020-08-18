One Dead, Another Injured After Fatal Southwest Charlotte Shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Homicide Detectives are investigating after a fatal southwest Charlotte shooting left one victim injured and another dead early Tuesday.

Officers responded around 2 a.m. to Nations Ford Road, nearby Archdale Drive and I-77, after hearing gunshots to began searching for suspects and any potential victims or witnesses.

While searching, officers located two men with gunshot wounds. According to multiple reports, the victims were innocent bystanders that were hit by stray bullets. MEDIC transported both victims to the hospital, where one has since been pronounced dead, CMPD says. The other victim’s injuries were non-life-threatening.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.