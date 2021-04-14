Charlotte Man Charged In Shooting That Injured 7-Year-Old Child In Gastonia

The Latest (4/14/21):

The Gastonia Police Department says a 30-year-old Charlotte man has been arrested after a Gastonia shooting injured a 7-year-old Tuesday evening.

After an investigation, police were able to identified the suspect in the Ware Avenue shooting as Jeremy Quintrel Lewis.

According to police, Lewis has been charged with AWDWIKISI, discharging weapon into occupied property causing serious bodily injury, and possession of a firearm by felon.

Original Story (4/13/21):

GASTONIA, N.C. – A 7-year-old child was shot at 7:15p Tuesday night in Gastonia. A Gastonia City spokeswoman tells us that the child was taken to Levine Children’s Hospital for treatment.

The shooting happened at a home in the 1200 block of Ware Ave. The police say no other information is available right now. Stay tuned to WCCB Charlotte for updates on this story as soon as we get them into our newsroom.