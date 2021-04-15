Gaston County Mugshots April 14th April 15, 2021 WCCB Web Team, 1/17 Jeremy York – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 2/17 Douglas Stowe – Probation Violation – Failure To Appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/17 Ronald Stillwell – Communicating Threats Show Caption Hide Caption 4/17 David Spickler – Parole Warrant Show Caption Hide Caption 5/17 Mark Sanders – Altering Evidence – Driving While Intoxicated – No Operators License – Exceeding Posted Speed – Failure To Maintain Lane Control – Reckless Driving To Endanger – Resisting An Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 6/17 Chelsea Murray – Trespassing Show Caption Hide Caption 7/17 Makayla Mcelhaney – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Seriously Injure Show Caption Hide Caption 8/17 George McDowell – Parole Warrant Show Caption Hide Caption 9/17 Brandon McAbee – Failure To Appear Show Caption Hide Caption 10/17 Jeremy Lewis – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill Or Seriously Injure – Possession Of Firearm By Felon Show Caption Hide Caption 11/17 Alyssa Lawler – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Minor Present Show Caption Hide Caption 12/17 Jerry Laster – Domestic Violence Protection Order – Possession Of Meth – Possession Of Marijuana Paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 13/17 Ziaya Jackson – Instrument Forgery – Utter Forged Endorsement Show Caption Hide Caption 14/17 Rodney Degree – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Injury To Personal Property Show Caption Hide Caption 15/17 Leon Currence – First Degree Murder – Extradition Show Caption Hide Caption 16/17 Johnathan Compton – Possession Of Meth – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Burning Personal Property – Injury To Personal Property – Breaking And Entering Motor Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 17/17 Justin Champion – Failure To Appear Show Caption Hide Caption Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, April 14th. FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin