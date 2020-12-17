Gaston County Mugshots December 16th December 17, 2020 WCCB Web Team, 1/17Gaston County 12 16 Show Caption Hide Caption 2/17Allen Waters — Attempt Break Or Enter Building — Larceny After Break Or Enter Show Caption Hide Caption 3/17Daniel Walters — Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 4/17Eric Stevens — Habeas Corpus Show Caption Hide Caption 5/17Zechariah Smith — Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 6/17Anhyia Pirtle — Simple Assault — Injury To Real Property Show Caption Hide Caption 7/17James Parker — Break Or Enter — Misdemeanor Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 8/17Juan Ochoa Granados — Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 9/17Michael Lewis — 1st Degree Trespass — Possess Drug Paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 10/17Christopher Kent — Probation Violation — Failure To Appear (Misdemeanor) Show Caption Hide Caption 11/17Christopher Jenkins — 2 Counts Of Traffick Methamphetamine — Possess SCH VI — Possess Simple SCH IV — Possess Drug Paraphernalia — Assault Inflict Serious Injury Show Caption Hide Caption 12/17James Hudson — 2 Counts Of Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 13/17Casey Christenbury — Assault On A Female — Injury To Personal Property Show Caption Hide Caption 14/17Guillermo Castillo — Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 15/17Shannon Capps — 2 Counts Of Threatening Phone Call Show Caption Hide Caption 16/17Jenna Besson — Misdemeanor Larceny — Larceny Motor Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 17/17Terickus Asbury — Habeas Corpus Show Caption Hide Caption Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, December 16th. FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin