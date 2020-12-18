North Carolina Reports 466,104 Positive Cases Of Coronavirus, 6,125 Deaths

Update (12/18/20):

North Carolina is reporting 8,444 new cases of coronavirus and 60 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 2,824 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 6,231,842 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

There have been 6,125 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

North Carolina has 306 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 197 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 55 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (12/17/20):

North Carolina is reporting 5,786 new cases of coronavirus and 86 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 2,804 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 6,149,645 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

There have been 6,065 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

North Carolina has 303 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 190 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 53 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (12/16/20):

North Carolina is reporting 5,273 new cases of coronavirus and 98 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 2,811 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 6,106,202 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

There have been 5,979 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

North Carolina has 290 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 180 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 54 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (12/15/20):

North Carolina is reporting 5,236 new cases of coronavirus and 26 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 2,735 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 6,066,204 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

There have been 5,881 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

North Carolina has 290 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 180 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 54 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (12/14/20):

North Carolina is reporting 4,770 new cases of coronavirus and 32 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 2,553 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 6,016,031 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

There have been 5,855 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

North Carolina has 282 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 175 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 52 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (12/11/20):

North Carolina is reporting 1,984 new cases of coronavirus and 38 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

Health officials say that brings the total of new cases of coronavirus to 7,540 with 2,514 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen says this record high comes right before the Modified Stay at Home Order that goes into effect at 5 p.m. tonight.

Dr. Mandy Cohen says “Having more than 7,500 cases is staggering and alarming. We are now seeing the impact of Thanksgiving gatherings. Do not wait until it is you or your loved one sick or alone in the hospital or you are facing the loss of a loved one to wear a mask, wait 6 feet apart, and wash your hands often. Act now. Please ask yourself what you can do to help slow the spread of this virus and save lives.”

According to health officials, there have been 5,850,241 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

There have been 5,752 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 40% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 82% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 283 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 172 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 50 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (12/10/20):

North Carolina is reporting 5,556 new cases of coronavirus and 53 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 2,444 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 5,778,458 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

There have been 5,714 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

North Carolina has 272 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 165 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 49 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (12/9/20):

North Carolina is reporting 6,495 new cases of coronavirus and 56 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 2,440 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 5,731,775 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

There have been 5,661 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

North Carolina has 267 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 160 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 48 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (12/7/20):

North Carolina is reporting 4,372 new cases of coronavirus and 17 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 2,240 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 5,630,137 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

There have been 5,560 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

North Carolina has 256 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 154 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 46 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.

Update (12/6/20):

NORTH CAROLINA — North Carolina is reporting 6,438 new cases of coronavirus and 2,191 hospitalizations across the state due to COVID-19.

According to health officials, there have been 5,585,824 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

There have been 5,543 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

Update (12/5/20):

NORTH CAROLINA — North Carolina is reporting 6,018 new cases of coronavirus and 49 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 2,171 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 5,521,760 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

There have been 5,516 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

Update (12/4/20):

NORTH CAROLINA –North Carolina is reporting 5,303 new cases of coronavirus and 57 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 2,157 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 5,461,220 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

There have been 5,467 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

Original Story (12/3/20):

NORTH CAROLINA — North Carolina is reporting 5,637 new cases of coronavirus and 44 new deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 2,101 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state.

According to health officials, there have been 5,409,434 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

There have been 5,410 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

According to data from the state, 40% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 82% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 250 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 141 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 46 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.