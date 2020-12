Gaston County Mugshots December 17th

1/36 Mugcov

2/36 Jennifer Ware – Habeas Corpus – Financial Identity Theft

3/36 Kevin Velasquez – Habeas Corpus

4/36 Sherry Sawyer – DWI –

5/36 Jerard Reid – Driving While License Revoked – HIt And Run – Resisting Officer



6/36 John Noblitt – Fugitive

7/36 Mathew Nicholas – Driving While License Revoked

8/36 Chavis Mcfaden – Habeas Corpus

9/36 Jamie Lamtman – Robbery – Assault

10/36 Diana Lail – Failure To Appear



11/36 Travis Kirkpatrick – Probation Violation

12/36 Timothy Kelly – Fugitive

13/36 Jimmy Jenkins – Possession Of Heroin – Larceny – Parole Warrant

14/36 James Jacobs – Habeas Corpus

15/36 Jennifer Ware – Habeas Corpus – Financial Identity Theft



16/36 Kevin Velasquez – Habeas Corpus

17/36 Sherry Sawyer – DWI –

18/36 Jerard Reid – Driving While License Revoked – HIt And Run – Resisting Officer

19/36 John Noblitt – Fugitive

20/36 Mathew Nicholas – Driving While License Revoked



21/36 Chavis Mcfaden – Habeas Corpus

22/36 Jamie Lamtman – Robbery – Assault

23/36 Diana Lail – Failure To Appear

24/36 Travis Kirkpatrick – Probation Violation

25/36 Timothy Kelly – Fugitive



26/36 Jimmy Jenkins – Possession Of Heroin – Larceny – Parole Warrant

27/36 James Jacobs – Habeas Corpus

28/36 Kevin Farmer – DWI

29/36 Derrick Dunn – Possession Of Marijuana – Reckless Driving

30/36 Charlie David – Assault And Battery



31/36 Keith Cooke – Possession Of Heroin – DWI – Driving While License Revoked

32/36 Jessica Clemmons – DWI

33/36 Nathaniel Campbell – Assault

34/36 Gregory Bruce – Failure To Apper

35/36 Joshua Bratton – Failure To Appear



36/36 Mathew Branch – Failure To Comply









































































Check out the Gaston County Mugshots from Thursday, December 17th.