South Carolina Reports 247,361 Confirmed Coronavirus Cases 4,512 Deaths

Update (12/18/20):

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is reporting 3,648 new cases of coronavirus and 28 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to health officials, there have been 3,251,816 completed tests in South Carolina.

DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory receives samples from healthcare providers to be tested for COVID-19. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved some private labs to also conduct testing for COVID-19. These labs are required to report positive and negative test results for South Carolina residents to DHEC within 24 hours.

There have been 4,512 resident deaths caused by the virus in South Carolina and a total of 247,361 reported positive cases.

For more information on the key metrics used to determine when to ease restrictions, click HERE.

According to data from the state, 14,060 individual test results were reported yesterday, not including antibody tests, which resulted in a 25.9 percent positive rate.

The state is also reporting 130 new probable cases of COVID-19 and 1 new probable death. This brings the total of probable cases to 19,715 and probably deaths to 360.

Click here for South Carolina's coronavirus case count from the beginning of the pandemic until November 30, 2020.

Update (12/17/20):

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is reporting 2,023 new cases of coronavirus and 39 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to health officials, there have been 3,207,401 completed tests in South Carolina.

There have been 4,484 resident deaths caused by the virus in South Carolina and a total of 243,583 reported positive cases.

According to data from the state, 8,357 individual test results were reported yesterday, not including antibody tests, which resulted in a 24.2 percent positive rate.

The state is also reporting 136 new probable cases of COVID-19 and 4 new probable deaths. This brings the total of probable cases to 19,191 and probably deaths to 359.

Update (12/16/20):

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is reporting 2,424 new cases of coronavirus and 42 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to health officials, there have been 3,183,377 completed tests in South Carolina.

There have been 4,444 resident deaths caused by the virus in South Carolina and a total of 241,471 reported positive cases.

According to data from the state, 11,786 individual test results were reported yesterday, not including antibody tests, which resulted in a 20.6 percent positive rate.

The state is also reporting 80 new probable cases of COVID-19 and 2 new probable deaths. This brings the total of probable cases to 18,648 and probably deaths to 356.

Update (12/15/20):

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is reporting 2,303 new cases of coronavirus and 4 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to health officials, there have been 3,153,581 completed tests in South Carolina.

There have been 4,402 resident deaths caused by the virus in South Carolina and a total of 239,119 reported positive cases.

According to data from the state, 11,589 individual test results were reported yesterday, not including antibody tests, which resulted in a 19.9 percent positive rate.

The state is also reporting 19 new probable cases of COVID-19 and 1 new probable deaths. This brings the total of probable cases to 18,201 and probably deaths to 354.

Update (12/14/20):

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is reporting 2,364 new cases of coronavirus and 11 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to health officials, there have been 3,126,016 completed tests in South Carolina.

There have been 4,398 resident deaths caused by the virus in South Carolina and a total of 236,785 reported positive cases.

According to data from the state, 11,633 individual test results were reported yesterday, not including antibody tests, which resulted in a 20.3 percent positive rate.

The state is also reporting 14 new probable cases of COVID-19 and 1 new probable deaths. This brings the total of probable cases to 17,991 and probably deaths to 353.

Update (12/13/20):

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is reporting 2,924 new cases of coronavirus and 44 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

Health officials say this is the highest number of new cases of coronavirus South Carolina has seen, eclipsing last week’s number of new cases by more than 700.

“South Carolina, like many other states, is currently experiencing a worsening of this pandemic,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Interim Public Health Director. “While the arriving vaccine is the light at the end of the tunnel, it will be months before there is enough vaccine available for everyone. It is incumbent upon all of us to continue to take actions aimed at saving lives.”

According to health officials, there have been 3,096,815 completed tests in South Carolina.

There have been 4,387 resident deaths caused by the virus in South Carolina and a total of 234,392 reported positive cases.

According to data from the state, 13,749 individual test results were reported yesterday, not including antibody tests, which resulted in a 21.3% percent positive rate.

The state is also reporting 44 new probable cases of COVID-19 and 11 new probable deaths. This brings the total of probable cases to 17,814 and probably deaths to 352.

Update (12/12/20):

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is reporting 3,102 new cases of coronavirus and 12 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

Health officials say this is the highest number of new cases of coronavirus South Carolina has seen, eclipsing last week’s number of new cases by more than 700.

According to health officials, there have been 3,058,674 completed tests in South Carolina.

There have been 4,344 resident deaths caused by the virus in South Carolina and a total of 231,363 reported positive cases.

According to data from the state, 13,234 individual test results were reported yesterday, not including antibody tests, which resulted in a 23.0% percent positive rate.

The state is also reporting 35 new probable cases of COVID-19 and 12 new probable deaths. This brings the total of probable cases to 17,435 and probably deaths to 341.

Update (12/11/20):

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is reporting 3,137 new cases of coronavirus and 42 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

Health officials say this is the highest number of new cases of coronavirus South Carolina has seen, eclipsing last week’s number of new cases by more than 700.

According to health officials, there have been 3,012,387 completed tests in South Carolina.

There have been 4,332 resident deaths caused by the virus in South Carolina and a total of 228,261 reported positive cases.

According to data from the state, 16,897 individual test results were reported yesterday, not including antibody tests, which resulted in a 18.6 percent positive rate.

The state is also reporting 80 new probable cases of COVID-19 and 5 new probable deaths. This brings the total of probable cases to 16,965 and probably deaths to 341.

Update (12/10/20):

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is reporting 1,883 new cases of coronavirus and 12 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to health officials, there have been 2,967,221 completed tests in South Carolina.

There have been 4,291 resident deaths caused by the virus in South Carolina and a total of 225,053 reported positive cases.

According to data from the state, 8,828 individual test results were reported yesterday, not including antibody tests, which resulted in a 21.3 percent positive rate.

The state is also reporting 63 new probable cases of COVID-19 and 3 new probable deaths. This brings the total of probable cases to 16,633 and probably deaths to 336.

Update (12/9/20):

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is reporting 2,139 new cases of coronavirus and 26 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to health officials, there have been 2,941,385 completed tests in South Carolina.

There have been 4,280 resident deaths caused by the virus in South Carolina and a total of 223,140 reported positive cases.

According to data from the state, 10,411 individual test results were reported yesterday, not including antibody tests, which resulted in a 20.5 percent positive rate.

The state is also reporting 71 new probable cases of COVID-19 and 1 new probable deaths. This brings the total of probable cases to 16,304 and probably deaths to 332.

Update (12/8/20):

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is reporting 2,115 new cases of coronavirus and 4 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to health officials, there have been 2,927,403 completed tests in South Carolina.

There have been 4,253 resident deaths caused by the virus in South Carolina and a total of 220,961 reported positive cases.

According to data from the state, 11,214 individual test results were reported yesterday, not including antibody tests, which resulted in a 18.9 percent positive rate.

The state is also reporting 33 new probable cases of COVID-19 and 2 new probable deaths. This brings the total of probable cases to 15,993 and probably deaths to 332.

Update (12/7/20):

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is reporting 2,413 new cases of coronavirus and 12 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to health officials, there have been 2,899,181 completed tests in South Carolina.

There have been 4,249 resident deaths caused by the virus in South Carolina and a total of 218,820 reported positive cases.

According to data from the state, 12,452 individual test results were reported yesterday, not including antibody tests, which resulted in a 19.4 percent positive rate.

The state is also reporting 25 new probable cases of COVID-19 and 1 new probable deaths. This brings the total of probable cases to 15,832 and probably deaths to 330.

Update (12/6/20):

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is reporting 2,538 new cases of coronavirus and 43 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to health officials, there have been 2,869,493 completed tests in South Carolina.

There have been 4,237 resident deaths caused by the virus in South Carolina and a total of 216,378 reported positive cases.

According to data from the state, 11,980 individual test results were reported yesterday, not including antibody tests, which resulted in a 21.2 percent positive rate.

The state is also reporting 51 new probable cases of COVID-19 and 6 new probable deaths. This brings the total of probable cases to 15,721 and probably deaths to 329.

Update (12/5/20):

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is reporting 2,715 new cases of coronavirus and 19 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to health officials, there have been 2,839,840 completed tests in South Carolina.

There have been 4,194 resident deaths caused by the virus in South Carolina and a total of 213,795 reported positive cases.

According to data from the state, 13,073 individual test results were reported yesterday, not including antibody tests, which resulted in a 20.8 percent positive rate.

The state is also reporting 92 new probable cases of COVID-19 and 2 new probable deaths. This brings the total of probable cases to 15,440 and probably deaths to 323.

Update (12/4/20):

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is reporting 2,470 new cases of coronavirus and 29 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to health officials, there have been 2,805,516 completed tests in South Carolina.

There have been 4,175 resident deaths caused by the virus in South Carolina and a total of 210,995 reported positive cases.

According to data from the state, 11,569 individual test results were reported yesterday, not including antibody tests, which resulted in a 21.4 percent positive rate.

The state is also reporting 90 new probable cases of COVID-19 and 1 new probable death. This brings the total of probable cases to 15,018 and probably deaths to 321.

Original Story (12/3/20):

SOUTH CAROLINA — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is reporting 1,754 new cases of coronavirus and 21 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to health officials, there have been 2,773,206 completed tests in South Carolina.

There have been 4,145 resident deaths caused by the virus in South Carolina and a total of 208,435 reported positive cases.

According to data from the state, 7,360 individual test results were reported yesterday, not including antibody tests, which resulted in 23.8 percent positive rate.

The state is also reporting 137 new probable cases of COVID-19 and 2 new probable deaths. This brings the total of probable cases to 14,628 and probably deaths to 321.

