Juvenile Fatally Shot In Northwest Charlotte, Death Investigation Underway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are conducting a death investigation after a juvenile was found fatally shot in northwest Charlotte Sunday night.

Officers responded to Red Bud Circle, off of Valleydale Road, around 7 p.m. in response to an assault with deadly weapon call for service.

Upon arrival, police located a juvenile boy with an apparent gunshot wound. According to police, the victim was transported by Medic to Atrium Health Main where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.