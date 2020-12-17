25-Year-Old Concord Police Officer, Armed Suspect Killed In Shootout Near Concord Mills

CONCORD, N.C. — A 25-year-old police officer is dead and another is injured after an officer-involved shooting late Wednesday night, according to the Concord Police Department. Officials say the suspect in the shooting is dead.

The incident that happened on Gateway Lane near Concord Mills just before 11 p.m.

The late night shootout involved the officers and suspect exchanging gunfire. One of the officers was wounded and was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The other officer involved did not survive the shooting and the armed suspect also died.

According to Concord officials, the officer killed was 25-year-old Officer Jason Shuping, who had 1.5 years of service. The injured officer has been identified as 23-year-old Officer Kaleb Robinson with 9 months of service.

The suspect in the case, who was killed, was 29-years-old and a convicted felon. The suspect’s name has not been released.

“This loss is devastating not only to the member’s family and loved ones, but every police officer across the city, state, and country,” the police department stated.

According to officials, officers responded to the scene after a call about a crash around 10:15 p.m. Upon arrival, an ALE agent found an unoccupied vehicle that had crashed into a guardrail. A Concord police officer that responded to the scene was told by a women that a man tried to take her car nearby the Sonic on Gateway Lane.

The officer stayed at the scene with the wrecked vehicle while the ALE agent and two Concord police officers went to the Gateway Lane area. The officers then approached a man matching the description provided by the woman. Police say that’s when the subject pulled out their weapon and began firing in the direction of the officers.

Concord Police Chief Gary Gacek says that is the point in time in which they believe the officers sustained their injuries.

Two additional Concord officers approached the scene ad saw two officers hurt. The suspect then got into an SUV and gunfire was exchanged, police say, this is when the suspect was struck and killed.

The two other CPD officers involved were identified only as being a 37-year-old and a 43-year-old. Both officers were not injured.

“There’s no playbook for this. We’re going to get through this. We’re a big family. It’s going to be tough. It’s going to affect us in different ways,” Chief Gacek said.

Police say the SBI is handling the criminal investigation.

The fatal shooting marks the second time since last week that a police officer was killed near the Charlotte area. Mount Holly Police Officer Tyler Herndon was fatally shot early Friday in Gaston County.