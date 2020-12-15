NCDHHS Estimates More Than 365,000 North Carolinians Have Recovered From Covid-19

The Latest (12/15/20):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 365,000 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of December 14th, North Carolina health officials reported 441,365 positive cases of coronavirus and 5,855 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 365,273 people, or 83%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (12/7/20):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 341,000 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of December 7th, North Carolina health officials reported 399,362 positive cases of coronavirus and 5,560 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 341,041 people, or 85%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (11/30/20):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 315,000 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of November 30th, North Carolina health officials reported 364,512 positive cases of coronavirus and 5,261 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 315,979 people, or 87%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (11/23/20):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 293,000 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of November 23rd, North Carolina health officials reported 339,194 positive cases of coronavirus and 5,039 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 293,555 people, or 87%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (11/17/20):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 276,000 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of November 16th, North Carolina health officials reported 314,207 positive cases of coronavirus and 4,814 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 276,132 people, or 88%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (11/9/20):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 261,000 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of November 9th, North Carolina health officials reported 294,860 positive cases of coronavirus and 4,615 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 261,719 people, or 89%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (11/2/20):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 246,000 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of November 2nd, North Carolina health officials reported 278,028 positive cases of coronavirus and 4,390 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 246,318 people, or 89%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (10/27/20):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 231,000 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of October 26th, North Carolina health officials reported 261,742 positive cases of coronavirus and 4,170 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 231,611 people, or 88%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (10/19/20):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 218,000 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of October 19th, North Carolina health officials reported 247,172 positive cases of coronavirus and 3,939 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 218,541 people, or 88%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (10/12/20):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 206,000 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of October 12th, North Carolina health officials reported 232,747 positive cases of coronavirus and 3,773 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 206,471 people, or 89%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (10/5/20):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 192,000 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of October 5th, North Carolina health officials reported 219,754 positive cases of coronavirus and 3,637 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 192,644 people, or 88%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (9/28/20):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 184,000 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of September 28th, North Carolina health officials reported 208,248 positive cases of coronavirus and 3,445 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 184,422 people, or 89%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (9/21/20):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 176,000 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of September 21st, North Carolina health officials reported 194,381 positive cases of coronavirus and 3,247 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 176,422 people, or 91%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (9/15/20):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 167,000 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of September 14th, North Carolina health officials reported 185,781 positive cases of coronavirus and 3,060 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 167,257 people, or 90%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (9/7/20):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 156,000 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of September 7th, North Carolina health officials reported 177,919 positive cases of coronavirus and 2,897 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 156,652 people, or 88%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (8/31/20):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 145,000 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of August 31st, North Carolina health officials reported 167,313 positive cases of coronavirus and 2,702 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 145,884 people, or 87%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (8/25/20):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 136,000 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of August 24th, North Carolina health officials reported 156,396 positive cases of coronavirus and 2,535 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 136,630 people, or 87%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (8/17/20):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 127,000 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of August 17th, North Carolina health officials reported 145,516 positive cases of coronavirus and 2,348 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 127,749 people, or 88%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (8/11/20):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 116,000 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of August 10th, North Carolina health officials reported 136,844 positive cases of coronavirus and 2,172 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 116,969 people, or 85%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (8/3/20):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 105,000 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of August 3rd, North Carolina health officials reported 126,532 positive cases of coronavirus and 1,982 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 105,093 people, or 83%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (7/27/20):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 92,300 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of July 27, North Carolina health officials reported 114,338 positive cases of coronavirus and 1,790 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 92,302 people, or 81%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (7/20/20):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 78,700 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of July 20, North Carolina health officials reported 101,046 positive cases of coronavirus and 1,642 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 78,707 people, or 78%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (7/13/20):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 67,100 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of July 13, North Carolina health officials reported 87,528 positive cases of coronavirus and 1,510 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 67,124 people, or 77%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (7/6/20):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 55,300 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of July 6, North Carolina health officials reported 74,529 positive cases of coronavirus and 1,398 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 55,318 people, or 74%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (6/29/20):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 45,500 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of June 29, North Carolina health officials reported 63,484 positive cases of coronavirus and 1,325 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 45,538 people, or 72%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (6/22/20):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 36,900 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of June 22, North Carolina health officials reported 53,605 positive cases of coronavirus and 1,223 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 36,921 people, or 69%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (6/17/20):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 29,200 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of June 15, North Carolina health officials reported 45,102 positive cases of coronavirus and 1,118 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 29,219 people, or 65%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (6/9/20):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 23,600 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of June 8, North Carolina health officials reported 36,484 positive cases of coronavirus and 1,006 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 23,653 people, or 65%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (6/3/20):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 18,800 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of June 1, North Carolina health officials reported 29,263 positive cases of coronavirus and 865 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 18,860 people, or 64%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (5/19/20):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 11,500 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of May 18th, North Carolina health officials has reported 19,023 positive cases of coronavirus and 661 deaths. Today, officials say an estimated 11,637 people, or 61%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

Original Story (5/11/20):

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 9,000 North Carolinians have recovered from Covid-19.

As of May 11th, North Carolina has reported 15,045 positive cases of coronavirus. Today, officials say an estimated 9,115 people, or 61%, have recovered from the virus.

Officials say the estimated median time to recovery is 14 days from the date of specimen collection for non-fatal COVID-19 cases in people who were not hospitalized, or if hospitalization status is unknown.

According to the NCDHHS, the estimated median recovery time is 28 days from the date of specimen collection for hospitalized non-fatal COVID-19 cases. Estimates are used since patient-specific data on the actual time to resolution of all symptoms are not available for all COVID-19 cases in North Carolina.

Health officials say they will update the recovery numbers every Monday. For more information and statistics regarding Covid-19 in North Carolina, click HERE.