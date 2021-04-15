Mecklenburg County Mugshots April 14th April 15, 2021 WCCB Web Team, 1/33 Octavius Neal – Felony Possession SCH II CS – Flee Or Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle (Felony) – Possess Drug Paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 2/33 Mahlik Morris – Carrying Concealed Gun (Misdemeanor) – PWISD Marijuana Show Caption Hide Caption 3/33 Randy Moore – Non Arrest Parole Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/33 Orlando Mickens – Possess Stolen Firearm Show Caption Hide Caption 5/33 Lanessa McQuarter – DV Protective Order Violation (Misdemeanor) Show Caption Hide Caption 6/33 Cameron McCauley – Carrying Concealed Gun (Misdemeanor) – PWISD Marijuana Show Caption Hide Caption 7/33 Jaquan Martin – Assault On A Female – Breaking And Or Entering (Felony) – Carrying Concealed Gun (Misdemeanor) Show Caption Hide Caption 8/33 Anthony Lyles – Breaking Or Entering (Misdemeanor) Show Caption Hide Caption 9/33 Darnell Lee – Assault On A Female – Attempted Larceny (Felony) – Breaking And Or Entering (Felony) Show Caption Hide Caption 10/33 Jessica Lafica – Assault Government Official Or Employee – Communicating Threats – DWI Show Caption Hide Caption 11/33 Dominique Jenkins – Non Arrest Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 12/33 Tyler Hopper – Carrying Concealed Gun (Misdemeanor) – Possess Stolen Firearm – Possession Of Firearm By Felon Show Caption Hide Caption 13/33 Robert Hewitt – Indecent Exposure – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – PWISD Marijuana Show Caption Hide Caption 14/33 Joseph Green – Assault On A Female – First Degree Burglary Show Caption Hide Caption 15/33 Elijah Grant – Fail Report New Address Sex Offender Show Caption Hide Caption 16/33 Tycollo Graham – Breaking And Or Entering (Felony) – Larceny After Break Or Enter Show Caption Hide Caption 17/33 Elijah Gaddy – Non Arrest Federal Show Caption Hide Caption 18/33 Alec Foster – Possess Stolen Goods Or Property (Misdemeanor) Show Caption Hide Caption 19/33 Ricky Ford – Communicating Threats Show Caption Hide Caption 20/33 Xaveon Dunn – 2 Counts Of Possess Or Manufacture Fraudulent ID – Possess Marijuana Greater Than .5 To 1.5 Oz – Carrying Concealed Gun (Felony) Show Caption Hide Caption 21/33 Christopher Dobbins – 2 Counts Of Trafficking In Cocaine – Maintain Vehicle Or Dwelling Or Place CS (Felony) – Resisting Public Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 22/33 Haywood Collins – Non Arrest Parole Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 23/33 Mekia Colbert – Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 24/33 Juandrique Chambers – Carrying Concealed Gun (Felony) – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Resisting Public Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 25/33 Cody Butler – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Injury To Personal Property Show Caption Hide Caption 26/33 Brian Burgess – 5 Counts Of Second Degree Sex Exploit Minor – Third Degree Sex Exploiit Minor Show Caption Hide Caption 27/33 Freya Bundy – Misdemeanor Larceny – Second Degree Trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 28/33 Robert Brown – PWISD Cocaine Show Caption Hide Caption 29/33 James Brown – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Possess Marijuana Greater Than .5 To 1.5 Oz – Possess Drug Paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 30/33 Mark Bright – Burning Certain Buildings Show Caption Hide Caption 31/33 Samirah Blackmon – Communicating Threats Show Caption Hide Caption 32/33 Shayraina Tyia Ball – Conspire Commit Felony Larceny – Felony Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 33/33 Jennifer Allison – Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Wednesday, April 14th. FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin