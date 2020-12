Mecklenburg County Mugshots December 13th

1/43 Mugcov

2/43 Datavion Alexander – Breaking And Entering Motor Vehicle

3/43 Jamekia Alexander – Intoxicated And Disruptive – Resisting Officer

4/43 Cynthia Black – Driving While License Revoked

5/43 Stephen Bowman – Communicating Threats – Resisting Officer



6/43 Darryl Byrd – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

7/43 Mario Castellano – Assault On A Female – Communicating Threats

8/43 Jamal Chance – Assault On A Female

9/43 Jaylan Chisolm – Carrying Concealed Gun – Felony Of Possession

10/43 Keyon Daye – Carrying Concealed Gun – Possession Of Firearm By Felon



11/43 Xavier Elmore – Assault On A Female

12/43 Paul Fletcher – Fales Pretense

13/43 Matthew Gandron – Assault On A Female

14/43 Markedra Hancock – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – First Degree Burglary

15/43 Chad Harvey – Felony Probation Violation – Financial Card Fraud



16/43 Deniqco Herron – Breaking And Entering Motor Vehicle – Felony Conspiracy

17/43 Jeremiah Herron – Breaking And Entering Motor Vehicle

18/43 Ryan Jacobs – Fugitive – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Possession Of Stolen Goods

19/43 Tera Johnson – DWI

20/43 Timmy Johnson – Protective Order Violation



21/43 Levi Jones – Assault On A Female

22/43 Victor Juarezcampos – Assault On A Female

23/43 Jacqulynn Kirkpatrick – Common Law Robbery – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Possession Of Stolen Goods

24/43 Juan Martinez – DWI

25/43 Andra McCleave – Breaking And Entering – Larceny



26/43 Joshua McGugan – Simple Assault

27/43 Navoris Morrison – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Trespassing

28/43 Savanna Nager – DWI

29/43 Chelsea Pressley – Resisting Officer

30/43 Tempestt Reese – Resisting Public Officer



31/43 Cledia Rodriguez – Simple Assault

32/43 Robert Russell – Insurance Fraud

33/43 Janece Samuels – Simple Assault

34/43 Melissa Santa – DWI

35/43 Tyler Saterfield – Contributing To Juvenile – DWI



36/43 Shannon Savage – Simple Assault

37/43 Kristina Smalls – Larceny – Assault

38/43 Jermon Stowe – Larceny – Breaking And Entering

39/43 Dupree Thompson – Simple Assault

40/43 Dorothy Timmons – Breaking And Entering – Assault



41/43 Christopher Tomlinson – DWI

42/43 Guylaton Williams – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Possession Of Stolen Vehicle

43/43 Jashwin Wilson – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon























































































Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Sunday, December 13th.