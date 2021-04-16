Mecklenburg County Reports 106,095 Positive Cases Of Coronavirus, 928 Deaths

The Latest (4/16/21):

As of April 16th, there were 106,095 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with 928 deaths due to COVID-19 reported among Mecklenburg County residents.

Data as of April 14 are presented in more detail below.

MCPH provides these routine updates about reported cases of COVID-19 to help our community better understand how this pandemic is developing in our county. These results only reflect laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents. Many individuals infected by COVID-19 have not been tested because they are asymptomatic. As such, these results are very fluid and only represent a fraction of the true burden of COVID-19 in our community.

Highlights about the 105,702 COVID-19 cases reported in Mecklenburg County as of April 14, 2021 include:

During the past week, an average of 269 laboratory confirmed infections per day were reported compared to the 14-day average of 239 confirmed infections. This represents an increase over the last 14 days. These data are based on Mecklenburg resident cases reported to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 142 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. This represents an increase over the last 14 days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 7.7 percent of individuals who were tested in Mecklenburg County were positive for COVID-19. This represents an increase trend over the last 14 days. These data only include ELRs for molecular (PCR) tests submitted to NC DHHS for laboratories electronically submitting negative and positive COVID-19 results.

Nine hundred-twenty-eight deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 14 deaths occurred in adults ages 20 to 39 and 114 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59. All deaths, except twenty-five, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses. Almost half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak. Nearly 40 percent of deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities. Among deaths not connected to outbreaks at long-term care facilities, nearly 3 in 4 were non-White, with 40 percent being non-Hispanic Black. As previously noted, these disparities are largely driven by higher rates of underlying chronic conditions that increase risk of severe complications due to COVID-19 infection among these communities.

Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, social distancing represents a fairly stable trend in Mecklenburg County over the last 14 days.

The latest data, maps and charts on local COVID-19 are available here on MeckNC.gov.

The Latest (4/10/21):

As of April 9th, there were 104,279 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with 922 deaths due to COVID-19 reported among Mecklenburg County residents.

Data as of April 7 are presented in more detail below.

MCPH provides these routine updates about reported cases of COVID-19 to help our community better understand how this pandemic is developing in our county. These results only reflect laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents. Many individuals infected by COVID-19 have not been tested because they are asymptomatic. As such, these results are very fluid and only represent a fraction of the true burden of COVID-19 in our community.

Highlights about the 103,827 COVID-19 cases reported in Mecklenburg County as of April 7, 2021 include:

During the past week, an average of 210 laboratory confirmed infections per day were reported compared to the 14-day average of 223 confirmed infections. This represents a decrease over the last 14 days. These data are based on Mecklenburg resident cases reported to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 128 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. This represents an increase over the last 14 days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 6.8 percent of individuals who were tested in Mecklenburg County were positive for COVID-19. This represents a fairly stable trend over the last 14 days. These data only include ELRs for molecular (PCR) tests submitted to NC DHHS for laboratories electronically submitting negative and positive COVID-19 results.

Nine hundred-twenty deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 14 deaths occurred in adults ages 20 to 39 and 113 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59. All deaths, except twenty-five, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses. Almost half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak. Nearly 40 percent of deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities. Among deaths not connected to outbreaks at long-term care facilities, nearly 3 in 4 were non-White, with 40 percent being non-Hispanic Black. As previously noted, these disparities are largely driven by higher rates of underlying chronic conditions that increase risk of severe complications due to COVID-19 infection among these communities.

Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, social distancing represents a fairly stable trend in Mecklenburg County over the last 14 days.

The latest data, maps and charts on local COVID-19 are available here on MeckNC.gov.

The Latest (4/1/21):

As of April 1st, there were 102,455 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with 913 deaths due to COVID-19 reported among Mecklenburg County residents.

Data as of March 31 are presented in more detail below.

MCPH provides these routine updates about reported cases of COVID-19 to help our community better understand how this pandemic is developing in our county. These results only reflect laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents. Many individuals infected by COVID-19 have not been tested because they are asymptomatic. As such, these results are very fluid and only represent a fraction of the true burden of COVID-19 in our community.

Highlights about the 102,279 COVID-19 cases reported in Mecklenburg County as of March 31, 2021 include:

During the past week, an average of 237 laboratory confirmed infections per day were reported compared to the 14-day average of 224 confirmed infections. This represents a slight increase over the last 14 days. These data are based on Mecklenburg resident cases reported to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 109 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. This represents a slight decrease over the last 14 days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 6.7 percent of individuals who were tested in Mecklenburg County were positive for COVID-19. This represents a slight increase trend over the last 14 days. These data only include ELRs for molecular (PCR) tests submitted to NC DHHS for laboratories electronically submitting negative and positive COVID-19 results.

Nine hundred-thirteen deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 14 deaths occurred in adults ages 20 to 39 and 112 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59. All deaths, except twenty-five, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses. Almost half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak. Nearly 40 percent of deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities. Among deaths not connected to outbreaks at long-term care facilities, nearly 3 in 4 were non-White, with 40 percent being non-Hispanic Black. As previously noted, these disparities are largely driven by higher rates of underlying chronic conditions that increase risk of severe complications due to COVID-19 infection among these communities. Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, social distancing represents a fairly stable trend in Mecklenburg County over the last 14 days.



The latest data, maps and charts on local COVID-19 are available here on MeckNC.gov.

The Latest (3/26/21):

As of March 26th, there were 100,969 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with 910 deaths due to COVID-19 reported among Mecklenburg County residents.

Data as of March 24 are presented in more detail below.

MCPH provides these routine updates about reported cases of COVID-19 to help our community better understand how this pandemic is developing in our county. These results only reflect laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents. Many individuals infected by COVID-19 have not been tested because they are asymptomatic. As such, these results are very fluid and only represent a fraction of the true burden of COVID-19 in our community.

Highlights about the 100,634 COVID-19 cases reported in Mecklenburg County as of March 24, 2021 include:

During the past week, an average of 211 laboratory confirmed infections per day were reported compared to the 14-day average of 195 confirmed infections. This represents a slight increase over the last 14 days. These data are based on Mecklenburg resident cases reported to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 113 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. This represents a decrease over the last 14 days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 6.5 percent of individuals who were tested in Mecklenburg County were positive for COVID-19. This represents an increase trend over the last 14 days. These data only include ELRs for molecular (PCR) tests submitted to NC DHHS for laboratories electronically submitting negative and positive COVID-19 results.

Nine hundred-ten deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 14 deaths occurred in adults ages 20 to 39 and 112 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59. All deaths, except twenty-five, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses. Almost half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak. Nearly 40 percent of deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities. Among deaths not connected to outbreaks at long-term care facilities, nearly 3 in 4 were non-White, with 40 percent being non-Hispanic Black. As previously noted, these disparities are largely driven by higher rates of underlying chronic conditions that increase risk of severe complications due to COVID-19 infection among these communities.

Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, social distancing represents a fairly stable trend in Mecklenburg County over the last 14 days.

The latest data, maps and charts on local COVID-19 are available here on MeckNC.gov.

The Latest (3/19/21):

As of March 19th, there were 99,467 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with 903 deaths due to COVID-19 reported among Mecklenburg County residents.

Data as of March 17 are presented in more detail below.

MCPH provides these routine updates about reported cases of COVID-19 to help our community better understand how this pandemic is developing in our county. These results only reflect laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents. Many individuals infected by COVID-19 have not been tested because they are asymptomatic. As such, these results are very fluid and only represent a fraction of the true burden of COVID-19 in our community.

Highlights about the 99,162 COVID-19 cases reported in Mecklenburg County as of March 17, 2021 include:

During the past week, an average of 179 laboratory confirmed infections per day were reported compared to the 14-day average of 167 confirmed infections. This represents a slight increase over the last 14 days. These data are based on Mecklenburg resident cases reported to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 121 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. This represents a decrease over the last 14 days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 5.1 percent of individuals who were tested in Mecklenburg County were positive for COVID-19. This represents a slight increase trend over the last 14 days. These data only include ELRs for molecular (PCR) tests submitted to NC DHHS for laboratories electronically submitting negative and positive COVID-19 results.

Nine hundred-three deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 14 deaths occurred in adults ages 20 to 39 and 109 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59. All deaths, except twenty-four, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses. Almost half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak. Nearly 40 percent of deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities. Among deaths not connected to outbreaks at long-term care facilities, nearly 3 in 4 were non-White, with 40 percent being non-Hispanic Black. As previously noted, these disparities are largely driven by higher rates of underlying chronic conditions that increase risk of severe complications due to COVID-19 infection among these communities Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, social distancing represents a slight decrease trend in Mecklenburg County over the last 14 days.



The latest data, maps and charts on local COVID-19 are available here on MeckNC.gov.

The Latest (3/12/21):

As of March 12th, there were 98,161 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with 895 deaths due to COVID-19 reported among Mecklenburg County residents.

Data as of March 10 are presented in more detail below.

MCPH provides these routine updates about reported cases of COVID-19 to help our community better understand how this pandemic is developing in our county. These results only reflect laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents. Many individuals infected by COVID-19 have not been tested because they are asymptomatic. As such, these results are very fluid and only represent a fraction of the true burden of COVID-19 in our community.

Highlights about the 97,921 COVID-19 cases reported in Mecklenburg County as of March 10, 2021 include:

During the past week, an average of 155 laboratory confirmed infections per day were reported compared to the 14-day average of 196 confirmed infections. This represents a decrease over the last 14 days. These data are based on Mecklenburg resident cases reported to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 141 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. This represents a decrease over the last 14 days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 4.6 percent of individuals who were tested in Mecklenburg County were positive for COVID-19. This represents a decrease trend over the last 14 days. These data only include ELRs for molecular (PCR) tests submitted to NC DHHS for laboratories electronically submitting negative and positive COVID-19 results.

Eight hundred-ninety-five deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 13 deaths occurred in adults ages 20 to 39 and 108 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59. All deaths, except twenty-four, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses. Almost half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak. Nearly 40 percent of deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities. Among deaths not connected to outbreaks at long-term care facilities, nearly 3 in 4 were non-White, with 40 percent being non-Hispanic Black. As previously noted, these disparities are largely driven by higher rates of underlying chronic conditions that increase risk of severe complications due to COVID-19 infection among these communities Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, social distancing represents a fairly stable trend in Mecklenburg County over the last 14 days.



The latest data, maps and charts on local COVID-19 are available here on MeckNC.gov.

The Latest (3/5/21):

As of March 5th, there were 97,101 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with 883 deaths due to COVID-19 reported among Mecklenburg County residents.

Data as of March 3 are presented in more detail below.

MCPH provides these routine updates about reported cases of COVID-19 to help our community better understand how this pandemic is developing in our county. These results only reflect laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents. Many individuals infected by COVID-19 have not been tested because they are asymptomatic. As such, these results are very fluid and only represent a fraction of the true burden of COVID-19 in our community.

Highlights about the 96,855 COVID-19 cases reported in Mecklenburg County as of March 3, 2021 include:

During the past week, an average of 237 laboratory confirmed infections per day were reported compared to the 14-day average of 258 confirmed infections. This represents a slight decrease over the last 14 days. These data are based on Mecklenburg resident cases reported to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 172 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. This represents a decrease over the last 14 days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 5.5 percent of individuals who were tested in Mecklenburg County were positive for COVID-19. This represents a fairly stable trend over the last 14 days. These data only include ELRs for molecular (PCR) tests submitted to NC DHHS for laboratories electronically submitting negative and positive COVID-19 results.

Eight hundred-seventy-seven deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 13 deaths occurred in adults ages 20 to 39 and 104 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59. All deaths, except twenty-three, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses. Almost half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak. Nearly 40 percent of deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities. Among deaths not connected to outbreaks at long-term care facilities, nearly 3 in 4 were non-White, with 40 percent being non-Hispanic Black. As previously noted, these disparities are largely driven by higher rates of underlying chronic conditions that increase risk of severe complications due to COVID-19 infection among these communities

Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, social distancing represents a fairly stable trend in Mecklenburg County over the last 14 days.

The latest data, maps and charts on local COVID-19 are available here on MeckNC.gov.

The Latest (2/26/21):

As of February 26th, there were 95,695 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with 861 deaths due to COVID-19 reported among Mecklenburg County residents.

Data as of February 24 are presented in more detail below.

MCPH provides these routine updates about reported cases of COVID-19 to help our community better understand how this pandemic is developing in our county. These results only reflect laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents. Many individuals infected by COVID-19 have not been tested because they are asymptomatic. As such, these results are very fluid and only represent a fraction of the true burden of COVID-19 in our community.

Highlights about the 95,206 COVID-19 cases reported in Mecklenburg County as of February 24, 2021 include:

During the past week, an average of 278 laboratory confirmed infections per day were reported compared to the 14-day average of 311 confirmed infections. This represents a decrease over the last 14 days. These data are based on Mecklenburg resident cases reported to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 196 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. This represents a decrease over the last 14 days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 5.6 percent of individuals who were tested in Mecklenburg County were positive for COVID-19. This represents a decrease trend over the last 14 days. These data only include ELRs for molecular (PCR) tests submitted to NC DHHS for laboratories electronically submitting negative and positive COVID-19 results.

Eight hundred-sixty deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 13 deaths occurred in adults ages 20 to 39 and 99 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59. All deaths, except twenty-two, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses. Almost half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak. Nearly half of deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities. Among deaths not connected to outbreaks at long-term care facilities, nearly 3 in 4 were non-White, with 40 percent being non-Hispanic Black. As previously noted, these disparities are largely driven by higher rates of underlying chronic conditions that increase risk of severe complications due to COVID-19 infection among these communities

Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, social distancing represents a fairly stable trend in Mecklenburg County over the last 14 days.

The latest data, maps and charts on local COVID-19 are available here on MeckNC.gov.

The Latest (2/19/21):

As of February 19th, there were 93,750 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with 843 deaths due to COVID-19 reported among Mecklenburg County residents.

Data as of February 17 are presented in more detail below.

MCPH provides these routine updates about reported cases of COVID-19 to help our community better understand how this pandemic is developing in our county. These results only reflect laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents. Many individuals infected by COVID-19 have not been tested because they are asymptomatic. As such, these results are very fluid and only represent a fraction of the true burden of COVID-19 in our community.

Highlights about the 93,233 COVID-19 cases reported in Mecklenburg County as of February 17, 2021 include:

During the past week, an average of 345 laboratory confirmed infections per day were reported compared to the 14-day average of 384 confirmed infections. This represents a decrease over the last 14 days. These data are based on Mecklenburg resident cases reported to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 241 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. This represents a decrease over the last 14 days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 7.8 percent of individuals who were tested in Mecklenburg County were positive for COVID-19. This represents a decrease trend over the last 14 days. These data only include ELRs for molecular (PCR) tests submitted to NC DHHS for laboratories electronically submitting negative and positive COVID-19 results.

Eight hundred-thirty-eight deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 13 deaths occurred in adults ages 20 to 39 and 98 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59. All deaths, except twenty-one, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses. Almost half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak. Nearly half of deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities. Among deaths not connected to outbreaks at long-term care facilities, nearly 3 in 4 were non-White, with 40 percent being non-Hispanic Black. As previously noted, these disparities are largely driven by higher rates of underlying chronic conditions that increase risk of severe complications due to COVID-19 infection among these communities

Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, social distancing represents a fairly stable trend in Mecklenburg County over the last 14 days.

The latest data, maps and charts on local COVID-19 are available here on MeckNC.gov.

The Latest (2/12/21):

As of February 12th, there were 91,307 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with 818 deaths due to COVID-19 reported among Mecklenburg County residents.

Data as of February 10 are presented in more detail below.

MCPH provides these routine updates about reported cases of COVID-19 to help our community better understand how this pandemic is developing in our county. These results only reflect laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents. Many individuals infected by COVID-19 have not been tested because they are asymptomatic. As such, these results are very fluid and only represent a fraction of the true burden of COVID-19 in our community.

Highlights about the 90,832 COVID-19 cases reported in Mecklenburg County as of February 10, 2021 include:

About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.

About 1 in 20 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.

About 8 out of 10 have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.

During the past week, an average of 423 laboratory confirmed infections per day were reported compared to the 14-day average of 503 confirmed infections. This represents a decrease over the last 14 days. These data are based on Mecklenburg resident cases reported to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 286 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. This represents a decrease over the last 14 days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 9.1 percent of individuals who were tested in Mecklenburg County were positive for COVID-19. This represents a slight decrease trend over the last 14 days. These data only include ELRs for molecular (PCR) tests submitted to NC DHHS for laboratories electronically submitting negative and positive COVID-19 results.

Eight hundred-sixteen deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 13 deaths occurred in adults ages 20 to 39 and 94 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59. All deaths, except twenty, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses. Almost half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak. Nearly half of deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities. Among deaths not connected to outbreaks at long-term care facilities, nearly 3 in 4 were non-White, with 40 percent being non-Hispanic Black. As previously noted, these disparities are largely driven by higher rates of underlying chronic conditions that increase risk of severe complications due to COVID-19 infection among these communities

Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, social distancing represents a fairly stable trend in Mecklenburg County over the last 14 days.

The latest data, maps and charts on local COVID-19 are available here on MeckNC.gov.

The Latest (2/9/21):

As of February 9th, there were 90,291 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with 805 deaths due to COVID-19 reported among Mecklenburg County residents.

Data as of February 7 are presented in more detail below.

MCPH provides these routine updates about reported cases of COVID-19 to help our community better understand how this pandemic is developing in our county. These results only reflect laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents. Many individuals infected by COVID-19 have not been tested because they are asymptomatic. As such, these results are very fluid and only represent a fraction of the true burden of COVID-19 in our community.

Highlights about the 89,717 COVID-19 cases reported in Mecklenburg County as of February 7, 2021 include:

About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.

About 1 in 20 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.

About 8 out of 10 have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.

During the past week, an average of 507 laboratory confirmed infections per day were reported compared to the 14-day average of 559 confirmed infections. This represents a decrease over the last 14 days. These data are based on Mecklenburg resident cases reported to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 306 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. This represents a decrease over the last 14 days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 10.0 percent of individuals who were tested in Mecklenburg County were positive for COVID-19. This represents a slight decrease trend over the last 14 days. These data only include ELRs for molecular (PCR) tests submitted to NC DHHS for laboratories electronically submitting negative and positive COVID-19 results.

Eight hundred-two deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 13 deaths occurred in adults ages 20 to 39 and 92 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59. All deaths, except twenty, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses. Almost half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak. Nearly half of deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities. Among deaths not connected to outbreaks at long-term care facilities, nearly 3 in 4 were non-White, with 40 percent being non-Hispanic Black. As previously noted, these disparities are largely driven by higher rates of underlying chronic conditions that increase risk of severe complications due to COVID-19 infection among these communities



Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, social distancing represents a fairly stable trend in Mecklenburg County over the last 14 days.

The latest data, maps and charts on local COVID-19 are available here on MeckNC.gov.

The Latest (2/5/21):

As of February 5th, there were 88,594 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with 797 deaths due to COVID-19 reported among Mecklenburg County residents.

Data as of February 3 are presented in more detail below.

MCPH provides these routine updates about reported cases of COVID-19 to help our community better understand how this pandemic is developing in our county. These results only reflect laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents. Many individuals infected by COVID-19 have not been tested because they are asymptomatic. As such, these results are very fluid and only represent a fraction of the true burden of COVID-19 in our community.

Highlights about the 87,823 COVID-19 cases reported in Mecklenburg County as of February 3, 2021 include:

About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.

About 1 in 20 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.

About 8 out of 10 have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.

During the past week, an average of 584 laboratory confirmed infections per day were reported compared to the 14-day average of 632 confirmed infections. This represents a decrease over the last 14 days. These data are based on Mecklenburg resident cases reported to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 340 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. This represents a decrease over the last 14 days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 10.5 percent of individuals who were tested in Mecklenburg County were positive for COVID-19. This represents a decrease trend over the last 14 days. These data only include ELRs for molecular (PCR) tests submitted to NC DHHS for laboratories electronically submitting negative and positive COVID-19 results.

Seven hundred-ninety-four deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 13 deaths occurred in adults ages 20 to 39 and 92 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59. All deaths, except twenty, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses. Almost half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak. Nearly half of deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities. Among deaths not connected to outbreaks at long-term care facilities, nearly 3 in 4 were non-White, with 40 percent being non-Hispanic Black. As previously noted, these disparities are largely driven by higher rates of underlying chronic conditions that increase risk of severe complications due to COVID-19 infection among these communities

Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, social distancing represents a fairly stable trend in Mecklenburg County over the last 14 days.

The latest data, maps and charts on local COVID-19 are available here on MeckNC.gov.

The Latest (2/2/21):

As of February 2nd, there were 86,872 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with 786 deaths due to COVID-19 reported among Mecklenburg County residents.

Data as of January 31 are presented in more detail below.

MCPH provides these routine updates about reported cases of COVID-19 to help our community better understand how this pandemic is developing in our county. These results only reflect laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents. Many individuals infected by COVID-19 have not been tested because they are asymptomatic. As such, these results are very fluid and only represent a fraction of the true burden of COVID-19 in our community.

Highlights about the 86,204 COVID-19 cases reported in Mecklenburg County as of January 31, 2021 include:

About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.

About 1 in 20 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.

About 8 out of 10 have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.

During the past week, an average of 610 laboratory confirmed infections per day were reported compared to the 14-day average of 641 confirmed infections. This represents a decrease over the last 14 days. These data are based on Mecklenburg resident cases reported to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 372 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. This represents a decrease over the last 14 days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 10.7 percent of individuals who were tested in Mecklenburg County were positive for COVID-19. This represents a slight decrease trend over the last 14 days. These data only include ELRs for molecular (PCR) tests submitted to NC DHHS for laboratories electronically submitting negative and positive COVID-19 results.

Seven hundred-seventy-seven deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 13 deaths occurred in adults ages 20 to 39 and 89 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59. All deaths, except nineteen, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses. Almost half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak. Nearly half of deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities. Among deaths not connected to outbreaks at long-term care facilities, nearly 3 in 4 were non-White, with 40 percent being non-Hispanic Black. As previously noted, these disparities are largely driven by higher rates of underlying chronic conditions that increase risk of severe complications due to COVID-19 infection among these communities

Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, social distancing represents a fairly stable trend in Mecklenburg County over the last 14 days.

The latest data, maps and charts on local COVID-19 are available here on MeckNC.gov.

The Latest (1/29/21):

As of January 29th, there were 84,444 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with 766 deaths due to COVID-19 reported among Mecklenburg County residents.

Data as of January 27 are presented in more detail below.

MCPH provides these routine updates about reported cases of COVID-19 to help our community better understand how this pandemic is developing in our county. These results only reflect laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents. Many individuals infected by COVID-19 have not been tested because they are asymptomatic. As such, these results are very fluid and only represent a fraction of the true burden of COVID-19 in our community.

Highlights about the 83,795 COVID-19 cases reported in Mecklenburg County as of January 27, 2021 include:

About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.

About 1 in 20 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.

About 8 out of 10 have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.

During the past week, an average of 680 laboratory confirmed infections per day were reported compared to the 14-day average of 718 confirmed infections. This represents a decrease over the last 14 days. These data are based on Mecklenburg resident cases reported to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 420 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. This represents a decrease over the last 14 days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 11.9 percent of individuals who were tested in Mecklenburg County were positive for COVID-19. This represents a slight decrease trend over the last 14 days. These data only include ELRs for molecular (PCR) tests submitted to NC DHHS for laboratories electronically submitting negative and positive COVID-19 results.

Seven hundred-fifty-six deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 12 deaths occurred in adults ages 20 to 39 and 87 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59. All deaths, except nineteen, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses. Almost half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak. Nearly half of deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities. Among deaths not connected to outbreaks at long-term care facilities, nearly 3 in 4 were non-White, with 40 percent being non-Hispanic Black. As previously noted, these disparities are largely driven by higher rates of underlying chronic conditions that increase risk of severe complications due to COVID-19 infection among these communities

Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, social distancing represents a fairly stable trend in Mecklenburg County over the last 14 days.

The latest data, maps and charts on local COVID-19 are available here on MeckNC.gov.

The Latest (1/26/21):

As of January 26th, there were 82,921 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with 747 deaths due to COVID-19 reported among Mecklenburg County residents.

Data as of January 24 are presented in more detail below.

MCPH provides these routine updates about reported cases of COVID-19 to help our community better understand how this pandemic is developing in our county. These results only reflect laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents. Many individuals infected by COVID-19 have not been tested because they are asymptomatic. As such, these results are very fluid and only represent a fraction of the true burden of COVID-19 in our community.

Highlights about the 81,933 COVID-19 cases reported in Mecklenburg County as of January 24, 2021 include:

About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.

About 1 in 20 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.

About 8 out of 10 have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.

During the past week, an average of 671 laboratory confirmed infections per day were reported compared to the 14-day average of 727 confirmed infections. This represents a decrease over the last 14 days. These data are based on Mecklenburg resident cases reported to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 455 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. This represents a decrease over the last 14 days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 11.7 percent of individuals who were tested in Mecklenburg County were positive for COVID-19. This represents a decrease trend over the last 14 days. These data only include ELRs for molecular (PCR) tests submitted to NC DHHS for laboratories electronically submitting negative and positive COVID-19 results.

Seven hundred-thirty-nine deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 11 deaths occurred in adults ages 20 to 39 and 86 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59. All deaths, except nineteen, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses. Almost half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak. Nearly half of deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities. Among deaths not connected to outbreaks at long-term care facilities, nearly 3 in 4 were non-White, with 40 percent being non-Hispanic Black. As previously noted, these disparities are largely driven by higher rates of underlying chronic conditions that increase risk of severe complications due to COVID-19 infection among these communities

Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, social distancing represents a fairly stable trend in Mecklenburg County over the last 14 days.

The latest data, maps and charts on local COVID-19 are available here on MeckNC.gov.

The Latest (1/22/21):

As of January 22nd, there were 79,674 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with 721 deaths due to COVID-19 reported among Mecklenburg County residents.

Data as of January 20th are presented in more detail below.

MCPH provides these routine updates about reported cases of COVID-19 to help our community better understand how this pandemic is developing in our county. These results only reflect laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents. Many individuals infected by COVID-19 have not been tested because they are asymptomatic. As such, these results are very fluid and only represent a fraction of the true burden of COVID-19 in our community.

Highlights about the 78,888 COVID-19 cases reported in Mecklenburg County as of Jan. 20, 2021 include:

About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.

About 1 in 20 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.

About 8 out of 10 have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.

During the past week, an average of 757 laboratory confirmed infections per day were reported compared to the 14-day average of 828 confirmed infections. This represents a decrease over the last 14 days. These data are based on Mecklenburg resident cases reported to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 511 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. This represents a decrease over the last 14 days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 12.4 percent of individuals who were tested in Mecklenburg County were positive for COVID-19. This represents a decrease trend over the last 14 days. These data only include ELRs for molecular (PCR) tests submitted to NC DHHS for laboratories electronically submitting negative and positive COVID-19 results.

Seven hundred-sixteen deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 11 deaths occurred in adults ages 20 to 39 and 85 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59. All deaths, except seventeen, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses. Almost half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak. Nearly half of deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities. Among deaths not connected to outbreaks at long-term care facilities, nearly 3 in 4 were non-White, with 40 percent being non-Hispanic Black. As previously noted, these disparities are largely driven by higher rates of underlying chronic conditions that increase risk of severe complications due to COVID-19 infection among these communities

Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, social distancing represents a fairly stable trend in Mecklenburg County over the last 14 days.

The latest data, maps and charts on local COVID-19 are available here on MeckNC.gov.

The Latest (1/19/21):

As of January 19th, there were 77,537 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with 697 deaths due to COVID-19 reported among Mecklenburg County residents.

Data as of January 17 are presented in more detail below.

MCPH provides these routine updates about reported cases of COVID-19 to help our community better understand how this pandemic is developing in our county. These results only reflect laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents. Many individuals infected by COVID-19 have not been tested because they are asymptomatic. As such, these results are very fluid and only represent a fraction of the true burden of COVID-19 in our community.

Highlights about the 77,030 COVID-19 cases reported in Mecklenburg County as of January 17, 2021 include:

About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.

About 1 in 20 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.

About 8 out of 10 have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.

During the past week, an average of 782 laboratory confirmed infections per day were reported compared to the 14-day average of 841 confirmed infections. This represents a decrease over the last 14 days. These data are based on Mecklenburg resident cases reported to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 540 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. This represents an increase over the last 14 days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 12.4 percent of individuals who were tested in Mecklenburg County were positive for COVID-19. This represents a decrease trend over the last 14 days. These data only include ELRs for molecular (PCR) tests submitted to NC DHHS for laboratories electronically submitting negative and positive COVID-19 results.

Six hundred-ninety-one deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 1 death occurred in persons less than 20, 11 deaths occurred in adults ages 20 to 39 and 82 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59. All deaths, except sixteen, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses. Almost half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak. Nearly half of deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities. Among deaths not connected to outbreaks at long-term care facilities, nearly 3 in 4 were non-White, with 40 percent being non-Hispanic Black. As previously noted, these disparities are largely driven by higher rates of underlying chronic conditions that increase risk of severe complications due to COVID-19 infection among these communities

Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, social distancing represents a fairly stable trend in Mecklenburg County over the last 14 days.

The latest data, maps and charts on local COVID-19 are available here on MeckNC.gov.

The Latest (1/15/21):

As of January 15th, there were 74,885 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with 675 deaths due to COVID-19 reported among Mecklenburg County residents.

Data as of January 13 are presented in more detail below.

MCPH provides these routine updates about reported cases of COVID-19 to help our community better understand how this pandemic is developing in our county. These results only reflect laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents. Many individuals infected by COVID-19 have not been tested because they are asymptomatic. As such, these results are very fluid and only represent a fraction of the true burden of COVID-19 in our community.

Highlights about the 73,913 COVID-19 cases reported in Mecklenburg County as of January 13, 2021 include:

About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.

About 1 in 20 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.

About 8 out of 10 have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.

During the past week, an average of 903 laboratory confirmed infections per day were reported compared to the 14-day average of 848 confirmed infections. This represents an increase over the last 14 days. These data are based on Mecklenburg resident cases reported to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 530 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. This represents an increase over the last 14 days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 13.8 percent of individuals who were tested in Mecklenburg County were positive for COVID-19. This represents a decrease trend over the last 14 days. These data only include ELRs for molecular (PCR) tests submitted to NC DHHS for laboratories electronically submitting negative and positive COVID-19 results.

Six hundred-sixty-five deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 11 deaths occurred in adults ages 20 to 39 and 80 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59. All deaths, except sixteen, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses. Almost half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak. Nearly half of deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities. Among deaths not connected to outbreaks at long-term care facilities, nearly 3 in 4 were non-White, with 40 percent being non-Hispanic Black. As previously noted, these disparities are largely driven by higher rates of underlying chronic conditions that increase risk of severe complications due to COVID-19 infection among these communities

Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, social distancing represents a fairly stable trend in Mecklenburg County over the last 14 days.

The latest data, maps and charts on local COVID-19 are available here on MeckNC.gov.

The Latest (1/12/21):

As of January 12th, there were 72,780 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with 652 deaths due to COVID-19 reported among Mecklenburg County residents.

Data as of January 10 are presented in more detail below.

MCPH provides these routine updates about reported cases of COVID-19 to help our community better understand how this pandemic is developing in our county. These results only reflect laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents. Many individuals infected by COVID-19 have not been tested because they are asymptomatic. As such, these results are very fluid and only represent a fraction of the true burden of COVID-19 in our community.

Highlights about the 71,775 COVID-19 cases reported in Mecklenburg County as of January 10, 2021 include:

About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.

About 1 in 20 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.

About 8 out of 10 have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.

During the past week, an average of 900 laboratory confirmed infections per day were reported compared to the 14-day average of 831 confirmed infections. This represents an increase over the last 14 days. These data are based on Mecklenburg resident cases reported to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 521 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. This represents an increase over the last 14 days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 15.5 percent of individuals who were tested in Mecklenburg County were positive for COVID-19. This represents a fairly stable trend over the last 14 days. These data only include ELRs for molecular (PCR) tests submitted to NC DHHS for laboratories electronically submitting negative and positive COVID-19 results.

Six hundred-forty deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 10 deaths occurred in adults ages 20 to 39 and 79 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59. All deaths, except sixteen, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses. Almost half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak. Nearly half of deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities. Among deaths not connected to outbreaks at long-term care facilities, nearly 3 in 4 were non-White, with 40 percent being non-Hispanic Black. As previously noted, these disparities are largely driven by higher rates of underlying chronic conditions that increase risk of severe complications due to COVID-19 infection among these communities

Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, social distancing represents a fairly stable trend in Mecklenburg County over the last 14 days.

The latest data, maps and charts on local COVID-19 are available here on MeckNC.gov.

The Latest (1/8/21):

As of January 8th, there were 68,863 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with 606 deaths due to COVID-19 reported among Mecklenburg County residents.

Data as of January 6 are presented in more detail below.

MCPH provides these routine updates about reported cases of COVID-19 to help our community better understand how this pandemic is developing in our county. These results only reflect laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents. Many individuals infected by COVID-19 have not been tested because they are asymptomatic. As such, these results are very fluid and only represent a fraction of the true burden of COVID-19 in our community.

Highlights about the 67,623 COVID-19 cases reported in Mecklenburg County as of January 6, 2021 include:

About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.

About 1 in 20 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.

About 8 out of 10 have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.

During the past week, an average of 793 laboratory confirmed infections per day were reported compared to the 14-day average of 699 confirmed infections. This represents an increase over the last 14 days. These data are based on Mecklenburg resident cases reported to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 508 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. This represents an increase over the last 14 days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 16.0 percent of individuals who were tested in Mecklenburg County were positive for COVID-19. This represents an increase trend over the last 14 days. These data only include ELRs for molecular (PCR) tests submitted to NC DHHS for laboratories electronically submitting negative and positive COVID-19 results.

Six hundred-six deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 9 deaths occurred in adults ages 20 to 39 and 73 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59. All deaths, except fifteen, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses. Almost half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak. Nearly half of deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities. Among deaths not connected to outbreaks at long-term care facilities, nearly 3 in 4 were non-White, with 40 percent being non-Hispanic Black. As previously noted, these disparities are largely driven by higher rates of underlying chronic conditions that increase risk of severe complications due to COVID-19 infection among these communities

Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, social distancing represents a fairly stable trend in Mecklenburg County over the last 14 days.

The latest data, maps and charts on local COVID-19 are available here on MeckNC.gov.

The Latest (1/5/21):

As of January 5th, there were 66,225 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with 588 deaths due to COVID-19 reported among Mecklenburg County residents.

Data as of January 3, 2021 are presented in more detail below.

MCPH provides these routine updates about reported cases of COVID-19 to help our community better understand how this pandemic is developing in our county. These results only reflect laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents. Many individuals infected by COVID-19 have not been tested because they are asymptomatic. As such, these results are very fluid and only represent a fraction of the true burden of COVID-19 in our community.

Highlights about the 65,497 COVID-19 cases reported in Mecklenburg County as of January 3, 2021 include:

About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.

About 1 in 20 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.

About 8 out of 10 have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.

During the past week, an average of 762 laboratory confirmed infections per day were reported compared to the 14-day average of 681 confirmed infections. This represents an increase over the last 14 days. These data are based on Mecklenburg resident cases reported to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 473 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. This represents an increase over the last 14 days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 15.6 percent of individuals who were tested in Mecklenburg County were positive for COVID-19. This represents an increase over the last 14 days. These data only include ELRs for molecular (PCR) tests submitted to NC DHHS for laboratories electronically submitting negative and positive COVID-19 results.

Five hundred-eighty-three deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 7 deaths occurred in adults ages 20 to 39 and 72 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59. All deaths, except thirteen, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses. Almost half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak. Nearly half of deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities. Among deaths not connected to outbreaks at long-term care facilities, nearly 3 in 4 were non-White, with 40 percent being non-Hispanic Black. As previously noted, these disparities are largely driven by higher rates of underlying chronic conditions that increase risk of severe complications due to COVID-19 infection among these communities

Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, social distancing represents a fairly stable trend in Mecklenburg County over the last 14 days.

The latest data, maps and charts on local COVID-19 are available here on MeckNC.gov.

The Latest (12/29/20):

Mecklenburg County, N.C. – As of noon today there were 61,302 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with 552 deaths due to COVID-19 reported among Mecklenburg County residents. Data as of December 27 are presented in more detail below. MCPH provides these routine updates about reported cases of COVID-19 to help our community better understand how this pandemic is developing in our county. These results only reflect laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents. Many individuals infected by COVID-19 have not been tested because they are asymptomatic. As such, these results are very fluid and only represent a fraction of the true burden of COVID-19 in our community. Daily case counts provided by MCPH may differ from state and federal counts due to delays in reporting to the various entities. MCPH updates case counts after an initial case review and, where possible, a patient interview is conducted, which includes confirming county residency. Cases reported after 5PM are counted in the following days case count. Highlights about the 60,337 COVID-19 cases reported in Mecklenburg County as of December 27, 2020 include: About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old. About 1 in 20 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals. About 8 out of 10 have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation. During the past week, an average of 600 laboratory confirmed infections per day were reported compared to the 14-day average of 640 confirmed infections. This represents a decrease over the last 14 days. These data are based on Mecklenburg resident cases reported to MCPH. During the past week, an average of 407 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. This represents an increase over the last 14 days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH. During the past week, an average of 11.8 percent of individuals who were tested in Mecklenburg County were positive for COVID-19. This represents a fairly stable trend over the last 14 days. These data only include ELRs for molecular (PCR) tests submitted to NC DHHS for laboratories electronically submitting negative and positive COVID-19 results. Five hundred-fifty-two deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 7 deaths occurred in adults ages 20 to 39 and 68 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59. All deaths, except ten, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses. Almost half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak. Half of deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities. Among deaths not connected to outbreaks at long-term care facilities, nearly 3 in 4 were non-White, with 40 percent being non-Hispanic Black. As previously noted, these disparities are largely driven by higher rates of underlying chronic conditions that increase risk of severe complications due to COVID-19 infection among these communities

Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, social distancing represents a fairly stable trend in Mecklenburg County over the last 14 days. The latest data, maps and charts on local COVID-19 are available here on MeckNC.gov.

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about COVID-19 is coming directly from reliable sources like MCPH, CDC and NCDHHS. The best resource for information about COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County is the County's website, MeckNC.gov. Individuals can also call the County's COVID-19 hotline at 980-314-9400.

Update (12/15/20):

As of December 15th, there were 51,838 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with 491 deaths due to COVID-19 reported among Mecklenburg County residents.

Data as of December 13 are presented in more detail below.

MCPH provides these routine updates about reported cases of COVID-19 to help our community better understand how this pandemic is developing in our county. These results only reflect laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents. Many individuals infected by COVID-19 have not been tested because they are asymptomatic. As such, these results are very fluid and only represent a fraction of the true burden of COVID-19 in our community.

Highlights about the 50,845 COVID-19 cases reported in Mecklenburg County as of December 13, 2020 include:

About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.

About 1 in 20 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.

About 8 out of 10 have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.

During the past week, an average of 621 laboratory confirmed infections per day were reported compared to the 14-day average of 547 confirmed infections. This represents an increase over the last 14 days. These data are based on Mecklenburg resident cases reported to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 273 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. This represents an increase over the last 14 days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 11.6 percent of individuals who were tested in Mecklenburg County were positive for COVID-19. This represents an increase over the last 14 days. These data only include ELRs for molecular (PCR) tests submitted to NC DHHS for laboratories electronically submitting negative and positive COVID-19 results.

Four hundred-eighty-seven deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 6 deaths occurred in adults ages 20 to 39 and 65 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59. All deaths, except eight, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses. More than half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak. Half of deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities. Among deaths not connected to outbreaks at long-term care facilities, nearly 3 in 4 were non-White, with 40 percent being non-Hispanic Black. As previously noted, these disparities are largely driven by higher rates of underlying chronic conditions that increase risk of severe complications due to COVID-19 infection among these communities

Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, social distancing represents a fairly stable trend in Mecklenburg County over the last 14 days.

The latest data, maps and charts on local COVID-19 are available here on MeckNC.gov.

Health officials provide a COVID-19 update for Mecklenburg County.



Click here to watch full video.

The Latest (12/11/20):

As of December 11th, there were 49,374 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with 481 deaths due to COVID-19 reported among Mecklenburg County residents.

There were 2,044 new cases of coronavirus and four COVID-19 related deaths reported in the last 72 hours in Mecklenburg County.

Data as of December 11th are presented in more detail below.

MCPH provides these routine updates about reported cases of COVID-19 to help our community better understand how this pandemic is developing in our county. These results only reflect laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents. Many individuals infected by COVID-19 have not been tested because they are asymptomatic. As such, these results are very fluid and only represent a fraction of the true burden of COVID-19 in our community.

Highlights about the 48,673 COVID-19 cases reported in Mecklenburg County as of December 9, 2020 include:

About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.

About 1 in 20 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.

About 8 out of 10 have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.

During the past week, an average of 480 laboratory confirmed infections per day were reported compared to the 14-day average of 433 confirmed infections. This represents an increase over the last 14 days. These data are based on Mecklenburg resident cases reported to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 254 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. This represents an increase over the last 14 days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 10.9 percent of individuals who were tested in Mecklenburg County were positive for COVID-19. This represents a fairly stable trend over the last 14 days. These data only include ELRs for molecular (PCR) tests submitted to NC DHHS for laboratories electronically submitting negative and positive COVID-19 results.

Four hundred-eighty-one deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 5 deaths occurred in adults ages 20 to 39 and 64 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59. All deaths, except seven, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses. More than half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak. Half of deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities. Among deaths not connected to outbreaks at long-term care facilities, nearly 3 in 4 were non-White, with 40 percent being non-Hispanic Black. As previously noted, these disparities are largely driven by higher rates of underlying chronic conditions that increase risk of severe complications due to COVID-19 infection among these communities

Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, social distancing represents a fairly stable trend in Mecklenburg County over the last 14 days

The latest data, maps and charts on local COVID-19 are available here on MeckNC.gov.

The Latest (12/8/20):

As of December 8th, there were 47,330 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with 477 deaths due to COVID-19 reported among Mecklenburg County residents.

Data as of December 6 are presented in more detail below.

MCPH provides these routine updates about reported cases of COVID-19 to help our community better understand how this pandemic is developing in our county. These results only reflect laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents. Many individuals infected by COVID-19 have not been tested because they are asymptomatic. As such, these results are very fluid and only represent a fraction of the true burden of COVID-19 in our community.

Highlights about the 46,611 COVID-19 cases reported in Mecklenburg County as of December 6, 2020 include:

About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.

About 1 in 20 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.

About 8 out of 10 have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.

During the past week, an average of 474 laboratory confirmed infections per day were reported compared to the 14-day average of 415 confirmed infections. This represents an increase over the last 14 days. These data are based on Mecklenburg resident cases reported to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 242 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. This represents an increase over the last 14 days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 11.0 percent of individuals who were tested in Mecklenburg County were positive for COVID-19. This represents an increase in trends over the last 14 days. These data only include ELRs for molecular (PCR) tests submitted to NC DHHS for laboratories electronically submitting negative and positive COVID-19 results.

Four hundred-seventy-seven deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 5 deaths occurred in adults ages 20 to 39 and 64 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59. All deaths, except seven, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses. More than half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak. Half of deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities. Among deaths not connected to outbreaks at long-term care facilities, nearly 3 in 4 were non-White, with 40 percent being non-Hispanic Black. As previously noted, these disparities are largely driven by higher rates of underlying chronic conditions that increase risk of severe complications due to COVID-19 infection among these communities

Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, social distancing represents a fairly stable trend in Mecklenburg County over the last 14 days.

The latest data, maps and charts on local COVID-19 are available here on MeckNC.gov.

The Latest (12/4/20):

As of December 4th, there are 45,068 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with 468 deaths due to COVID-19 reported among Mecklenburg County residents.

Data as of December 4 are presented in more detail below.

MCPH provides these routine updates about reported cases of COVID-19 to help our community better understand how this pandemic is developing in our county. These results only reflect laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents. Many individuals infected by COVID-19 have not been tested because they are asymptomatic. As such, these results are very fluid and only represent a fraction of the true burden of COVID-19 in our community.

Highlights about the 44,407 COVID-19 cases reported in Mecklenburg County as of December 2, 2020 include:

About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.

About 1 in 20 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.

About 8 out of 10 have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.

During the past week, an average of 357 laboratory confirmed infections were reported compared to the 14-day average of 360 confirmed infections. This represents a fairly stable trend over the last 14 days. These data are based on Mecklenburg resident cases reported to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 226 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. This represents an increase over the last 14 days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 10.9 percent of individuals who were tested in Mecklenburg County were positive for COVID-19. This represents an increase in trends over the last 14 days. These data only include ELRs for molecular (PCR) tests submitted to NC DHHS for laboratories electronically submitting negative and positive COVID-19 results.

Four hundred-sixty-four deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 5 deaths occurred in adults ages 20 to 39 and 62 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59. All deaths, except seven, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses. More than half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak. Half of deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities. Among deaths not connected to outbreaks at long-term care facilities, nearly 3 in 4 were non-White, with 40 percent being non-Hispanic Black. As previously noted, these disparities are largely driven by higher rates of underlying chronic conditions that increase risk of severe complications due to COVID-19 infection among these communities

Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, social distancing declined then slightly increased in Mecklenburg County over the last 14 days.

The latest data, maps and charts on local COVID-19 are available here on MeckNC.gov.

The Latest (12/1/20):

As of December 1st, there are 43,689 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with 456 deaths due to COVID-19 reported among Mecklenburg County residents.

Data as of November 29 are presented in more detail below.

MCPH provides these routine updates about reported cases of COVID-19 to help our community better understand how this pandemic is developing in our county. These results only reflect laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents. Many individuals infected by COVID-19 have not been tested because they are asymptomatic. As such, these results are very fluid and only represent a fraction of the true burden of COVID-19 in our community.

Highlights about the 43,380 COVID-19 cases reported in Mecklenburg County as of November 29, 2020 include:

About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.

About 1 in 20 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.

About 8 out of 10 have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.

During the past week, an average of 356 laboratory confirmed infections were reported compared to the 14-day average of 350 confirmed infections. This represents an increase over the last 14 days. These data are based on Mecklenburg resident cases reported to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 208 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. This represents an increase over the last 14 days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 8.9 percent of individuals who were tested in Mecklenburg County were positive for COVID-19. This represents an increase in trends over the last 14 days. These data only include ELRs for molecular (PCR) tests submitted to NC DHHS for laboratories electronically submitting negative and positive COVID-19 results.

Four hundred-fifty-four deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 5 deaths occurred in adults ages 20 to 39 and 62 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59. All deaths, except seven, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses. More than half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak. Half of deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities. Among deaths not connected to outbreaks at long-term care facilities, nearly 3 in 4 were non-White, with 40 percent being non-Hispanic Black. As previously noted, these disparities are largely driven by higher rates of underlying chronic conditions that increase risk of severe complications due to COVID-19 infection among these communities

Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, social distancing slightly increased in Mecklenburg County over the last 14 days.

The latest data, maps and charts on local COVID-19 are available here on MeckNC.gov.

The Latest (11/24/20):

As of November 24th, there were 41,378 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with 436 deaths due to COVID-19 reported among Mecklenburg County residents.

Data as of November 22 are presented in more detail below.

MCPH provides these routine updates about reported cases of COVID-19 to help our community better understand how this pandemic is developing in our county. These results only reflect laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents. Many individuals infected by COVID-19 have not been tested because they are asymptomatic. As such, these results are very fluid and only represent a fraction of the true burden of COVID-19 in our community.

The next Mecklenburg County Public Health data report will be provided December 1. For daily case counts, go to the state COVID-19 website at https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/.

Highlights about the 40,890 COVID-19 cases reported in Mecklenburg County as of November 22, 2020 include:

About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.

About 1 in 20 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.

About 8 out of 10 have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.

During the past week, an average of 352 laboratory confirmed infections were reported compared to the 14-day average of 326 confirmed infections. This represents an increase over the last 14 days. These data are based on Mecklenburg resident cases reported to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 183 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. This represents an increase over the last 14 days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 7.8 percent of individuals who were tested in Mecklenburg County were positive for COVID-19. This represents a slight increase in trends over the last 14 days. These data only include ELRs for molecular (PCR) tests submitted to NC DHHS for laboratories electronically submitting negative and positive COVID-19 results.

Four hundred-thirty-three deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 5 deaths occurred in adults ages 20 to 39 and 57 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59. All deaths, except five, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses. More than half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak. Half of deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities. Among deaths not connected to outbreaks at long-term care facilities, nearly 3 in 4 were non-White, with 40 percent being non-Hispanic Black. As previously noted, these disparities are largely driven by higher rates of underlying chronic conditions that increase risk of severe complications due to COVID-19 infection among these communities

Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, social distancing slightly increased in Mecklenburg County over the last 14 days.

The latest data, maps and charts on local COVID-19 are available here on MeckNC.gov.

The Latest (11/20/20):

As of November 20th, there were 39,935 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) (+1,202 since November 17) with 430 deaths due to COVID-19 (+9 since November 17) reported among Mecklenburg County residents. Officials say they have seen a 20% increase in positive cases in the last several weeks.

Data as of November 18 are presented in more detail below. MCPH provides these routine updates about reported cases of COVID-19 to help our community better understand how this pandemic is developing in our county. These results only reflect laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents. Many individuals infected by COVID-19 have not been tested because they are asymptomatic. As such, these results are very fluid and only represent a fraction of the true burden of COVID-19 in our community.

Highlights about the 39,432 COVID-19 cases reported in Mecklenburg County as of November 18, 2020 include:

About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.

About 1 in 20 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.

About 8 out of 10 have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.

During the past week, an average of 318 laboratory confirmed infections were reported compared to the 14-day average of 285 confirmed infections. This represents an increase over the last 14 days. These data are based on Mecklenburg resident cases reported to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 180 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. This represents an increase over the last 14 days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 8.7 percent of individuals who were tested in Mecklenburg County were positive for COVID-19. This represents an increase in trends over the last 14 days. These data only include ELRs for molecular (PCR) tests submitted to NC DHHS for laboratories electronically submitting negative and positive COVID-19 results.

Four hundred-twenty-seven deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 4 deaths occurred in adults ages 20 to 39 and 56 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59. All deaths, except five, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses. More than half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak. Half of deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities. Among deaths not connected to outbreaks at long-term care facilities, nearly 3 in 4 were non-White, with 40 percent being non-Hispanic Black. As previously noted, these disparities are largely driven by higher rates of underlying chronic conditions that increase risk of severe complications due to COVID-19 infection among these communities



Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, social distancing slightly increased in Mecklenburg County over the last 14 days.

The latest data, maps and charts on local COVID-19 are available here on MeckNC.gov.

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about COVID-19 is coming directly from reliable sources like MCPH, CDC and NCDHHS. The best resource for information about COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County is the County’s website, MeckNC.gov. Individuals can also call the County’s COVID-19 hotline at 980-314-9400.

For more information, please visit the County’s website, MeckNC.gov, the CDC’s website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus and NCDHHS’ website at www.ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus, which will also include future positive COVID-19 test results in North Carolina.

The Latest (11/17/20):

As of November 17th, there were 38,733 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with 421 deaths due to COVID-19 reported among Mecklenburg County residents.

Data as of November 15 are presented in more detail below.

MCPH provides these routine updates about reported cases of COVID-19 to help our community better understand how this pandemic is developing in our county. These results only reflect laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents. Many individuals infected by COVID-19 have not been tested because they are asymptomatic. As such, these results are very fluid and only represent a fraction of the true burden of COVID-19 in our community.

Highlights about the 38,310 COVID-19 cases reported in Mecklenburg County as of November 15, 2020 include:

About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.

About 1 in 20 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.

About 8 out of 10 have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.

During the past week, an average of 300 laboratory confirmed infections were reported each day compared to the 14-day average of 260 confirmed infections. This represents an increase over the last 14 days. These data are based on Mecklenburg resident cases reported to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 172 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. This represents an increase over the last 14 days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 8.2 percent of individuals who were tested in Mecklenburg County were positive for COVID-19. This represents an increase in trends over the last 14 days. These data only include ELRs for molecular (PCR) tests submitted to NC DHHS for laboratories electronically submitting negative and positive COVID-19 results.

Four hundred-twenty deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 4 deaths occurred in adults ages 20 to 39 and 55 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59. All deaths, except five, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses. More than half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak. Almost half of deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities. Among deaths not connected to outbreaks at long-term care facilities, nearly 3 in 4 were non-White, with 40 percent being non-Hispanic Black. As previously noted, these disparities are largely driven by higher rates of underlying chronic conditions that increase risk of severe complications due to COVID-19 infection among these communities

Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, social distancing slightly increased in Mecklenburg County over the last 14 days.

The latest data, maps and charts on local COVID-19 are available here on MeckNC.gov.

The Latest (11/13/20):

As of November 13th, there were 37,527 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with 413 deaths due to COVID-19 reported among Mecklenburg County residents.

Data as of November 11 are presented in more detail below.

MCPH provides these routine updates about reported cases of COVID-19 to help our community better understand how this pandemic is developing in our county. These results only reflect laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents. Many individuals infected by COVID-19 have not been tested because they are asymptomatic. As such, these results are very fluid and only represent a fraction of the true burden of COVID-19 in our community.

Highlights about the 37,091 COVID-19 cases reported in Mecklenburg County as of November 11, 2020 include:

About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.

About 1 in 4 reported cases are Hispanic – most of whom are younger adults. As previously noted, some factors influencing this trend include: Targeted testing occurring in neighborhoods with lower access to care, some of which have larger Hispanic populations; Higher proportions of Hispanics working in essential jobs that make social distancing difficult; Significant household spread among large families; and Pre-existing disparities in other social and economic determinants of health, like poverty.

About 1 in 20 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.

About 8 out of 10 have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.

During the past week, an average of 251 laboratory confirmed infections were reported compared to the 14-day average of 234 confirmed infections. This represents an increase over the last 14 days. These data are based on Mecklenburg resident cases reported to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 150 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. This represents an increase over the last 14 days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 7.5 percent of individuals who were tested in Mecklenburg County were positive for COVID-19. This represents an increase in trends over the last 14 days. These data only include ELRs for molecular (PCR) tests submitted to NC DHHS for laboratories electronically submitting negative and positive COVID-19 results.

Four hundred-thirteen deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 4 deaths occurred in adults ages 20 to 39 and 55 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59. All deaths, except five, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses. More than half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak. Half of deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities. Among deaths not connected to outbreaks at long-term care facilities, nearly 3 in 4 were non-White, with just over 40 percent being non-Hispanic Black. As previously noted, these disparities are largely driven by higher rates of underlying chronic conditions that increase risk of severe complications due to COVID-19 infection among these communities

Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, social distancing slightly increased in Mecklenburg County over the last 14 days.

The latest data, maps and charts on local COVID-19 are available here on MeckNC.gov.

The Latest (11/10/20):

As of November 10th, there are 36,625 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with 410 deaths due to COVID-19 reported among Mecklenburg County residents.

Data as of November 8 are presented in more detail below.

MCPH provides these routine updates about reported cases of COVID-19 to help our community better understand how this pandemic is developing in our county. These results only reflect laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents. Many individuals infected by COVID-19 have not been tested because they are asymptomatic. As such, these results are very fluid and only represent a fraction of the true burden of COVID-19 in our community.

Highlights about the 36,203 COVID-19 cases reported in Mecklenburg County as of November 8, 2020 include:

About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.

About 1 in 4 reported cases are Hispanic – most of whom are younger adults. As previously noted, some factors influencing this trend include: Targeted testing occurring in neighborhoods with lower access to care, some of which have larger Hispanic populations; Higher proportions of Hispanics working in essential jobs that make social distancing difficult; Significant household spread among large families; and Pre-existing disparities in other social and economic determinants of health, like poverty.

About 1 in 20 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.

About 8 out of 10 have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.

During the past week, an average of 220 laboratory confirmed infections were reported compared to the 14-day average of 216 confirmed infections. This represents an increase over the last 14 days. These data are based on Mecklenburg resident cases reported to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 141 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. This represents an increase over the last 14 days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 7.0 percent of individuals who were tested in Mecklenburg County were positive for COVID-19. This represents an increase in trends over the last 14 days. These data only include ELRs for molecular (PCR) tests submitted to NC DHHS for laboratories electronically submitting negative and positive COVID-19 results.

Four hundred-ten deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 4 deaths occurred in adults ages 20 to 39 and 55 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59. All deaths, except five, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses. Almost half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak. Half of all deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities. Among deaths not connected to outbreaks at long-term care facilities, nearly 3 in 4 were non-White, with 41 percent being non-Hispanic Black. As previously noted, these disparities are largely driven by higher rates of underlying chronic conditions that increase risk of severe complications due to COVID-19 infection among these communities

Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, social distancing slightly increased in Mecklenburg County over the last 14 days.

The latest data, maps and charts on local COVID-19 are available here on MeckNC.gov.

The Latest (11/6/20):

As November 6th, there were 35,628 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with 404 deaths due to COVID-19 reported among Mecklenburg County residents.

Data as of November 4 are presented in more detail below.

MCPH provides these routine updates about reported cases of COVID-19 to help our community better understand how this pandemic is developing in our county. These results only reflect laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents. Many individuals infected by COVID-19 have not been tested because they are asymptomatic. As such, these results are very fluid and only represent a fraction of the true burden of COVID-19 in our community.

Highlights about the 35,332 COVID-19 cases reported in Mecklenburg County as of November 4, 2020 include:

About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.

About 1 in 4 reported cases are Hispanic – most of whom are younger adults. As previously noted, some factors influencing this trend include: Targeted testing occurring in neighborhoods with lower access to care, some of which have larger Hispanic populations; Higher proportions of Hispanics working in essential jobs that make social distancing difficult; Significant household spread among large families; and Pre-existing disparities in other social and economic determinants of health, like poverty.

About 1 in 20 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.

About 8 out of 10 have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.

During the past week, an average of 216 laboratory confirmed infections were reported compared to the 14-day average of 206 confirmed infections. This represents an increase over the last 14 days. These data are based on Mecklenburg resident cases reported to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 134 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. This represents an increase over the last 14 days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 7.0 percent of individuals who were tested in Mecklenburg County were positive for COVID-19. This represents an increase in trends over the last 14 days. These data only include ELRs for molecular (PCR) tests submitted to NC DHHS for laboratories electronically submitting negative and positive COVID-19 results.

Four hundred-three deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 4 deaths occurred in adults ages 20 to 39 and 54 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59. All deaths, except five, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses. More than half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak. More than half of deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities. Among deaths not connected to outbreaks at long-term care facilities, nearly 3 in 4 were non-White, with 40 percent being non-Hispanic Black. As previously noted, these disparities are largely driven by higher rates of underlying chronic conditions that increase risk of severe complications due to COVID-19 infection among these communities

Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, social distancing slightly increased in Mecklenburg County over the last 14 days.

The latest data, maps and charts on local COVID-19 are available here on MeckNC.gov.

The Latest (11/3/20):

As of November 3rd there are 34,861 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with 398 deaths due to COVID-19 reported among Mecklenburg County residents.

Data as of November 1, 2020 are presented in more detail below.

MCPH provides these routine updates about reported cases of COVID-19 to help our community better understand how this pandemic is developing in our county. These results only reflect laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents. Many individuals infected by COVID-19 have not been tested because they are asymptomatic. As such, these results are very fluid and only represent a fraction of the true burden of COVID-19 in our community.

Highlights about the 34,606 COVID-19 cases reported in Mecklenburg County as of November 1, 2020 include:

About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.

About 1 in 4 reported cases are Hispanic – most of whom are younger adults. As previously noted, some factors influencing this trend include:

Targeted testing occurring in neighborhoods with lower access to care, some of which have larger Hispanic populations;

Higher proportions of Hispanics working in essential jobs that make social distancing difficult;

Significant household spread among large families; and pre-existing disparities in other social and economic determinants of health, like poverty.

Significant household spread among large families; and pre-existing disparities in other social and economic determinants of health, like poverty. About 1 in 20 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.

About 8 out of 10 have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.

During the past week, an average of 214 laboratory confirmed infections were reported compared to the 14-day average of 198 confirmed infections. This represents an increase over the last 14 days. These data are based on Mecklenburg resident cases reported to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 129 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. This represents an increase over the last 14 days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 6.2 percent of individuals who were tested in Mecklenburg County were positive for COVID-19. This represents a fairly stable trend over the last 14 days. These data only include ELRs for molecular (PCR) tests submitted to NC DHHS for laboratories electronically submitting negative and positive COVID-19 results.

Three hundred-ninety-six deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 4 deaths occurred in adults ages 20 to 39 and 54 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59. All deaths, except five, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses. More than half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak. Among deaths not connected to outbreaks at long-term care facilities, nearly 3 in 4 were non-White, with 40 percent being non-Hispanic Black. As previously noted, these disparities are largely driven by higher rates of underlying chronic conditions that increase risk of severe complications due to COVID-19 infection among these communities

Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, social distancing slightly increased in Mecklenburg County over the last 14 days

The latest data, maps and charts on local COVID-19 are available here on MeckNC.gov.

The Latest (10/30/20):

Mecklenburg County health officials provide an update after stats show more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in the last five days.

Case Update: As of October 30th, there were 34,019 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with 390 deaths due to COVID-19 reported among Mecklenburg County residents. There have been 1,027 new coronavirus cases and 6 new deaths reported since October 25th.

Highlights about the 33,749 COVID-19 cases reported in Mecklenburg County as of October 28, 2020 include:

About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.

About 1 in 4 reported cases are Hispanic – most of whom are younger adults. As previously noted, some factors influencing this trend include: Targeted testing occurring in neighborhoods with lower access to care, some of which have larger Hispanic populations; Higher proportions of Hispanics working in essential jobs that make social distancing difficult; Significant household spread among large families; and Pre-existing disparities in other social and economic determinants of health, like poverty.

About 1 in 20 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.

About 8 out of 10 have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.

During the past week, an average of 197 laboratory confirmed infections were reported compared to the 14-day average of 194 confirmed infections. This represents an increase over the last 14 days. These data are based on Mecklenburg resident cases reported to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 121 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. This represents an increase over the last 14 days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 6.2 percent of individuals who were tested in Mecklenburg County were positive for COVID-19. This represents an increase in trends over the last 14 days. These data only include ELRs for molecular (PCR) tests submitted to NC DHHS for laboratories electronically submitting negative and positive COVID-19 results.

Three hundred-ninety deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 4 deaths occurred in adults ages 20 to 39 and 52 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59. All deaths, except five, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses. More than half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak. More than half of deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities. Among deaths not connected to outbreaks at long-term care facilities, nearly 3 in 4 were non-White, with 40 percent being non-Hispanic Black. As previously noted, these disparities are largely driven by higher rates of underlying chronic conditions that increase risk of severe complications due to COVID-19 infection among these communities



Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, social distancing slightly increased in Mecklenburg County over the last 14 days.

The latest data, maps and charts on local COVID-19 are available here on MeckNC.gov.

Data as of October 25, 2020 are presented in more detail below.

MCPH provides these routine updates about reported cases of COVID-19 to help our community better understand how this pandemic is developing in our county. These results only reflect laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents. Many individuals infected by COVID-19 have not been tested because they are asymptomatic. As such, these results are very fluid and only represent a fraction of the true burden of COVID-19 in our community.

Highlights about the 32,992 COVID-19 cases reported in Mecklenburg County as of October 25, 2020 include:

About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.

About 1 in 4 reported cases are Hispanic – most of whom are younger adults. As previously noted, some factors influencing this trend include: Targeted testing occurring in neighborhoods with lower access to care, some of which have larger Hispanic populations; Higher proportions of Hispanics working in essential jobs that make social distancing difficult; Significant household spread among large families; and Pre-existing disparities in other social and economic determinants of health, like poverty.

About 1 in 20 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.

About 8 out of 10 have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.

During the past week, an average of 184 laboratory confirmed infections were reported compared to the 14-day average of 180 confirmed infections. This represents an increase over the last 14 days. These data are based on Mecklenburg resident cases reported to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 114 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. Overall, this represents an increase over the last 14 days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 6.4 percent of individuals who were tested in Mecklenburg County were positive for COVID-19. This represents an increase in trends over the last 14 days. These data only include ELRs for molecular (PCR) tests submitted to NC DHHS for laboratories electronically submitting negative and positive COVID-19 results.

Three hundred-eighty-five deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 4 deaths occurred in adults ages 20 to 39 and 51 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59. All deaths, except five, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses. More than half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak. More than half of deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities. Among deaths not connected to outbreaks at long-term care facilities, nearly 3 in 4 were non-White, with 40 percent being non-Hispanic Black. As previously noted, these disparities are largely driven by higher rates of underlying chronic conditions that increase risk of severe complications due to COVID-19 infection among these communities

Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, social distancing slightly increased in Mecklenburg County over the last 14 days.

The latest data, maps and charts on local COVID-19 are available here on MeckNC.gov.

The Latest (10/23/20):

As of October 23rd, there were 32,410 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with 381 deaths due to COVID-19 reported among Mecklenburg County residents.

Data as of October 21, 2020 are presented in more detail below.

MCPH provides these routine updates about reported cases of COVID-19 to help our community better understand how this pandemic is developing in our county. These results only reflect laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents. Many individuals infected by COVID-19 have not been tested because they are asymptomatic. As such, these results are very fluid and only represent a fraction of the true burden of COVID-19 in our community.

Highlights about the 32,218 COVID-19 cases reported in Mecklenburg County as of October 21, 2020 include:

About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.

About 1 in 4 reported cases are Hispanic – most of whom are younger adults. As previously noted, some factors influencing this trend include: Targeted testing occurring in neighborhoods with lower access to care, some of which have larger Hispanic populations; Higher proportions of Hispanics working in essential jobs that make social distancing difficult; Significant household spread among large families; and Pre-existing disparities in other social and economic determinants of health, like poverty.

About 1 in 20 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.

About 8 out of 10 have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.

During the past week, an average of 191 laboratory confirmed infections were reported compared to the 14-day average of 160 confirmed infections. This represents an increase over the last 14 days. These data are based on Mecklenburg resident cases reported to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 108 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. Overall, this represents an increase over the last 14 days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 6.3 percent of individuals who were tested in Mecklenburg County were positive for COVID-19. This represents an increase in trends over the last 14 days. These data only include ELRs for molecular (PCR) tests submitted to NC DHHS for laboratories electronically submitting negative and positive COVID-19 results.

Three hundred-eighty-one deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 4 deaths occurred in adults ages 20 to 39 and 51 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59. All deaths, except five, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses. More than half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak. More than half of deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities. Among deaths not connected to outbreaks at long-term care facilities, nearly 3 in 4 were non-White, with 40 percent being non-Hispanic Black. As previously noted, these disparities are largely driven by higher rates of underlying chronic conditions that increase risk of severe complications due to COVID-19 infection among these communities

Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, social distancing slightly increased in Mecklenburg County over the last 14 days.

The latest data, maps and charts on local COVID-19 are available here on MeckNC.gov.

The Latest (10/20/20):

As of October 20th, there were 31,878 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with 377 deaths due to COVID-19 reported among Mecklenburg County residents.

Data as of October 18, 2020 are presented in more detail below.

MCPH provides these routine updates about reported cases of COVID-19 to help our community better understand how this pandemic is developing in our county. These results only reflect laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents. Many individuals infected by COVID-19 have not been tested because they are asymptomatic. As such, these results are very fluid and only represent a fraction of the true burden of COVID-19 in our community.

Highlights about the 31,561 COVID-19 cases reported in Mecklenburg County as of October 18, 2020 include:

About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.

About 1 in 4 reported cases are Hispanic – most of whom are younger adults. As previously noted, some factors influencing this trend include: Targeted testing occurring in neighborhoods with lower access to care, some of which have larger Hispanic populations; Higher proportions of Hispanics working in essential jobs that make social distancing difficult; Significant household spread among large families; and Pre-existing disparities in other social and economic determinants of health, like poverty.

About 1 in 20 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.

About 8 out of 10 have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.

During the past week, an average of 177 laboratory confirmed infections were reported compared to the 14-day average of 138 confirmed infections. This represents an increase over the last 14 days. These data are based on Mecklenburg resident cases reported to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 99 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. Overall, this represents a slight increase over the last 14 days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 6.0 percent of individuals who were tested in Mecklenburg County were positive for COVID-19. This represents an increase in trends over the last 14 days. These data only include ELRs for molecular (PCR) tests submitted to NC DHHS for laboratories electronically submitting negative and positive COVID-19 results.

Three hundred-seventy-seven deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 4 deaths occurred in adults ages 20 to 39 and 49 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59. All deaths, except six, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses. More than half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak. More than half of deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities. Among deaths not connected to outbreaks at long-term care facilities, nearly 3 in 4 were non-White, with 40 percent being non-Hispanic Black. As previously noted, these disparities are largely driven by higher rates of underlying chronic conditions that increase risk of severe complications due to COVID-19 infection among these communities

Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, social distancing slightly increased in Mecklenburg County over the last 14 days.

The latest data, maps and charts on local COVID-19 are available here on MeckNC.gov.

The Latest (10/16/20):

As of October 16th, there were 31,023 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with 374 deaths due to COVID-19 reported among Mecklenburg County residents.

Data as of October 14, 2020 are presented in more detail below.

MCPH provides these routine updates about reported cases of COVID-19 to help our community better understand how this pandemic is developing in our county. These results only reflect laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents. Many individuals infected by COVID-19 have not been tested because they are asymptomatic. As such, these results are very fluid and only represent a fraction of the true burden of COVID-19 in our community.

Highlights about the 30,784 COVID-19 cases reported in Mecklenburg County as of October 14, 2020 include:

About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.

About 1 in 4 reported cases are Hispanic – most of whom are younger adults. As previously noted, some factors influencing this trend include: Targeted testing occurring in neighborhoods with lower access to care, some of which have larger Hispanic populations; Higher proportions of Hispanics working in essential jobs that make social distancing difficult; Significant household spread among large families; and Pre-existing disparities in other social and economic determinants of health, like poverty.

About 1 in 20 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.

About 8 out of 10 have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.

During the past week, an average of 130 laboratory confirmed infections were reported compared to the 14-day average of 108 confirmed infections. This represents an increase over the last 14 days. These data are based on Mecklenburg resident cases reported to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 86 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. Overall, this represents a fairly stable trend over the last 14 days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 5.1 percent of individuals who were tested in Mecklenburg County were positive for COVID-19. This represents a slight increase in trends over the last 14 days. These data only include ELRs for molecular (PCR) tests submitted to NC DHHS for laboratories electronically submitting negative and positive COVID-19 results.

Three hundred-seventy-four deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 4 deaths occurred in adults ages 20 to 39 and 49 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59. All deaths, except five, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses. More than half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak. More than half of deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities. Among deaths not connected to outbreaks at long-term care facilities, nearly 3 in 4 were non-White, with 40 percent being non-Hispanic Black. As previously noted, these disparities are largely driven by higher rates of underlying chronic conditions that increase risk of severe complications due to COVID-19 infection among these communities

Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, social distancing slightly increased in Mecklenburg County over the last 14 days.

The latest data, maps and charts on local COVID-19 are available here on MeckNC.gov.

The Latest (10/13/20):

As of October 13th, there were 30,534 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with 368 deaths due to COVID-19 reported among Mecklenburg County residents.

Data as of October 11, 2020 are presented in more detail below.

New COVID-19 data thru 10/11 » https://t.co/8QNvctPK7V The number of daily cases are increasing slightly but percent testing positive (4.4% average over the last week) and hospitalizations are fairly stable. pic.twitter.com/4qGpvRgtPH — Mecklenburg County (@MeckCounty) October 13, 2020

MCPH provides these routine updates about reported cases of COVID-19 to help our community better understand how this pandemic is developing in our county. These results only reflect laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents. Many individuals infected by COVID-19 have not been tested because they are asymptomatic. As such, these results are very fluid and only represent a fraction of the true burden of COVID-19 in our community.

Highlights about the 30,232 COVID-19 cases reported in Mecklenburg County as of October 11, 2020 include:

About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.

About 1 in 4 reported cases are Hispanic – most of whom are younger adults. As previously noted, some factors influencing this trend include: Targeted testing occurring in neighborhoods with lower access to care, some of which have larger Hispanic populations; Higher proportions of Hispanics working in essential jobs that make social distancing difficult; Significant household spread among large families; and Pre-existing disparities in other social and economic determinants of health, like poverty.

About 1 in 20 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.

About 8 out of 10 have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.

During the past week, an average of 99 laboratory confirmed infections were reported compared to the 14-day average of 94 confirmed infections. These data are based on Mecklenburg resident cases reported to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 84 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 4.4 percent of individuals who were tested in Mecklenburg County were positive for COVID-19. These data only include ELRs for molecular (PCR) tests submitted to NC DHHS for laboratories electronically submitting negative and positive COVID-19 results.

Three hundred-sixty-eight deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 4 deaths occurred in adults ages 20 to 39 and 48 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59. All deaths, except five, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses. More than half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak. More than half of deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities. Among deaths not connected to outbreaks at long-term care facilities, nearly 3 in 4 were non-White, with 40 percent being non-Hispanic Black. As previously noted, these disparities are largely driven by higher rates of underlying chronic conditions that increase risk of severe complications due to COVID-19 infection among these communities.

Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, social distancing slightly increased then slightly decreased in Mecklenburg County over the last 14 days. Overall, this represents a fairly stable trend over the last 14 days.

The latest data, maps and charts on local COVID-19 are available here on MeckNC.gov.

The Latest (10/9/20):

As of October 9th, there were 29,910 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with 366 deaths due to COVID-19 reported among Mecklenburg County residents.

The percent positive and total tests trends have been updated to now only include Mecklenburg County residents, based on electronic laboratory reports (ELR) submitted to NC DHHS.

In late March, MCPH set up aggregate daily reporting of positive and negative results from a subset of local testing providers as none were routinely reporting negative results and it was not required. Due to reporting limitations of the testing providers these reports included all tests completed at testing sites within Mecklenburg County, including tests among non-residents.

On July 7th, NC DHHS issued temporary guidance requiring electronic reporting of all negative COVID-19 tests across the state. At that time, many laboratories servicing our community were not set up to electronically report negative results. Since that time, NC DHHS worked aggressively to on-board all laboratories to its ELR system and add negative lab results to reporting feeds.

Most (~90%) COVID-19 results, both negative and positive, are now being submitted electronically. Negative ELRs are now available to MCPH via NC DHHS’s disease reporting system — NC COVID – allowing MCPH to produce a daily percent positive and total tests based on ELRs.

This new data source better reflects the impact of COVID-19 on our residents but is limited in that some testing partners are not yet submitting ELRs and only includes molecular (PCR) tests. Both trends show a similar trajectory over the last 2 months. However, over the last week, the trends have begun to diverge as the percent positivity is increasing in neighboring counties but is fairly stable in Mecklenburg County.

Data as of October 7, 2020 are presented in more detail below.

MCPH provides these routine updates about reported cases of COVID-19 to help our community better understand how this pandemic is developing in our county. These results only reflect laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents. Many individuals infected by COVID-19 have not been tested because they are asymptomatic. As such, these results are very fluid and only represent a fraction of the true burden of COVID-19 in our community.

Highlights about the 29,727 COVID-19 cases reported in Mecklenburg County as of October 7, 2020 include:

About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.

About 1 in 4 reported cases are Hispanic – most of whom are younger adults. As previously noted, some factors influencing this trend include: Targeted testing occurring in neighborhoods with lower access to care, some of which have larger Hispanic populations; Higher proportions of Hispanics working in essential jobs that make social distancing difficult; Significant household spread among large families; and Pre-existing disparities in other social and economic determinants of health, like poverty.

About 1 in 20 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.

About 8 out of 10 have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.

During the past week, an average of 85 laboratory confirmed infections were reported compared to the 14-day average of 95 confirmed infections. These data are based on Mecklenburg resident cases reported to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 86 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. Overall, this represents a fairly stable trend over the last 14 days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 4.9 percent of individuals who were tested in Mecklenburg County were positive for COVID-19. Overall, this represents a fairly stable trend over the last 14 days. These data only include ELRs for molecular (PCR) tests submitted to NC DHHS for laboratories electronically submitting negative and positive COVID-19 results.

Three hundred-sixty-five (365) deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 4 deaths occurred in adults ages 20 to 39 and 47 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59. All deaths, except five, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses. More than half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak. More than half of deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities. Among deaths not connected to outbreaks at long-term care facilities, nearly 3 in 4 were non-White, with 40 percent being non-Hispanic Black. As previously noted, these disparities are largely driven by higher rates of underlying chronic conditions that increase risk of severe complications due to COVID-19 infection among these communities

Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, social distancing slightly increased then slightly decreased in Mecklenburg County over the last 14 days. Overall, this represents a fairly stable trend over the last 14 days.

The latest data, maps and charts on local COVID-19 are available here on MeckNC.gov.

The Latest (10/6/20):

As of October 6th, there were 29,590 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with 364 deaths due to COVID-19 reported among Mecklenburg County residents.

The percent positive and total tests trends have been updated to now only include Mecklenburg County residents, based on electronic laboratory reports (ELR) submitted to NC DHHS. In late March, MCPH set up aggregate daily reporting of positive and negative results from a subset of local testing providers as none were routinely reporting negative results and it was not required. Due to reporting limitations of the testing providers these reports included all tests completed at testing sites within Mecklenburg County, including tests among non-residents.

On July 7th, NC DHHS issued temporary guidance requiring electronic reporting of all negative COVID-19 tests across the state. At that time, many laboratories servicing our community were not set up to electronically report negative results. Since that time, NC DHHS worked aggressively to on-board all laboratories to its ELR system and add negative lab results to reporting feeds.

Most (~90%) COVID-19 results, both negative and positive, are now being submitted electronically. Negative ELRs are now available to MCPH via NC DHHS’s disease reporting system — NC COVID – allowing MCPH to produce a daily percent positive and total tests based on ELRs.

This new data source better reflects the impact of COVID-19 on our residents but is limited in that some testing partners are not yet submitting ELRs and only includes molecular (PCR) tests. Both trends show a similar trajectory over the last 2 months. However, over the last week, the trends have begun to diverge as the percent positivity is increasing more in neighboring counties compared to Mecklenburg County.

Data as of October 4, 2020 are presented in more detail below.

MCPH provides these routine updates about reported cases of COVID-19 to help our community better understand how this pandemic is developing in our county. These results only reflect laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents. Many individuals infected by COVID-19 have not been tested because they are asymptomatic. As such, these results are very fluid and only represent a fraction of the true burden of COVID-19 in our community.

Daily case counts provided by MCPH may differ from state and federal counts due to delays in reporting to the various entities. MCPH updates case counts after an initial case review and, where possible, a patient interview is conducted, which includes confirming county residency. Cases reported after 5PM are counted in the following days case count.

CMS data will only be updated once a week.

Highlights about the 29,392 COVID-19 cases reported in Mecklenburg County as of October 4, 2020 include:

About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.

About 1 in 4 reported cases are Hispanic – most of whom are younger adults. As previously noted, some factors influencing this trend include: Targeted testing occurring in neighborhoods with lower access to care, some of which have larger Hispanic populations; Higher proportions of Hispanics working in essential jobs that make social distancing difficult; Significant household spread among large families; and Pre-existing disparities in other social and economic determinants of health, like poverty.

About 1 in 20 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.

About 8 out of 10 have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.

During the past week, an average of 90 laboratory confirmed infections were reported compared to the 14-day average of 95 confirmed infections. These data are based on Mecklenburg resident cases reported to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 86 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. Overall, this represents a fairly stable trend over the last 14 days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 5.5 percent of individuals who were tested in Mecklenburg County were positive for COVID-19. Overall, this represents a fairly stable trend over the last 14 days. These data only include ELRs for molecular (PCR) tests submitted to NC DHHS for laboratories electronically submitting negative and positive COVID-19 results.

Three hundred-sixty-three deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 4 deaths occurred in adults ages 20 to 39 and 47 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59. All deaths, except five, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses. More than half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak. More than half of deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities. Among deaths not connected to outbreaks at long-term care facilities, nearly 3 in 4 were non-White, with 40 percent being non-Hispanic Black. As previously noted, these disparities are largely driven by higher rates of underlying chronic conditions that increase risk of severe complications due to COVID-19 infection among these communities

Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, social distancing slightly increased then slightly decreased in Mecklenburg County over the last 14 days. Overall, this represents a fairly stable trend over the last 14 days.

The latest data, maps and charts on local COVID-19 are available here on MeckNC.gov.

The Latest (10/2/20):

As of October 2nd, there were 29,080 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with 361 deaths due to COVID-19 reported among Mecklenburg County residents.

Starting September 25, 2020, NC DHHS began reporting positive antigen cases in the total COVID-19 case counts. Antigen positive cases represent “probable” cases of COVID-19 based on CDC case classification guidelines. The terms “confirmed” and “probable” are used to standardize national case classifications for public health surveillance but should not be used to interpret the utility or validity of any laboratory test type. Regardless of the test used, a person who tests positive is considered to have COVID-19. MCPH has and will continue to treat and report antigen positive cases the same in terms of our public health response (e.g. complete case investigation, contact tracing, etc.).

This report now includes seven-day averages for COVID-19 case rates and percent positivity. These important measures of community spread will be reported each Friday to help inform reopening of various entities within our community, including schools and courts.

Data as of September 30, 2020 are presented in more detail below. MCPH provides these routine updates about reported cases of COVID-19 to help our community better understand how this pandemic is developing in our county. These results only reflect laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents. Many individuals infected by COVID-19 have not been tested because they are asymptomatic. As such, these results are very fluid and only represent a fraction of the true burden of COVID-19 in our community.

Daily case counts provided by MCPH may differ from state and federal counts due to delays in reporting to the various entities. MCPH updates case counts after an initial case review and, where possible, a patient interview is conducted, which includes confirming county residency. Cases reported after 5PM are counted in the following days case count.

Highlights about the 28,890 COVID-19 cases reported in Mecklenburg County as of September 30, 2020 include:

About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.

About 1 in 4 reported cases are Hispanic – most of whom are younger adults. As previously noted, some factors influencing this trend include: Targeted testing occurring in neighborhoods with lower access to care, some of which have larger Hispanic populations; Higher proportions of Hispanics working in essential jobs that make social distancing difficult; Significant household spread among large families; and Pre-existing disparities in other social and economic determinants of health, like poverty.

About 1 in 20 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.

About 8 out of 10 have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.

During the past week, an average of 102 laboratory confirmed infections were reported compared to the 14-day average of 91 confirmed infections. These data are based on Mecklenburg resident cases reported to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 82 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. Overall, this represents a decrease over the last 14 days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 6.5 percent of individuals who were tested in Mecklenburg County were positive for COVID-19. Overall, this represents a fairly stable trend over the last 14 days. These data only include tests conducted in Mecklenburg County by Atrium Health, Novant Health, CVS Health, Walgreens Pharmacy and Tryon Medical Partners as available. Reporting of negative results to MCPH is not required or covered by communicable disease reporting laws. MCPH will include results from other providers and laboratories as accurate, consistent and timely reporting mechanisms are established.

Three hundred-sixty deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 4 deaths occurred in adults ages 20 to 39 and 47 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59. All deaths, except five, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses. More than half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak. More than half of deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities. Among deaths not connected to outbreaks at long-term care facilities, nearly 3 in 4 were non-White, with 40 percent being non-Hispanic Black. As previously noted, these disparities are largely driven by higher rates of underlying chronic conditions that increase risk of severe complications due to COVID-19 infection among these communities



Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, social distancing slightly increased then slightly decreased in Mecklenburg County over the last 14 days. Overall, this represents a fairly stable trend over the last 14 days.

The latest data, maps and charts on local COVID-19 are available here on MeckNC.gov.

The Latest (9/29/20):

As of September 29th, there were 28,686 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with 357 deaths due to COVID-19 reported among Mecklenburg County residents.

Starting on Sept. 25, 2020 NC DHHS began reporting positive antigen cases in the total COVID-19 case counts. Antigen positive cases represent “probable” cases of COVID-19 based on CDC case classification guidelines. The terms “confirmed” and “probable” are used to standardize national case classifications for public health surveillance but should not be used to interpret the utility or validity of any laboratory test type.

Regardless of the test used, a person who tests positive is considered to have COVID-19. MCPH has and will continue to treat and report antigen positive cases the same in terms of our public health response (e.g. complete case investigation, contact tracing, etc.).

Data as of Sept. 27, 2020 are presented in more detail below.

MCPH provides these routine updates about reported cases of COVID-19 to help our community better understand how this pandemic is developing in our county. These results only reflect laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents. Many individuals infected by COVID-19 have not been tested because they are asymptomatic. As such, these results are very fluid and only represent a fraction of the true burden of COVID-19 in our community.

Daily case counts provided by MCPH may differ from state and federal counts due to delays in reporting to the various entities. MCPH updates case counts after an initial case review and, where possible, a patient interview is conducted, which includes confirming county residency. Cases reported after 5 p.m. are counted in the following days case count.

Highlights about the 28,562 COVID-19 cases reported in Mecklenburg County as of Sept. 27, 2020 include:

About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.

About 1 in 4 reported cases are Hispanic – most of whom are younger adults. As previously noted, some factors influencing this trend include: Targeted testing occurring in neighborhoods with lower access to care, some of which have larger Hispanic populations; Higher proportions of Hispanics working in essential jobs that make social distancing difficult; Significant household spread among large families; and Pre-existing disparities in other social and economic determinants of health, like poverty.

About 1 in 20 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.

About 8 out of 10 have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.

During the past week, an average of 101 laboratory confirmed infections were reported compared to the 14-day average of 88 confirmed infections. These data are based on Mecklenburg resident cases reported to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 81 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. Overall, this represents a decrease over the last 14 days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 5.7 percent of individuals who were tested in Mecklenburg County were positive for COVID-19. Overall, this represents a fairly stable trend over the last 14 days. These data only include tests conducted in Mecklenburg County by Atrium Health, Novant Health, CVS Health, Walgreens Pharmacy and Tryon Medical Partners as available. Reporting of negative results to MCPH is not required or covered by communicable disease reporting laws. MCPH will include results from other providers and laboratories as accurate, consistent and timely reporting mechanisms are established.

Three hundred-fifty-six deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 4 deaths occurred in adults ages 20 to 39 and 46 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59. All deaths, except five, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses. More than half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak. More than half of deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities. Among deaths not connected to outbreaks at long-term care facilities, nearly 3 in 4 were non-White, with 40 percent being non-Hispanic Black. As previously noted, these disparities are largely driven by higher rates of underlying chronic conditions that increase risk of severe complications due to COVID-19 infection among these communities



Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, social distancing slightly increased then slightly decreased in Mecklenburg County over the last 14 days. Overall, this represents a fairly stable trend over the last 14 days.

The latest data, maps and charts on local COVID-19 are available here on MeckNC.gov.

The Latest (9/25/20):

As of September 25th, there were 28,228 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with 350 deaths due to COVID-19 reported among Mecklenburg County residents.

Data as of September 25, 2020 are presented in more detail below.

MCPH provides these routine updates about reported cases of COVID-19 to help our community better understand how this pandemic is developing in our county. These results only reflect laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents. Many individuals infected by COVID-19 have not been tested because they are asymptomatic. As such, these results are very fluid and only represent a fraction of the true burden of COVID-19 in our community.

Daily case counts provided by MCPH may differ from state and federal counts due to delays in reporting to the various entities. MCPH updates case counts after an initial case review and, where possible, a patient interview is conducted, which includes confirming county residency. Cases reported after 5 p.m. are counted in the following days case count.

Highlights about the 28,065 COVID-19 cases reported in Mecklenburg County as of September 23, 2020 include:

About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.

About 1 in 4 reported cases are Hispanic – most of whom are younger adults. As previously noted, some factors influencing this trend include: Targeted testing occurring in neighborhoods with lower access to care, some of which have larger Hispanic populations; Higher proportions of Hispanics working in essential jobs that make social distancing difficult; Significant household spread among large families; and Pre-existing disparities in other social and economic determinants of health, like poverty.

About 1 in 20 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.

About 8 out of 10 have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.

During the past week, an average of 72 laboratory confirmed infections were reported compared to the 14-day average of 75 confirmed infections. These data are based on Mecklenburg resident cases reported to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 91 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. Overall, this represents a decrease over the last 14 days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 5.2 percent of individuals who were tested in Mecklenburg County were positive for COVID-19. This represents a decrease over the last 14 days. These data only include tests conducted in Mecklenburg County by Atrium Health, Novant Health, CVS Health, Walgreens Pharmacy and Tryon Medical Partners as available. Reporting of negative results to MCPH is not required or covered by communicable disease reporting laws. MCPH will include results from other providers and laboratories as accurate, consistent and timely reporting mechanisms are established.

Three hundred-fifty deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 4 deaths occurred in adults ages 20 to 39 and 46 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59. All deaths, except five, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses. More than half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak. More than half of deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities. Among deaths not connected to outbreaks at long-term care facilities, nearly 3 in 4 were non-White, with 40 percent being non-Hispanic Black. As previously noted, these disparities are largely driven by higher rates of underlying chronic conditions that increase risk of severe complications due to COVID-19 infection among these communities.

Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, social distancing slightly increased then slightly decreased in Mecklenburg County over the last 14 days. Overall, this represents a fairly stable trend over the last 14 days.

The latest data, maps and charts on local COVID-19 are available here onMeckNC.gov.

The Latest (9/22/20):

Case Update: As of September 22nd, there were 27,906 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with 346 deaths due to COVID-19 reported among Mecklenburg County residents.

Data as of September 20, 2020 are presented in more detail below.

MCPH provides these routine updates about reported cases of COVID-19 to help our community better understand how this pandemic is developing in our county. These results only reflect laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents. Many individuals infected by COVID-19 have not been tested because they are asymptomatic. As such, these results are very fluid and only represent a fraction of the true burden of COVID-19 in our community.

Daily case counts provided by MCPH may differ from state and federal counts due to delays in reporting to the various entities. MCPH updates case counts after an initial case review and, where possible, a patient interview is conducted, which includes confirming county residency. Cases reported after 5 p.m. are counted in the following days case count.

Highlights about the 27,772 COVID-19 cases reported in Mecklenburg County as of September 20, 2020 include:

About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.

About 1 in 4 reported cases are Hispanic – most of whom are younger adults. As previously noted, some factors influencing this trend include: Targeted testing occurring in neighborhoods with lower access to care, some of which have larger Hispanic populations; Higher proportions of Hispanics working in essential jobs that make social distancing difficult; Significant household spread among large families; and Pre-existing disparities in other social and economic determinants of health, like poverty.

About 1 in 20 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.

About 8 out of 10 have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.

During the past week, an average of 74 laboratory confirmed infections were reported compared to the 14-day average of 78 confirmed infections. These data are based on Mecklenburg resident cases reported to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 100 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. Overall, this represents a decrease over the last 14 days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 5.4 percent of individuals who were tested in Mecklenburg County were positive for COVID-19. This represents a decrease over the last 14 days. These data only include tests conducted in Mecklenburg County by Atrium Health, Novant Health, CVS Health, Walgreens Pharmacy and Tryon Medical Partners as available. Reporting of negative results to MCPH is not required or covered by communicable disease reporting laws. MCPH will include results from other providers and laboratories as accurate, consistent and timely reporting mechanisms are established.

Three hundred-forty-six deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 4 deaths occurred in adults ages 20 to 39 and 45 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59. All deaths, except five, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses. More than half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak. More than half of deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities. Among deaths not connected to outbreaks at long-term care facilities, nearly 3 in 4 were non-White, with 40 percent being non-Hispanic Black. As previously noted, these disparities are largely driven by higher rates of underlying chronic conditions that increase risk of severe complications due to COVID-19 infection among these communities.

Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, social distancing slightly increased then slightly decreased in Mecklenburg County over the last 14 days. Overall, this represents a fairly stable trend over the last 14 days.

The latest data, maps and charts on local COVID-19 are available here on MeckNC.gov.

The Latest (9/18/20):

As of September 18th, there were 27,559 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with 343 deaths due to COVID-19 reported among Mecklenburg County residents.

Data as of September 16, 2020 are presented in more detail below.

MCPH provides these routine updates about reported cases of COVID-19 to help our community better understand how this pandemic is developing in our county. These results only reflect laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents. Many individuals infected by COVID-19 have not been tested because they are asymptomatic. As such, these results are very fluid and only represent a fraction of the true burden of COVID-19 in our community.

Daily case counts provided by MCPH may differ from state and federal counts due to delays in reporting to the various entities. MCPH updates case counts after an initial case review and, where possible, a patient interview is conducted, which includes confirming county residency. Cases reported after 5PM are counted in the following days case count.

New COVID-19 data thru 9/16 » https://t.co/KnFyrQBRIu Good news: we continue to see decreases in the % of individuals testing positive (average of 5.6%) and the number of hospitalizations (average of 104 individuals). pic.twitter.com/FEzhfjZQr7 — Mecklenburg County (@MeckCounty) September 18, 2020

Highlights about the 27,394 COVID-19 cases reported in Mecklenburg County as of September 16, 2020 include:

About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.

About 1 in 4 reported cases are Hispanic – most of whom are younger adults. As previously noted, some factors influencing this trend include: Targeted testing occurring in neighborhoods with lower access to care, some of which have larger Hispanic populations; Higher proportions of Hispanics working in essential jobs that make social distancing difficult; Significant household spread among large families; and Pre-existing disparities in other social and economic determinants of health, like poverty.

About 1 in 20 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.

About 8 out of 10 have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.

During the past week, an average of 78 laboratory confirmed infections were reported compared to the 14-day average of 80 confirmed infections. These data are based on Mecklenburg resident cases reported to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 104 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. Overall, this represents a decrease over the last 14 days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 5.6 percent of individuals who were tested in Mecklenburg County were positive for COVID-19. This represents a decrease over the last 14 days. These data only include tests conducted in Mecklenburg County by Atrium Health, Novant Health, CVS Health, Walgreens Pharmacy and Tryon Medical Partners as available. Tryon Medical Partners began providing data as of August 11, 2020. Reporting of negative results to MCPH is not required or covered by communicable disease reporting laws. MCPH will include results from other providers and laboratories as accurate, consistent and timely reporting mechanisms are established.

Three hundred-forty-one deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 4 deaths occurred in adults ages 20 to 39 and 45 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59. All deaths, except five, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses. More than half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak. More than half of deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities. Among deaths not connected to outbreaks at long-term care facilities, nearly 3 in 4 were non-White, with 40 percent being non-Hispanic Black. As previously noted, these disparities are largely driven by higher rates of underlying chronic conditions that increase risk of severe complications due to COVID-19 infection among these communities

Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, social distancing slightly increased then slightly decreased in Mecklenburg County over the last 14 days. Overall, this represents a fairly stable trend over the last 14 days.

The latest data, maps and charts on local COVID-19 are available here on MeckNC.gov.

The Latest (9/18/20):

As of September 15th, there were 27,237 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with 339 deaths due to COVID-19 reported among Mecklenburg County residents.

Data as of September 13, 2020 are presented in more detail below.

Mecklenburg County Public Health (MCPH) provides these routine updates about reported cases of COVID-19 to help our community better understand how this pandemic is developing in our county. These results only reflect laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents. Many individuals infected by COVID-19 have not been tested because they are asymptomatic. As such, these results are very fluid and only represent a fraction of the true burden of COVID-19 in our community.

Daily case counts provided by MCPH may differ from state and federal counts due to delays in reporting to the various entities. MCPH updates case counts after an initial case review and, where possible, a patient interview is conducted, which includes confirming county residency. Cases reported after 5 p.m. are counted in the following days case count.

Highlights about the 27,087 COVID-19 cases reported in Mecklenburg County as of September 13, 2020 include:

About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.

About 1 in 4 reported cases are Hispanic – most of whom are younger adults. As previously noted, some factors influencing this trend include: Targeted testing occurring in neighborhoods with lower access to care, some of which have larger Hispanic populations; Higher proportions of Hispanics working in essential jobs that make social distancing difficult; Significant household spread among large families; and Pre-existing disparities in other social and economic determinants of health, like poverty.

About 1 in 20 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.

About 8 out of 10 have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.

During the past week, an average of 79 laboratory confirmed infections were reported compared to the 14-day average of 87 confirmed infections. These data are based on Mecklenburg resident cases reported to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 120 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. Overall this represents a decrease over the last 14 days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 5.8 percent of individuals who were tested in Mecklenburg County were positive for COVID-19. This represents a decrease over the last 14 days. These data only include tests conducted in Mecklenburg County by Atrium Health, Novant Health, CVS Health, Walgreens Pharmacy and Tryon Medical Partners as available. Reporting of negative results to MCPH is not required or covered by communicable disease reporting laws. MCPH will include results from other providers and laboratories as accurate, consistent and timely reporting mechanisms are established.

Three hundred-thirty-nine deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 4 deaths occurred in adults ages 20 to 39 and 45 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59. All deaths, except five, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses. More than half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak. More than half of deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities. Among deaths not connected to outbreaks at long-term care facilities, nearly 3 in 4 were non-White, with 40 percent being non-Hispanic Black. As previously noted, these disparities are largely driven by higher rates of underlying chronic conditions that increase risk of severe complications due to COVID-19 infection among these communities

Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, social distancing remained fairly stable in Mecklenburg County over the last 14 days.

The latest data, maps and charts on local COVID-19 are available here on MeckNC.gov.

The Latest (9/11/20):

As of September 9th, there were 26,795 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with 336 deaths due to COVID-19 reported among Mecklenburg County residents.

Data as of September 9th, 2020 presented in more detail below:

MCPH provides these routine updates about reported cases of COVID-19 to help our community better understand how this pandemic is developing in our county. These results only reflect laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents. Many individuals infected by COVID-19 have not been tested because they are asymptomatic. As such, these results are very fluid and only represent a fraction of the true burden of COVID-19 in our community.

Daily case counts provided by MCPH may differ from state and federal counts due to delays in reporting to the various entities. MCPH updates case counts after an initial case review and, where possible, a patient interview is conducted, which includes confirming county residency. Cases reported after 5PM are counted in the following days case count.

Highlights about the 26,666 COVID-19 cases reported in Mecklenburg County as of September 9, 2020 include:

About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.

About 1 in 4 reported cases are Hispanic – most of whom are younger adults. As previously noted, some factors influencing this trend include:

Targeted testing occurring in neighborhoods with lower access to care, some of which have larger Hispanic populations; Higher proportions of Hispanics working in essential jobs that make social distancing difficult;

Significant household spread among large families; and Pre-existing disparities in other social and economic determinants of health, like poverty.

About 1 in 20 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.

Nearly 8 out of 10 have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.

During the past week, an average of 82 laboratory confirmed infections were reported compared to the 14-day average of 100 confirmed infections. These data are based on Mecklenburg resident cases reported to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 142 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. Overall this represents a fairly stable trend over the last 14 days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 6.1 percent of individuals who were tested in Mecklenburg County were positive for COVID-19. This represents a fairly stable trend over the last 14 days. These data only include tests conducted in Mecklenburg County by Atrium Health, Novant Health, CVS Health, Walgreens Pharmacy and Tryon Medical Partners as available. Tryon Medical Partners began providing data as of August 11, 2020. These data were validated and included for the first time in this report. Given the overall volume, the addition had very little impact on the overall trends. Reporting of negative results to MCPH is not required or covered by communicable disease reporting laws.

MCPH will include results from other providers and laboratories as accurate, consistent and timely reporting mechanisms are established. Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 4 deaths occurred in adults ages 20 to 39 and 43 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59. All deaths, except five, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses. More than half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak. More than half of deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities. Among deaths not connected to outbreaks at long-term care facilities, nearly 3 in 4 were non-White, with 40 percent being non-Hispanic Black. As previously noted, these disparities are largely driven by higher rates of underlying chronic conditions that increase risk of severe complications due to COVID-19 infection among these communitiesThree hundred-thirty-two deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases.



Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, social distancing presents a fairly stable trend over the last 14 days.

The latest data, maps and charts on local COVID-19 are available here on MeckNC.gov.

Data as of September 2, 2020 are presented in more detail below:

MCPH provides these routine updates about reported cases of COVID-19 to help our community better understand how this pandemic is developing in our county. These results only reflect laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents. Many individuals infected by COVID-19 have not been tested because they are asymptomatic. As such, these results are very fluid and only represent a fraction of the true burden of COVID-19 in our community.

Daily case counts provided by MCPH may differ from state and federal counts due to delays in reporting to the various entities. MCPH updates case counts after an initial case review and, where possible, a patient interview is conducted, which includes confirming county residency. Cases reported after 5 p.m. are counted in the following days case count.

Highlights about the 25,908 COVID-19 cases reported in Mecklenburg County as of September 2, 2020 include:

About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.

About 1 in 4 reported cases are Hispanic – most of whom are younger adults. As previously noted, some factors influencing this trend include: Targeted testing occurring in neighborhoods with lower access to care, some of which have larger Hispanic populations; Higher proportions of Hispanics working in essential jobs that make social distancing difficult; Significant household spread among large families; and Pre-existing disparities in other social and economic determinants of health, like poverty.

About 1 in 20 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.

Nearly 8 out of 10 have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.

During the past week, an average of 112 laboratory confirmed infections were reported compared to the 14-day average of 120 confirmed infections. These data are based on Mecklenburg resident cases reported to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 139 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. Overall this represents a stable trend over the last 14 days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 6.7 percent of individuals who were tested in Mecklenburg County were positive for COVID-19. This represents a fairly stable trend over the last 14 days. These data only include tests conducted in Mecklenburg County by Atrium Health, Novant Health, CVS Health, Walgreens Pharmacy and Tryon Medical Partners as available. Reporting of negative results to MCPH is not required or covered by communicable disease reporting laws. MCPH will include results from other providers and laboratories as accurate, consistent and timely reporting mechanisms are established.

Three hundred-six deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 4 deaths occurred in adults ages 20 to 39 and 42 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59. All deaths, except four, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses. More than half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak. More than half of deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities. Among deaths not connected to outbreaks at long-term care facilities, nearly 3 in 4 were non-White, with 40 percent being non-Hispanic Black. As previously noted, these disparities are largely driven by higher rates of underlying chronic conditions that increase risk of severe complications due to COVID-19 infection among these communities



Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, social distancing presents a fairly stable trend over the last 14 days.

The latest data, maps and charts on local COVID-19 are available here on MeckNC.gov.

The Latest (9/1/20):

As of September 1st, there were 25,575 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with 295 deaths due to COVID-19 reported among Mecklenburg County residents.

Data from August 30, 2020 are presented below.

MCPH provides these routine updates about reported cases of COVID-19 to help our community better understand how this pandemic is developing in our county. These results only reflect laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents. Many individuals infected by COVID-19 have not been tested because they are asymptomatic. As such, these results are very fluid and only represent a fraction of the true burden of COVID-19 in our community.

Daily case counts provided by MCPH may differ from state and federal counts due to delays in reporting to the various entities. MCPH updates case counts after an initial case review and, where possible, a patient interview is conducted, which includes confirming county residency. Cases reported after 5 p.m. are counted in the following days case count.

Highlights about the 25,386 COVID-19 cases reported in Mecklenburg County as of August 30, 2020 include:

About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.

About 1 in 4 reported cases are Hispanic – most of whom are younger adults. As previously noted, some factors influencing this trend include: Targeted testing occurring in neighborhoods with lower access to care, some of which have larger Hispanic populations; Higher proportions of Hispanics working in essential jobs that make social distancing difficult; Significant household spread among large families; and Pre-existing disparities in other social and economic determinants of health, like poverty.

About 1 in 20 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.

About 3 out of 4 have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.

During the past week, an average of 116 laboratory confirmed infections were reported compared to the 14-day average of 120 confirmed infections. These data are based on Mecklenburg resident cases reported to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 132 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. Overall this represents a decrease over the last 14 days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 6.7 percent of individuals who were tested in Mecklenburg County were positive for COVID-19. This represents a slight decrease over the last 14 days. These data only include tests conducted in Mecklenburg County by Atrium Health, Novant Health, CVS Health, Walgreens Pharmacy and Tryon Medical Partners as available. Tryon Medical Partners began providing data as of August 11, 2020. These data were validated and included for the first time in this report. Given the overall volume, the addition had very little impact on the overall trends. Reporting of negative results to MCPH is not required or covered by communicable disease reporting laws. MCPH will include results from other providers and laboratories as accurate, consistent and timely reporting mechanisms are established.

Two hundred-ninety-five deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 4 deaths occurred in adults ages 20 to 39 and 40 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59. All deaths, except three, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses. More than half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak. More than half of deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities. Among deaths not connected to outbreaks at long-term care facilities, nearly 3 in 4 were non-White, with 40 percent being non-Hispanic Black. As previously noted, these disparities are largely driven by higher rates of underlying chronic conditions that increase risk of severe complications due to COVID-19 infection among these communities



The latest data, maps and charts on local COVID-19 are available here on MeckNC.gov.

The Latest (8/28/20):

As of August 27th, there were 24,952 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with 290 deaths due to COVID-19 reported among Mecklenburg County residents.

Data as of August 26, 2020 are presented in more detail below.

MCPH provides these routine updates about reported cases of COVID-19 to help our community better understand how this pandemic is developing in our county. These results only reflect laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents. Many individuals infected by COVID-19 have not been tested because they are asymptomatic. As such, these results are very fluid and only represent a fraction of the true burden of COVID-19 in our community.

Daily case counts provided by MCPH may differ from state and federal counts due to delays in reporting to the various entities. MCPH updates case counts after an initial case review and, where possible, a patient interview is conducted, which includes confirming county residency. Cases reported after 5PM are counted in the following days case count.

Highlights about the 24,741 COVID-19 cases reported in Mecklenburg County as of August 26, 2020 include:

About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.

About 3 in 10 reported cases are Hispanic – most of whom are younger adults. As previously noted, some factors influencing this trend include: Targeted testing occurring in neighborhoods with lower access to care, some of which have larger Hispanic populations; Higher proportions of Hispanics working in essential jobs that make social distancing difficult; Significant household spread among large families; and Pre-existing disparities in other social and economic determinants of health, like poverty.



MCPH continues to expand outreach to Hispanic members of our community, including increased dissemination of the outreach toolkit in Spanish for community partners, setting up targeted outreach to Hispanic owned- and serving-businesses, and partnering with local organizations and media outlets to spread key prevention messages.

About 1 in 20 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.

About 3 out of 4 have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.

During the past week, an average of 130 laboratory confirmed infections were reported compared to the 14-day average of 118 confirmed infections. These data are based on Mecklenburg resident cases reported to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 140 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. Overall this represents a decrease over the last 14 days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 6.4 percent of individuals who were tested in Mecklenburg County were positive for COVID-19. This represents a decrease over the last 14 days. These data only include tests conducted in Mecklenburg County by Atrium Health, Novant Health, CVS Health, Walgreens Pharmacy and Tryon Medical Partners as available. Tryon Medical Partners began providing data as of August 11, 2020. These data were validated and included for the first time in this report. Given the overall volume, the addition had very little impact on the overall trends. Reporting of negative results to MCPH is not required or covered by communicable disease reporting laws. MCPH will include results from other providers and laboratories as accurate, consistent and timely reporting mechanisms are established. MCPH

Two hundred-ninety deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 4 deaths occurred in adults ages 20 to 39 and 39 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59. All deaths, except three, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses. More than half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak. More than half of deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities. Among deaths not connected to outbreaks at long-term care facilities, nearly 3 in 4 were non-White, with 40 percent being non-Hispanic Black. As previously noted, these disparities are largely driven by higher rates of underlying chronic conditions that increase risk of severe complications due to COVID-19 infection among these communities

Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, social distancing slightly increased then slightly decreased in Mecklenburg County over the last 14 days. Overall, this represents a fairly stable trend over the last 14 days.

The Latest (8/25/20):

As of August 25th, there were 24,501 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), with 282 deaths due to COVID-19 reported among Mecklenburg County residents.

Data from Sunday, August 23 are presented below.

As of August 23, 2020, there were 24,261 cases and 282 deaths due to COVID-19 among county residents reported to Mecklenburg County Public Health (MCPH).

MCPH provides these routine updates about reported cases of COVID-19 to help our community better understand how this pandemic is developing in our county. These results only reflect laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents. Many individuals infected by COVID-19 have not been tested because they are asymptomatic. As such, these results are very fluid and only represent a fraction of the true burden of COVID-19 in our community.

Daily case counts provided by MCPH may differ from state and federal counts due to delays in reporting to the various entities. MCPH updates case counts after an initial case review and, where possible, a patient interview is conducted, which includes confirming county residency. Cases reported after 5 p.m. are counted in the following day’s case count.

Highlights about the epidemiology of COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County as of August 23, 2020 include:

About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.

About 3 in 10 reported cases are Hispanic – most of whom are younger adults. As previously noted, some factors influencing this trend include: Targeted testing occurring in neighborhoods with lower access to care, some of which have larger Hispanic populations; Higher proportions of Hispanics working in essential jobs that make social distancing difficult; Significant household spread among large families; and Pre-existing disparities in other social and economic determinants of health, like poverty.



MCPH continues to expand outreach to Hispanic members of our community, including increased dissemination of the outreach toolkit in Spanish for community partners, setting up targeted outreach to Hispanic owned- and serving-businesses, and partnering with local organizations and media outlets to spread key prevention messages.

About 1 in 20 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.

About 3 out of 4 have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.

During the past week, an average of 120 laboratory confirmed infections were reported similar to the 14-day average of 122 confirmed infections. These data are based on Mecklenburg resident cases reported to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 145 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. Overall this represents a decrease over the last 14 days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 6.4 percent of individuals who were tested in Mecklenburg County were positive for COVID-19. This represents a decrease over the last 14 days. These data only include tests conducted by Atrium Health, Novant Health, CVS Health and Walgreens when available. Reporting of negative results to MCPH is not required or covered by communicable disease reporting laws. MCPH will include results from other providers and laboratories as accurate, consistent and timely reporting mechanisms are established.

Two hundred-eighty-two deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 4 deaths occurred in adults ages 20 to 39 and 38 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59. All deaths, except three, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses. More than half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak. More than half of deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities. Among deaths not connected to outbreaks at long-term care facilities, nearly 3 in 4 were non-White, with 40 percent being non-Hispanic Black. As previously noted, these disparities are largely driven by higher rates of underlying chronic conditions that increase risk of severe complications due to COVID-19 infection among these communities



The latest data, maps and charts on local COVID-19 are available here on MeckNC.gov.

The Latest (8/21/20):

As of the evening of August 20, there were 23,824 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with 276 deaths due to COVID-19 reported among Mecklenburg County residents.

Data from Wednesday, August 19 are presented below.

As of August 19, 2020, there were 23,614 cases and 273 deaths due to COVID-19 among county residents reported to Mecklenburg County Public Health (MCPH).

MCPH provides these routine updates about reported cases of COVID-19 to help our community better understand how this pandemic is developing in our county. These results only reflect laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents. Many individuals infected by COVID-19 have not been tested because they are asymptomatic. As such, these results are very fluid and only represent a fraction of the true burden of COVID-19 in our community.

Daily case counts provided by MCPH may differ from state and federal counts due to delays in reporting to the various entities. MCPH updates case counts after an initial case review and, where possible, a patient interview is conducted, which includes confirming county residency. Cases reported after 5 p.m. are counted in the following days case count.

Highlights about the epidemiology of COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County as of August 19, 2020 include:

About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.

About 3 in 10 reported cases are Hispanic – most of whom are younger adults. As previously noted, some factors influencing this trend include: Targeted testing occurring in neighborhoods with lower access to care, some of which have larger Hispanic populations; Higher proportions of Hispanics working in essential jobs that make social distancing difficult; Significant household spread among large families; and Pre-existing disparities in other social and economic determinants of health, like poverty.



MCPH continues to expand outreach to Hispanic members of our community, including increased dissemination of the outreach toolkit in Spanish for community partners, setting up targeted outreach to Hispanic owned- and serving-businesses, and partnering with local organizations and media outlets to spread key prevention messages.

About 1 in 20 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.

About 3 out of 4 have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.

Daily case counts for COVID-19 continue to trend downward. During the past week, an average of 106 laboratory confirmed infections were reported representing a decrease over the 14-day average of 120 confirmed infections. These data are based on Mecklenburg resident cases reported to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 154 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. Overall this represents a decrease over the last 14 days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 7.0 percent of individuals who were tested in Mecklenburg County were positive for COVID-19. This represents a decrease over the last 14 days. These data only include tests conducted by Atrium Health, Novant Health, CVS Health and Walgreens when available. Reporting of negative results to MCPH is not required or covered by communicable disease reporting laws. MCPH will include results from other providers and laboratories as accurate, consistent and timely reporting mechanisms are established.

Two hundred-seventy-three deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 4 deaths occurred in adults ages 20 to 39 and 37 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59. All deaths, except three, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses. More than half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak. More than half of deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities. Among deaths not connected to outbreaks at long-term care facilities, nearly 3 in 4 were non-White, with 40 percent being non-Hispanic Black. As previously noted, these disparities are largely driven by higher rates of underlying chronic conditions that increase risk of severe complications due to COVID-19 infection among these communities

Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, social distancing slightly increased then slightly decreased in Mecklenburg County over the last 14 days. Overall, this represents a fairly stable trend over the last 14 days.

The latest data, maps and charts on local COVID-19 are available here on MeckNC.gov.

The Latest (8/18/20):

As of August 18th, there were 23,410 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with 266 deaths due to COVID-19 reported among Mecklenburg County residents.

Data from Sunday, August 16 are presented below.

As of August 16, 2020, 23,203 cases and 263 deaths due to COVID-19 among county residents were reported to Mecklenburg County Public Health (MCPH).

MCPH provides these routine updates about reported cases of COVID-19 to help our community better understand how this pandemic is developing in our county. These results only reflect laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents. Many individuals infected by COVID-19 have not been tested because they are asymptomatic. As such, these results are very fluid and only represent a fraction of the true burden of COVID-19 in our community.

Daily case counts provided by MCPH may differ from state and federal counts due to delays in reporting to the various entities. MCPH updates case counts after an initial case review and, where possible, a patient interview is conducted, which includes confirming county residency. Cases reported after 5 p.m. are counted in the following day’s case count.

Highlights about the epidemiology of COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County as of August 16, 2020 include:

About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.

About 3 in 10 reported cases are Hispanic – most of whom are younger adults. As previously noted, some factors influencing this trend include: Targeted testing occurring in neighborhoods with lower access to care, some of which have larger Hispanic populations; Higher proportions of Hispanics working in essential jobs that make social distancing difficult; Significant household spread among large families; and Pre-existing disparities in other social and economic determinants of health, like poverty.



MCPH continues to expand outreach to Hispanic members of our community, including increased dissemination of the outreach toolkit in Spanish for community partners, setting up targeted outreach to Hispanic owned- and serving-businesses, and partnering with local organizations and media outlets to spread key prevention messages.

About 1 in 20 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.

Nearly 3 out of 4 have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.

Daily case counts for COVID-19 continue to trend downward. During the past week, an average of 116 laboratory confirmed infections were reported representing a decrease over the 14-day average of 132 confirmed infections. These data are based on Mecklenburg resident cases reported to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 160 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. Overall this represents a decrease over the last 14 days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 6.7 percent of individuals who were tested were positive for COVID-19. This represents a decrease over the last 14 days. These data only include tests conducted by Atrium Health, Novant Health, CVS Health and Walgreens when available. Reporting of negative results to MCPH is not required or covered by communicable disease reporting laws. MCPH will include results from other providers and laboratories as accurate, consistent and timely reporting mechanisms are established.

Two hundred-sixty-three deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 4 deaths occurred in adults ages 20 to 39 and 35 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59. All deaths, except three, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses. More than half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak. More than half of deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities. Among deaths not connected to outbreaks at long-term care facilities, nearly 3 in 4 were non-White, with 40 percent being non-Hispanic Black. As previously noted, these disparities are largely driven by higher rates of underlying chronic conditions that increase risk of severe complications due to COVID-19 infection among these communities

Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, social distancing slightly increased then slightly decreased in Mecklenburg County over the last 14 days. Overall, this represents a fairly stable trend over the last 14 days.

The latest data, maps and charts on local COVID-19 are available here on MeckNC.gov.

The Latest (8/14/20):

As of August 14th, there were 22,913 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with 260 deaths due to COVID-19 reported among Mecklenburg County residents.

Data from Wednesday, August 12 are presented below.

As of August 12, 2020, there were 22,591 cases and 253 deaths due to COVID-19 among county residents reported to Mecklenburg County Public Health (MCPH).

MCPH provides these routine updates about reported cases of COVID-19 to help our community better understand how this pandemic is developing in our county. These results only reflect laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents. Many individuals infected by COVID-19 have not been tested because they are asymptomatic. As such, these results are very fluid and only represent a fraction of the true burden of COVID-19 in our community.

Daily case counts provided by MCPH may differ from state and federal counts due to delays in reporting to the various entities. MCPH updates case counts after an initial case review and, where possible, a patient interview is conducted, which includes confirming county residency. Cases reported after 5PM are counted in the following days case count.

Highlights about the epidemiology of COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County as of August 12, 2020 include:

About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.

About 3 in 10 reported cases are Hispanic – most of whom are younger adults. As previously noted, some factors influencing this trend include: Targeted testing occurring in neighborhoods with lower access to care, some of which have larger Hispanic populations; Higher proportions of Hispanics working in essential jobs that make social distancing difficult; Significant household spread among large families; and Pre-existing disparities in other social and economic determinants of health, like poverty.

About 1 in 20 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.

Nearly 3 out of 4 have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.

During the past week, an average of 165 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. Overall this represents a decrease over the last 14 days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 6.7 percent of individuals who were tested were positive for COVID-19. This represents a decrease over the last 14 days.

These data only include tests conducted by Atrium Health, Novant Health, CVS Health and Walgreens when available. Reporting of negative results to MCPH is not required or covered by communicable disease reporting laws. MCPH will include results from other providers and laboratories as accurate, consistent and timely reporting mechanisms are established.

Two hundred-fifty-three deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 4 deaths occurred in adults ages 20 to 39 and 34 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59. All deaths, except three, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses. More than half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak. More than half of deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities. Among deaths not connected to outbreaks at long-term care facilities, nearly 3 in 4 were non-White, with 40 percent being non-Hispanic Black. As previously noted, these disparities are largely driven by higher rates of underlying chronic conditions that increase risk of severe complications due to COVID-19 infection among these communities

Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, social distancing slightly increased then slightly decreased in Mecklenburg County over the last 14 days. Overall, this represents a fairly stable trend over the last 14 days.

The latest data, maps and charts on local COVID-19 are available here on MeckNC.gov.

The Latest (8/11/20):

As of August 11th, there were 22,342 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with 240 deaths due to COVID-19 reported among Mecklenburg County residents.

Data from Sunday, August 9 are presented below.

As of August 9, 2020, there were 22,138 cases and 239 deaths due to COVID-19 among county residents were reported to Mecklenburg County Public Health (MCPH).

MCPH provides these routine updates about reported cases of COVID-19 to help our community better understand how this pandemic is developing in our county. These results only reflect laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents. Many individuals infected by COVID-19 have not been tested because they are asymptomatic. As such, these results are very fluid and only represent a fraction of the true burden of COVID-19 in our community.

Daily case counts provided by MCPH may differ from state and federal counts due to delays in reporting to the various entities. MCPH updates case counts after an initial case review and, where possible, a patient interview is conducted, which includes confirming county residency. Cases reported after 5 p.m. are counted in the following day’s case count.

Highlights about the epidemiology of COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County as of August 9, 2020 include:

About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.

About 3 in 10 reported cases are Hispanic – most of whom are younger adults. The high number of reported cases among young Hispanics over the last several weeks remains a significant concern. As previously noted, some factors influencing this trend include: Targeted testing occurring in neighborhoods with lower access to care, some of which have larger Hispanic populations; Higher proportions of Hispanics working in essential jobs that make social distancing difficult; Significant household spread among large families; and Pre-existing disparities in other social and economic determinants of health, like poverty.



MCPH continues to expand outreach to Hispanic members of our community, including increased dissemination of the outreach toolkit in Spanish for community partners, setting up targeted outreach to Hispanic owned- and serving-businesses, and partnering with local organizations and media outlets to spread key prevention messages.

About 1 in 20 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.

Nearly 3 out of 4 have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.

During the past week, an average of 170 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. Overall this represents a slight decrease over the last 14 days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 7.5 percent of individuals who were tested were positive for COVID-19. This represents a slight decrease over the last 14 days. These data only include tests conducted by Atrium Health, Novant Health, CVS Health and Walgreens when available. Reporting of negative results to MCPH is not required or covered by communicable disease reporting laws. MCPH will include results from other providers and laboratories as accurate, consistent and timely reporting mechanisms are established.

Two hundred-thirty-nine deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 4 deaths occurred in adults ages 20 to 39 and 31 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59. All deaths, except three, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses. More than half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak. More than half of deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities. Among deaths not connected to outbreaks at long-term care facilities, nearly 3 in 4 were non-White, with more than 40 percent being non-Hispanic Black. As previously noted, these disparities are largely driven by higher rates of underlying chronic conditions that increase risk of severe complications due to COVID-19 infection among these communities.

Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, social distancing slightly increased then slightly decreased in Mecklenburg County over the last 14 days. Overall, this represents a fairly stable trend over the last 14 days.

The latest data, maps and charts on local COVID-19 are available here on MeckNC.gov.

The Latest (8/7/20):

As of August 7th, there were 21,694 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with 230 deaths due to COVID-19 reported among Mecklenburg County residents.

Data from Wednesday, August 5th are presented below.

As of August 5, 2020, 21,470 cases of and 225 deaths due to COVID-19 among county residents were reported to Mecklenburg County Public Health (MCPH).

New COVID-19 data thru 8/5 » https://t.co/45aGm8M7lx Hospitalizations have decreased. The % testing positive has decreased slightly. That's good news and we hope numbers continue in that direction. Remember: all 3 Ws are necessary to #SlowtheSpread. pic.twitter.com/EFyL4TZnCf — Mecklenburg County (@MeckCounty) August 7, 2020

MCPH provides these routine updates about reported cases of COVID-19 to help our community better understand how this pandemic is developing in our county. These results only reflect laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents. Many individuals infected by COVID-19 have not been tested because they are asymptomatic. As such, these results are very fluid and only represent a fraction of the true burden of COVID-19 in our community.

Daily case counts provided by MCPH may differ from state and federal counts due to delays in reporting to the various entities. MCPH updates case counts after an initial case review and, where possible, a patient interview is conducted, which includes confirming county residency. Cases reported after 5PM are counted in the following days case count.

Highlights about the epidemiology of COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County as of August 5, 2020 include:

About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.

About 3 in 10 reported cases are Hispanic – most of whom are younger adults. The high proportion of reported cases among young Hispanics remains a significant concern. As previously noted, some factors influencing this trend include: Targeted testing occurring in neighborhoods with lower access to care, some of which have larger Hispanic populations; Higher proportions of Hispanics working in essential jobs that make social distancing difficult; Significant household spread among large families; and Pre-existing disparities in other social and economic determinants of health, like poverty.

About 1 in 20 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.

Nearly 3 out of 4 have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.

During the past week, an average of 170 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. Overall this represents a decrease over the last 14 days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 8.7 percent of individuals who were tested were positive for COVID-19. This represents a slight decrease over the last 14 days. These data only include tests conducted by Atrium Health, Novant Health, CVS Health and Walgreens when available. Reporting of negative results to MCPH is not required or covered by communicable disease reporting laws. MCPH will include results from other providers and laboratories as accurate, consistent and timely reporting mechanisms are established.

Two hundred-twenty-five deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 3 deaths occurred in adults ages 20 to 39 and 29 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59. All deaths, except three, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses. More than half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak. More than half of deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities. Among deaths not connected to outbreaks at long-term care facilities, nearly 3 in 4 were non-White, with 40 percent being non-Hispanic Black. As previously noted, these disparities are largely driven by higher rates of underlying chronic conditions that increase risk of severe complications due to COVID-19 infection among these communities.

Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, social distancing slightly increased then slightly decreased in Mecklenburg County over the last 14 days. Overall, this represents a fairly stable trend over the last 14 days.

The latest data, maps and charts on local COVID-19 are available here on MeckNC.gov.

The Latest (8/4/20):

As of August 4th, there were 21,168 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with 222 deaths due to COVID-19 reported among Mecklenburg County residents.

Data from Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 are presented below.

As of Aug. 2, 2020, there were 20,696 cases and 217 deaths due to COVID-19 among county residents reported to Mecklenburg County Public Health (MCPH).

New COVID-19 data thru 8/2 » https://t.co/JAp7o7SGby Hospitalizations & the percent testing positive are slightly down over the last two weeks. The table reporting characteristics of cases and deaths now shows how many COVID-19 deaths are connected to a long term care facility. pic.twitter.com/ivh8OSt7NH — Mecklenburg County (@MeckCounty) August 4, 2020

MCPH provides these routine updates about reported cases of COVID-19 to help our community better understand how this pandemic is developing in our county. These results only reflect laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents. Many individuals infected by COVID-19 have not been tested because they are asymptomatic. As such, these results are very fluid and only represent a fraction of the true burden of COVID-19 in our community.

Daily case counts provided by MCPH may differ from state and federal counts due to delays in reporting to the various entities. MCPH updates case counts after an initial case review and, where possible, a patient interview is conducted, which includes confirming county residency. Cases reported after 5 p.m. are counted in the following days case count.

Highlights about the epidemiology of COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County as of Aug. 2, 2020 include:

About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.

About 3 in 10 reported cases are Hispanic – most of whom are younger adults. The high proportion of reported cases among young Hispanics remains a significant concern. As previously noted, some factors influencing this trend include: Targeted testing occurring in neighborhoods with lower access to care, some of which have larger Hispanic populations; Higher proportions of Hispanics working in essential jobs that make social distancing difficult; Significant household spread among large families; and Pre-existing disparities in other social and economic determinants of health, like poverty.

About 1 in 20 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.

Nearly 3 out of 4 have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.

During the past week, an average of 183 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. Overall this represents a slight decrease over the last 14 days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 8.9 percent of individuals who were tested were positive for COVID-19. This represents a slight decrease over the last 14 days. These data only include tests conducted by Atrium Health, Novant Health, CVS Health and Walgreens when available. Reporting of negative results to MCPH is not required or covered by communicable disease reporting laws. MCPH will include results from other providers and laboratories as accurate, consistent and timely reporting mechanisms are established.

Two hundred-seventeen deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 3 deaths occurred in adults ages 20 to 39 and 29 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59. All deaths, except three, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses. More than half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak. More than half of deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities. Among deaths not connected to outbreaks at long-term care facilities, nearly 3 in 4 were non-White, with 40 percent being non-Hispanic Black. As previously noted, these disparities are largely driven by higher rates of underlying chronic conditions that increase risk of severe complications due to COVID-19 infection among these communities.

Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, social distancing slightly increased then slightly decreased in Mecklenburg County over the last 14 days. Overall, this represents a fairly stable trend over the last 14 days.

The latest data, maps and charts on local COVID-19 are available here on MeckNC.gov.

The Latest (7/31/20):

As of July 31st, there were 20,239 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with 202 deaths due to COVID-19 reported among Mecklenburg County residents.

Data from Wednesday, July 29 are presented below.

As of July 29, 2020, there were 19,868 cases of and 201 deaths due to COVID-19 among county residents were reported to Mecklenburg County Public Health (MCPH).

MCPH provides these routine updates about reported cases of COVID-19 to help our community better understand how this pandemic is developing in our county. These results only reflect laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents. Many individuals infected by COVID-19 have not been tested because they are asymptomatic. As such, these results are very fluid and only represent a fraction of the true burden of COVID-19 in our community.

Daily case counts provided by MCPH may differ from state and federal counts due to delays in reporting to the various entities. MCPH updates case counts after an initial case review and, where possible, a patient interview is conducted, which includes confirming county residency. Cases reported after 5 p.m. are counted in the following day’s case count.

Highlights about the epidemiology of COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County as of July 29, 2020 include:

About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.

About 3 in 10 reported cases are Hispanic – most of whom are younger adults. The high number of reported cases among young Hispanics remains a significant concern. As previously noted, some factors influencing this trend include: Targeted testing occurring in neighborhoods with lower access to care, some of which have larger Hispanic populations; Higher proportions of Hispanics working in essential jobs that make social distancing difficult; Significant household spread among large families; and Pre-existing disparities in other social and economic determinants of health, like poverty.



MCPH continues to expand outreach to Hispanic members of our community, including increased dissemination of the outreach toolkit in Spanish for community partners, setting up targeted outreach to Hispanic-owned and -serving businesses, and partnering with local organizations and media outlets to spread key prevention messages.

About 1 in 20 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.

Nearly 3 out of 4 have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation based on MCPH confirming eligibility based on criteria for isolation release or those who are not hospitalized and no longer under monitoring due to 14 or more days passing since testing positive.

During the past week, an average of 197 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. Overall this represents an increase over the last 14 days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 9.6 percent of individuals who were tested were positive for COVID-19. This represents a slight decrease over the last 14 days. These data only include tests conducted by Atrium Health, Novant Health, CVS Health, and Walgreens Pharmacy when available. The percent positive 14-day trend slightly declined with and without the addition of new data from Walgreens Pharmacy. Reporting of negative results to MCPH is not required or covered by communicable disease reporting laws. MCPH will include results from other providers and laboratories as accurate, consistent and timely reporting mechanisms are established.

Two hundred-one deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 3 deaths occurred in adults ages 20 to 39 and 27 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59. All deaths, except three, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses. More than half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak. More than half of deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, social distancing slightly increased then slightly decreased in Mecklenburg County over the last 14 days. Overall, this represents a fairly stable trend over the last 14 days.

The latest data, maps and charts on local COVID-19 are available here on MeckNC.gov.

The Latest (7/28/20):

As of July 28th, there were 19,439 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with 194 deaths due to COVID-19 reported among Mecklenburg County residents.

Data from Sunday, July 26 are presented below.

As of July 26, 2020, there were 19,036 cases and 188 deaths due to COVID-19 among county residents reported to Mecklenburg County Public Health (MCPH).

MCPH provides these routine updates about reported cases of COVID-19 to help our community better understand how this pandemic is developing in our county. These results only reflect laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents. Many individuals infected by COVID-19 have not been tested because they are asymptomatic. As such, these results are very fluid and only represent a fraction of the true burden of COVID-19 in our community.

Daily case counts provided by MCPH may differ from state and federal counts due to delays in reporting to the various entities. MCPH updates case counts after an initial case review and, where possible, a patient interview is conducted, which includes confirming county residency. Cases reported after 5 p.m. are counted in the following day’s case count.

Highlights about the epidemiology of COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County as of July 26, 2020 include:

About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.

About 3 in 10 reported cases are Hispanic – most of whom are younger adults. The high number of reported cases among young Hispanics over the last several weeks remains a significant concern. As previously noted, some factors influencing this trend include: Targeted testing occurring in neighborhoods with lower access to care, some of which have larger Hispanic populations; Higher proportions of Hispanics working in essential jobs that make social distancing difficult; Significant household spread among large families; and Pre-existing disparities in other social and economic determinants of health, like poverty.



MCPH continues to expand outreach to Hispanic members of our community, including increased dissemination of the outreach toolkit in Spanish for community partners, setting up targeted outreach to Hispanic-owned and -serving businesses, and partnering with local organizations and media outlets to spread key prevention messages.

About 1 in 20 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.

Nearly half of cases have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.

During the past week, an average of 197 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. Overall this represents a increase over the last 14 days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 10.1 percent of individuals who were tested were positive for COVID-19. This represents a slight decrease over the last 14 days. These data only include tests conducted by Atrium Health, Novant Health, and CVS Health when available. Reporting of negative results to MCPH is not required or covered by communicable disease reporting laws. MCPH will include results from other providers and laboratories as accurate, consistent and timely reporting mechanisms are established.

One hundred-eighty-eight deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 3 deaths occurred in adults ages 20 to 39 and 24 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59. All deaths, except three, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses. More than half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak. More than half of deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, social distancing slightly increased then slightly decreased in Mecklenburg County over the last 14 days. Overall, this represents a fairly stable trend over the last 14 days.

The latest data, maps and charts on local COVID-19 are available here on MeckNC.gov.

Latest (7/24/20):

As of July 24th, there were 18,401 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with 187 deaths due to COVID-19 reported among Mecklenburg County residents.

Data from Wednesday, July 22 are presented below.

As of July 22, 2020, there were 17,859 cases and 186 deaths due to COVID-19 among county residents reported to Mecklenburg County Public Health (MCPH).

MCPH provides these routine updates about reported cases of COVID-19 to help our community better understand how this pandemic is developing in our county. These results only reflect laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents. Many individuals infected by COVID-19 have not been tested because they are asymptomatic. As such, these results are very fluid and only represent a fraction of the true burden of COVID-19 in our community.

Daily case counts provided by MCPH may differ from state and federal counts due to delays in reporting to the various entities. MCPH updates case counts after an initial case review and, where possible, a patient interview is conducted, which includes confirming county residency. Cases reported after 5 p.m. are counted in the following day’s case count.

Highlights about the epidemiology of COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County as of July 22, 2020 include:

About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.

About a third of reported cases are Hispanic – most of whom are younger adults. The high number of reported cases among young Hispanics remains a significant concern. As previously noted, some factors influencing this trend include: Targeted testing occurring in neighborhoods with lower access to care, some of which have larger Hispanic populations; Higher proportions of Hispanics working in essential jobs that make social distancing difficult; Significant household spread among large families; and Pre-existing disparities in other social and economic determinants of health, like poverty.



MCPH continues to expand outreach to Hispanic members of our community, including increased dissemination of the outreach toolkit in Spanish for community partners, setting up targeted outreach to Hispanic-owned and -serving businesses, and partnering with local organizations and media outlets to spread key prevention messages.

About 1 in 20 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals. As testing has become more widely available and more individuals with mild or no symptoms are being diagnosed, the hospitalization rate among reported cases is expected to decline.

About half of cases have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.

During the past week, an average of 197 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. This represents a slight increase over the last 14 days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 10.9 percent of individuals who were tested were positive for COVID-19. This represents a stable trend over the last 14 days. These data only include tests conducted by Atrium Health, Novant Health, and CVS Health as available. Reporting of negative results to MCPH is not required or covered by communicable disease reporting laws. MCPH will include results from other providers and laboratories as accurate, consistent and timely reporting mechanisms are established.

One hundred-eighty-six deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 3 deaths occurred in adults ages 20 to 39 and 24 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59. All deaths, except three, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses. More than half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak. More than half of deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, social distancing slightly increased then slightly decreased in Mecklenburg County over the last 14 days. Overall, this represents a fairly stable trend over the last 14 days.

The latest data, maps and charts on local COVID-19 are available here on MeckNC.gov.

The Latest (7/21/20):

As of July 21st, there were 17,151 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with 182 deaths due to COVID-19 reported among Mecklenburg County residents.

Data from Sunday, July 19 are presented below.

As of July 19, 2020, there were 16,647 cases of, and 179 deaths due to COVID-19 among county residents reported to Mecklenburg County Public Health (MCPH).

MCPH provides these routine updates about reported cases of COVID-19 to help our community better understand how this pandemic is developing in our county. These results only reflect laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents. Many individuals infected by COVID-19 have not been tested because they are asymptomatic. As such, these results are very fluid and only represent a fraction of the true burden of COVID-19 in our community.

Daily case counts provided by MCPH may differ from state and federal counts due to delays in reporting to the various entities. MCPH updates case counts after an initial case review and, where possible, a patient interview is conducted, which includes confirming county residency. Cases reported after 5PM are counted in the following days case count.

Highlights about the epidemiology of COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County as of July 19, 2020 include:

About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.

More than a third of reported cases are Hispanic – most of whom are younger adults. The high number of reported cases among young Hispanics over the last several weeks remains a significant concern. As previously noted, some factors influencing this trend include: Targeted testing occurring in neighborhoods with lower access to care, some of which have larger Hispanic populations; Higher proportions of Hispanics working in essential jobs that make social distancing difficult; Significant household spread among large families; and Pre-existing disparities in other social and economic determinants of health, like poverty.



MCPH continues to expand outreach to Hispanic members of our community, including increased dissemination of the outreach toolkit in Spanish for community partners, setting up targeted outreach to Hispanic owned- and serving-businesses, and partnering with local organizations and media outlets to spread key prevention messages.

About 1 in 20 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.

Roughly half of cases have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.

During the past week, an average of 190 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. Overall this represents a slight increase over the last 14-days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 10.9 percent of individuals who were tested were positive for COVID-19. Overall, this represents a stable trend over the last 14-days. These data only include tests conducted by Atrium Health, Novant Health, and CVS Health when available. Reporting of negative results to MCPH is not required or covered by communicable disease reporting laws. MCPH will include results from other providers and laboratories as accurate, consistent and timely reporting mechanisms are established.

One hundred-seventy-nine deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 3 deaths occurred in adults ages 20 to 39 and 23 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59. All deaths, except three, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses. More than half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak. More than half of deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, social distancing slightly increased then slightly decreased in Mecklenburg County over the last 14 days. Overall, this represents a stable trend over the last 14 days.

The latest data, maps and charts on local COVID-19 are available here on MeckNC.gov.

The Latest (7/17/20):

As of July 17th, there were 16,193 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with 175 deaths due to COVID-19 reported among Mecklenburg County residents.

Data from Wednesday, July 15 are presented below.

As of July 15, 2020, 15,646 cases and 169 deaths due to COVID-19 among county residents were reported to Mecklenburg County Public Health (MCPH).

MCPH provides these routine updates about reported cases of COVID-19 to help our community better understand how this pandemic is developing in our county. These results only reflect laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents. Many individuals infected by COVID-19 have not been tested because they are asymptomatic. As such, these results are very fluid and only represent a fraction of the true burden of COVID-19 in our community.

Daily case counts provided by MCPH may differ from state and federal counts due to delays in reporting to the various entities. MCPH updates case counts after an initial case review and, where possible, a patient interview is conducted, which includes confirming county residency. Cases reported after 5 p.m. are counted in the following day’s case count.

Highlights about the epidemiology of COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County as of July 15, 2020 include:

About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.

More than a third of reported cases are Hispanic – most of whom are younger adults. The high number of reported cases among young Hispanics over the last several weeks remains a significant concern. As previously noted, some factors influencing this trend include: Targeted testing occurring in neighborhoods with lower access to care, some of which have larger Hispanic populations; Higher proportions of Hispanics working in essential jobs that make social distancing difficult; Significant household spread among large families; and Pre-existing disparities in other social and economic determinants of health, like poverty.



MCPH continues to expand outreach to Hispanic members of our community, including increased dissemination of the outreach toolkit in Spanish for community partners, setting up targeted outreach to Hispanic-owned and -serving businesses, and partnering with local organizations and media outlets to spread key prevention messages.

About 1 in 20 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.

Nearly half of cases have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.

During the past week, an average of 178 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. Overall, this represents a fairly stable trend over the last 14 days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 11.3 percent of individuals who were tested were positive for COVID-19. This represents a stable trend over the last 14 days. These data only include tests conducted by Atrium Health, Novant Health, and CVS Health as available. Reporting of negative results to MCPH is not required or covered by communicable disease reporting laws. MCPH will include results from other providers and laboratories as accurate, consistent and timely reporting mechanisms are established.

One hundred-sixty-nine deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 1 death occurred in adults ages 20 to 39 and 22 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59. All deaths, except two, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses. More than half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak. More than half of deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, social distancing slightly increased then slightly decreased in Mecklenburg County over the last 14 days. Overall, this represents a fairly stable trend over the last 14 days.

The latest data, maps and charts on local COVID-19 are available here on MeckNC.gov.

Update July 14th:

As of July 14th, there are 14,981 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with 168 deaths due to COVID-19 reported among Mecklenburg County residents.

Data from Sunday, July 12, 2020 are presented below.

As of July 12, 2020, there were 14,446 cases of and 168 deaths due to COVID-19 among county residents reported to Mecklenburg County Public Health (MCPH).

MCPH provides these routine updates about reported cases of COVID-19 to help our community better understand how this pandemic is developing in our county. These results only reflect laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents. Many individuals infected by COVID-19 have not been tested because they are asymptomatic. As such, these results are very fluid and only represent a fraction of the true burden of COVID-19 in our community.

Daily case counts provided by MCPH may differ from state and federal counts due to delays in reporting to the various entities. MCPH updates case counts after an initial case review and, where possible, a patient interview is conducted, which includes confirming county residency. Cases reported after 5 p.m. are counted in the following day’s case count.

Highlights about the epidemiology of COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County as of July 12, 2020 include:

About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.

More than a third of reported cases are Hispanic – most of whom are younger adults. The high number of reported cases among young Hispanics over the last several weeks remains a significant concern. As previously noted, some factors influencing this trend include: Targeted testing occurring in neighborhoods with lower access to care, some of which have larger Hispanic populations; Higher proportions of Hispanics working in essential jobs that make social distancing difficult; Significant household spread among large families; and Pre-existing disparities in other social and economic determinants of health, like poverty.



MCPH continues to expand outreach to Hispanic members of our community, including increased dissemination of the outreach toolkit in Spanish for community partners, setting up targeted outreach to Hispanic-owned and -serving businesses, and partnering with local organizations and media outlets to spread key prevention messages.

About 1 in 20 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.

Nearly half of cases have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.

During the past week, an average of 175 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. Overall this represents a fairly stable trend over the last 14 days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 11.5 percent of individuals who were tested were positive for COVID-19. During the last 14 days there was a slight increase followed by a slight decline in percent positive. Overall this represents a fairly stable trend over the last 14 days. These data only include tests conducted by Atrium Health, Novant Health, and CVS Health when available. Reporting of negative results to MCPH is not required or covered by communicable disease reporting laws. MCPH will include results from other providers and laboratories as accurate, consistent and timely reporting mechanisms are established.

One hundred-sixty-eight deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 1 death occurred in adults ages 20 to 39 and 22 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59. All deaths, except two, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses. More than half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak. More than half of deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, social distancing slightly increased then slightly decreased in Mecklenburg County over the last 14 days. Overall, this represents a fairly stable trend over the last 14 days.

The latest data, maps and charts on local COVID-19 are available here on MeckNC.gov.

Update July 10th:

As of July 10th, there were 13,757 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with 163 deaths due to COVID-19 reported among Mecklenburg County residents.

Data from Wednesday, July 8th are presented below.

As of July 8, 2020, 13,285 cases and 163 deaths due to COVID-19 among county residents were reported to Mecklenburg County Public Health (MCPH).

MCPH provides these routine updates about reported cases of COVID-19 to help our community better understand how this pandemic is developing in our county. These results only reflect laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents. Many individuals infected by COVID-19 have not been tested because they are asymptomatic. As such, these results are very fluid and only represent a fraction of the true burden of COVID-19 in our community.

Daily case counts provided by MCPH may differ from state and federal counts due to delays in reporting to the various entities. MCPH updates case counts after an initial case review and, where possible, a patient interview is conducted, which includes confirming county residency. Cases reported after 5 p.m. are counted in the following day’s case count.

Highlights about the epidemiology of COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County as of July 8, 2020 include:

About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.

More than a third of reported cases are Hispanic – most of whom are younger adults. The high number of reported cases among young Hispanics over the last several weeks remains a significant concern. As previously noted, some factors influencing this trend include: Targeted testing occurring in neighborhoods with lower access to care, some of which have larger Hispanic populations; Higher proportions of Hispanics working in essential jobs that make social distancing difficult; Significant household spread among large families; and Preexisting disparities in other social and economic determinants of health, like poverty.



MCPH continues to expand outreach to Hispanic members of our community, including increased dissemination of the outreach toolkit in Spanish for community partners, setting up targeted outreach to Hispanic-owned and -serving businesses, and partnering with local organizations and media outlets to spread key prevention messages.

About 1 in 20 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.

Nearly half of cases have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.

During the past week, an average of 175 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. This represents an increase over the last 14 days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 11.4 percent of individuals who were tested were positive for COVID-19. During the last 14 days there was a slight decline followed by a slight increase in percent positive. Overall this represents a fairly stable trend over the last 14 days. These data only include tests conducted by Atrium Health, Novant Health, and CVS Health. Reporting of negative results to MCPH is not required or covered by communicable disease reporting laws. MCPH will include results from other providers and laboratories as accurate, consistent and timely reporting mechanisms are established.

One hundred-sixty-three deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 20 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59. All deaths, except two, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses. More than half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak. Nearly 2 out of 3 deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, social distancing slightly increased then slightly decreased in Mecklenburg County over the last 14 days. Overall, this represents a fairly stable trend over the last 14 days.

The latest data, maps and charts on local COVID-19 are available here on MeckNC.gov.

Update July 7th:

As of July 7th, there were 12,837 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with 156 deaths due to COVID-19 reported among Mecklenburg County residents.

Data from Sunday, July 5 are presented below.

As of July 5, 2020, 12,452 cases of and 155 deaths due to COVID-19 among county residents were reported to Mecklenburg County Public Health (MCPH).

MCPH provides these routine updates about reported cases of COVID-19 to help our community better understand how this pandemic is developing in our county. These results only reflect laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents. Many individuals infected by COVID-19 have not been tested because they are asymptomatic. As such, these results are very fluid and only represent a fraction of the true burden of COVID-19 in our community.

Daily case counts provided by MCPH may differ from state and federal counts due to delays in reporting to the various entities. MCPH updates case counts after an initial case review and, where possible, a patient interview is conducted, which includes confirming county residency. Cases reported after 5 p.m. are counted in the following day’s case count.

Highlights about the epidemiology of COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County as of July 5, 2020 include:

About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.

More than a third of reported cases are Hispanic – most of whom are younger adults. The high number of reported cases among young Hispanics over the last several weeks remains a significant concern. As previously noted, some factors influencing this trend include: Targeted testing occurring in neighborhoods with lower access to care, some of which have larger Hispanic populations; Higher proportions of Hispanics working in essential jobs that make social distancing difficult; Significant household spread among large families; and Pre-existing disparities in other social and economic determinants of health, like poverty.



MCPH continues to expand outreach to Hispanic members of our community, including increased dissemination of the outreach toolkit in Spanish for community partners, setting up targeted outreach to Hispanic-owned and serving businesses, and partnering with local organizations and media outlets to spread key prevention messages.

About 5 percent of reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.

Nearly half of cases have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.

During the past week, an average of 165 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. This represents an increase over the last 14 days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 11.6 percent of individuals who were tested were positive for COVID-19. This represents a slight increase over the last 14 days. These data only include tests conducted by Atrium Health, Novant Health, and CVS Health. Reporting of negative results to MCPH is not required or covered by communicable disease reporting laws. MCPH will include results from other providers and laboratories as accurate, consistent and timely reporting mechanisms are established.

One hundred-fifty-five deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 19 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59. All deaths, except two, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses. More than half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak. Nearly 2 out of 3 deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, social distancing slightly increased then slightly decreased in Mecklenburg County over the last 14 days. Overall, this represents a fairly stable trend over the last 14 days.

The latest data, maps and charts on local COVID-19 are available here on MeckNC.gov.

Update July 2nd:

As of July 2nd, there were 11,019 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with 152 deaths due to COVID-19 reported among Mecklenburg County residents.

Data from Tuesday, June 30, 2020 are presented below.

As of June 30, 2020, 10,367 cases of and 151 deaths due to COVID-19 among county residents were reported to Mecklenburg County Public Health (MCPH).

MCPH provides these routine updates about reported cases of COVID-19 to help our community better understand how this pandemic is developing in our county. These results only reflect laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents. Many individuals infected by COVID-19 have not been tested because they are asymptomatic. As such, these results are very fluid and only represent a fraction of the true burden of COVID-19 in our community.

Daily case counts provided by MCPH may differ from state and federal counts due to delays in reporting to the various entities. MCPH updates case counts after an initial case review and, where possible, a patient interview is conducted, which includes confirming county residency. Cases reported after 5 p.m. are counted in the following day’s case count.

Highlights about the epidemiology of COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County as of June 30, 2020 include:

About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.

More than a third of reported cases are Hispanic – most of whom are younger adults. The high number of reported cases among young Hispanics over the last several weeks remains a significant concern. As previously noted, some factors influencing this trend include: Targeted testing occurring in neighborhoods with lower access to care, some of which have larger Hispanic populations; Higher proportions of Hispanics working in essential jobs that make social distancing difficult; Significant household spread among large families; and Pre-existing disparities in other social and economic determinants of health, like poverty.

About 1 in 15 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.

More than half of cases have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.

During the past week, an average of 144 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. This represents an increase over the last 14-days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 144 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. This represents an increase over the last 14-days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH. During the past week, an average of 11.2 percent of individuals who were tested were positive for COVID-19. During the last 14 days there was a slight decline followed by a slight increase in percent positive. Overall, this represents a stable trend over the last 14-days. These data only include tests conducted by Atrium Health, Novant Health, and CVS Health. Reporting of negative results to MCPH is not required or covered by communicable disease reporting laws. MCPH will include results from other providers and laboratories as accurate, consistent and timely reporting mechanisms are established.

One hundred-fifty-one deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 18 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59. All deaths, except two, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses. More than half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak. Nearly 2 out of 3 deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, social distancing slightly increased then slightly decreased in Mecklenburg County over the last 14-days. Overall, this represents a fairly stable trend over the last 14-days.

The latest data, maps and charts on local COVID-19 are available here on MeckNC.gov.

Update June 30th:

As of June 30th, there were 10,019 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with 149 deaths due to COVID-19 reported among Mecklenburg County residents.

Data from Sunday, June 28 are presented below.

As of June 28, 2020, 9,825 cases of and 149 deaths due to COVID-19 among county residents were reported to Mecklenburg County Public Health (MCPH).

MCPH provides these routine updates about reported cases of COVID-19 to help our community better understand how this pandemic is developing in our county. These results only reflect laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents. Many individuals infected by COVID-19 have not been tested because they are asymptomatic. As such, these results are very fluid and only represent a fraction of the true burden of COVID-19 in our community.

Daily case counts provided by MCPH may differ from state and federal counts due to delays in reporting to the various entities. MCPH updates case counts after an initial case review and, where possible, a patient interview is conducted, which includes confirming county residency. Cases reported after 5p.m. are counted in the following day’s case count.

Highlights about the epidemiology of COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County as of June 28, 2020 include:

About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.

More than a third of reported cases are Hispanic – most of whom are younger adults. The high number of reported cases among young Hispanics over the last several weeks remains a significant concern. As previously noted, some factors influencing this trend include: Targeted testing occurring in neighborhoods with lower access to care, some of which have larger Hispanic populations; Higher proportions of Hispanics working in essential jobs that make social distancing difficult; Significant household spread among large families; and Pre-existing disparities in other social and economic determinants of health, like poverty.



MCPH continues to expand outreach to Hispanic members of our community, including increased dissemination of the outreach toolkit in Spanish for community partners, setting up targeted outreach to Hispanic owned- and serving-businesses, and partnering with local organizations and media outlets to spread key prevention messages.

About 1 in 15 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.

More than half of cases have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.

During the past week, an average of 142 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. This represents an increase over the last 14-days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 11.3 percent of individuals who were tested were positive for COVID-19. During the last 14 days there was a slight decline followed by a slight increase in percent positive. Overall this represents a fairly stable trend over the last 14 days. These data only include tests conducted by Atrium Health, Novant Health, and CVS Health. Reporting of negative results to MCPH is not required or covered by communicable disease reporting laws. MCPH will include results from other providers and laboratories as accurate, consistent and timely reporting mechanisms are established.

One hundred-forty-nine deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), while 17 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59. All deaths, except two, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses. More than half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak. Nearly 2 out of 3 deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, social distancing slightly increased in Mecklenburg County over the last 14-days.

The latest data, maps and charts on local COVID-19 are available here on MeckNC.gov.

Update June 26th:

As of June 26th, there were 9,320 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with 147 deaths due to COVID-19 reported among Mecklenburg County residents.

Data from June 24, 2020 are further described below.

As of June 24, 2020, 9,017 cases of and 147 deaths due to COVID-19 among county residents were reported to Mecklenburg County Public Health (MCPH).

MCPH provides these routine updates about reported cases of COVID-19 to help our community better understand how this pandemic is developing in our county. These results only reflect laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents. Many individuals infected by COVID-19 have not been tested because they are asymptomatic. As such, these results are very fluid and only represent a fraction of the true burden of COVID-19 in our community.

Daily case counts provided by MCPH may differ from state and federal counts due to delays in reporting to the various entities. MCPH updates case counts after an initial case review and, where possible, a patient interview is conducted, which includes confirming county residency. Cases reported after 5PM are counted in the following days case count.

Highlights about the epidemiology of COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County as of June 24, 2020 include:

About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.

More than a third of reported cases are Hispanic – most of whom are younger adults. The high number of reported cases among young Hispanics over the last several weeks remains a significant concern. As previously noted, some factors influencing this trend include: Targeted testing occurring in neighborhoods with lower access to care, some of which have larger Hispanic populations; Higher proportions of Hispanics working in essential jobs that make social distancing difficult; Significant household spread among large families; and Pre-existing disparities in other social and economic determinants of health, like poverty.



MCPH continues to expand outreach to Hispanic members of our community, including increased dissemination of the outreach toolkit in Spanish for community partners, setting up targeted outreach to Hispanic owned- and serving-businesses, and partnering with local organizations and media outlets to spread key prevention messages.

About 1 in 15 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.

More than half of cases have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.

During the past week, an average of 134 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. This represents an increase over the last 14-days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 10.3 percent of individuals who were tested were positive for COVID-19. This represents a slight decrease over the last 14-days. These data only include tests conducted by Atrium Health, Novant Health, and CVS Health. After several weeks of local effort and coordination with NC DHHS, a new reporting mechanism with CVS Health is now active. Data since May 29 were provided, validated, and included in this report. As anticipated, these additions had very little impact on the overall trends. Atrium Health, Novant Health and CVS Health together administer most COVID-19 tests in Mecklenburg County, as such these trends are consistent and reliable over time. Reporting of negative results to MCPH is not currently required or covered by communicable disease reporting laws. MCPH will include results from other providers and laboratories as accurate, consistent and timely reporting mechanisms are established.

One hundred-forty-seven deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 16 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59. All deaths, except two, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses. More than half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak. Nearly 2 out of 3 deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, there was a decrease in social distancing in Mecklenburg County over the last 14-days. Mobility is nearing baseline levels prior to the Stay at Home Order becoming effective.

The latest data, maps and charts on local COVID-19 are available here on MeckNC.gov.

Update June 23rd:

As of June 23rd, there were 8,531 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with 143 deaths due to COVID-19 reported among Mecklenburg County residents.

Data from June 21, 2020 are further described below.

As of June 21, 2020, 8,334 cases of and 142 deaths due to COVID-19 among county residents were reported to Mecklenburg County Public Health (MCPH).

MCPH provides these routine updates about reported cases of COVID-19 to help our community better understand how this pandemic is developing in our county. These results only reflect laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents. Many individuals infected by COVID-19 have not been tested because they are asymptomatic. As such, these results are very fluid and only represent a fraction of the true burden of COVID-19 in our community.

Daily case counts provided by MCPH may differ from state and federal counts due to delays in reporting to the various entities. MCPH updates case counts after an initial case review and, where possible, a patient interview is conducted, which includes confirming county residency. Cases reported after 5 p.m. are counted in the following day’s case count.

Highlights about the epidemiology of COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County as of June 21, 2020 include:

About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.

More than a third of reported cases are Hispanic – most of whom are younger adults. The high number of reported cases among young Hispanics over the last several weeks remains a significant concern. As previously noted, some factors influencing this trend include: Targeted testing occurring in neighborhoods with lower access to care, some of which have larger Hispanic populations; Higher proportions of Hispanics working in essential jobs that make social distancing difficult; Significant household spread among large families; and Pre-existing disparities in other social and economic determinants of health, like poverty.



MCPH continues to expand outreach to Hispanic members of our community, including increased dissemination of the outreach toolkit in Spanish for community partners, setting up targeted outreach to Hispanic owned- and serving-businesses, and partnering with local organizations and media outlets to spread key prevention messages.

About 1 in 15 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.

More than half of cases have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.

During the past week, an average of 128 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. This represents an increase over the last 14-days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 9.4 percent of individuals who were tested were positive for COVID-19. This represents a slight decrease over the last 14-days. These data only include tests conducted by Atrium Health and Novant Health. Reporting of negative results to MCPH is not required or covered by communicable disease reporting laws. MCPH will include results from other providers and laboratories as accurate, consistent and timely reporting mechanisms are established. Atrium Health and Novant Health continue to administer most COVID-19 tests in Mecklenburg County, as such these trends are consistent and reliable over time.

One hundred-forty-two deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 15 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59. All deaths, except two, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses. More than half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak. Nearly 2 out of 3 deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, there was a decrease in social distancing in Mecklenburg County over the last 14-days. Mobility is nearing baseline levels prior to the Stay at Home Order becoming effective.

The latest data, maps and charts on local COVID-19 are available here on MeckNC.gov.

Update June 19th:

Charlotte, N.C. — As of June 18th, there were 7,767 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with 136 deaths due to COVID-19 reported among Mecklenburg County residents.

Data from the previous day are further described below.

As of June 17, 2020, 7,536 cases of and 134 deaths due to COVID-19 among county residents were reported to Mecklenburg County Public Health (MCPH).

MCPH provides these routine updates about reported cases of COVID-19 to help our community better understand how this pandemic is developing in our county. These results only reflect laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents. Many individuals infected by COVID-19 have not been tested because they are asymptomatic. As such, these results are very fluid and only represent a fraction of the true burden of COVID-19 in our community.

Daily case counts provided by MCPH may differ from state and federal counts due to delays in reporting to the various entities. MCPH updates case counts after an initial case review and, where possible, a patient interview is conducted, which includes confirming county residency. Cases reported after 5 p.m. are counted in the following day’s case count.

Highlights about the epidemiology of COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County as of June 17, 2020 include:

About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.

More than a third of reported cases are Hispanic – most of whom are younger adults. The high number of reported cases among young Hispanics over the last several weeks remains a significant concern. As previously noted, some factors influencing this trend include: Targeted testing occurring in neighborhoods with lower access to care, some of which have larger Hispanic populations; Higher proportions of Hispanics working in essential jobs that make social distancing difficult; Significant household spread among large families; and Pre-existing disparities in other social and economic determinants of health, like poverty.



MCPH continues to expand outreach to Hispanic members of our community, including increased dissemination of the outreach toolkit in Spanish for community partners, targeted outreach and support to Hispanic owned- and serving-businesses, and partnering with local organizations and media outlets to spread key prevention messages.

About 1 in 12 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.

More than half of cases have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.

During the past week, an average of 118 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. This represents an increase over the last 14-days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 10.6 percent of individuals who were tested were positive for COVID-19. This represents an increase over the last 14-days. These data only include tests conducted by Atrium Health and Novant Health. Reporting of negative results to MCPH is not required or covered by communicable disease reporting laws. MCPH will include results from other providers and laboratories as accurate, consistent and timely reporting mechanisms are established. Atrium Health and Novant Health continue to administer most COVID-19 tests in Mecklenburg County, as such these trends are consistent and reliable over time.

One hundred-thirty-four deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 14 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59. All deaths, except two, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses. More than half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak. Nearly 2 out of 3 deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, there was a decrease in social distancing in Mecklenburg County over the last 14-days. Mobility is nearing baseline levels prior to the Stay at Home Order becoming effective.

The latest data, maps and charts on local COVID-19 are available here on MeckNC.gov.

June 16th Data:

Mecklenburg County, NC– As of 10 a.m. on June 16, there were 7,117 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with 133 deaths due to COVID-19 reported among Mecklenburg County residents.

As of June 14, 2020, 6,810 cases of and 128 deaths due to COVID-19 among county residents were reported to Mecklenburg County Public Health (MCPH). MCPH provides these routine updates about reported cases of COVID-19 to help our community better understand how this pandemic is developing in our county. These results only reflect laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents. Many individuals infected by COVID-19 have not been tested because they are asymptomatic. As such, these results are very fluid and only represent a fraction of the true burden of COVID-19 in our community. Daily case counts provided by MCPH may differ from state and federal counts due to delays in reporting to the various entities. MCPH updates case counts after an initial case review and, where possible, a patient interview is conducted, which includes confirming county residency. Cases reported after 5 p.m. are counted in the following day’s case count. Highlights about the epidemiology of COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County as of June 14, 2020 include: About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.

More than a third of reported cases are Hispanic – most of whom are younger adults. The high number of reported cases among young Hispanics over the last several weeks remains a significant concern. As previously noted, some factors influencing this trend include: Targeted testing occurring in neighborhoods with lower access to care, some of which have larger Hispanic populations; Higher proportions of Hispanics working in essential jobs that make social distancing difficult; Significant household spread among large families; and Pre-existing disparities in other social and economic determinants of health, like poverty.

MCPH continues to expand outreach to Hispanic members of our community, including increased dissemination of the outreach toolkit in Spanish for community partners, setting up targeted outreach to Hispanic owned- and serving-businesses, and partnering with local organizations and media outlets to spread key prevention messages. About 1 in 10 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.

More than half of cases have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.

During the past week, an average of 106 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. This represents an increase over the last 14-days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 11 percent of individuals who were tested were positive for COVID-19. This represents an increase over the last 14-days. These data only include tests conducted by Atrium Health and Novant Health.

One hundred-twenty-eight deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 11 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59. All deaths, except two, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses. More than half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak. Nearly 2 out of 3 deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, there was a decrease in social distancing in Mecklenburg County over the last 14-days. Despite this downward trend, social distancing remains higher than before the Stay at Home Order became effective on March 26, 2020. The latest data, maps and charts on local COVID-19 are available here on MeckNC.gov.

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about COVID-19 is coming directly from reliable sources like MCPH, CDC and NCDHHS. The best resource for information about COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County is the County’s website, MeckNC.gov. Individuals can also call the County’s COVID-19 hotline at 980-314-9400. For more information, please visit the County’s website, MeckNC.gov, the CDC’s website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus and NCDHHS’ website at www.ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus, which will also include future positive COVID-19 test results in North Carolina.

May 29th Data:

On May 29, Mecklenburg County officials made the following statement about the trends in daily cases, deaths, hospitalizations and percent of tests positive that increased over the 14 days prior:

“These increasing trends are a clear sign that COVID-19 continues to spread throughout our community. With expanded testing and increased commercial and recreational activity, we anticipated these increases. We will continue to monitor our local data closely,” said Gibbie Harris, Mecklenburg County Public Health Director. “At this time, our health care systems are stable and not experiencing any shortages of staff, supplies or beds. I am, however, concerned that the lack of adherence to the current guidance on gatherings, physical distancing and wearing cloth face coverings is likely accelerating the spread of this infection in our community. We must all play our part in protecting ourselves and those most vulnerable to this infection by avoiding large gatherings, keeping 6 feet physical distance from others, wearing a cloth face covering, and practicing good hygiene.”

Data from two days ago is listed below.

As of June 10, 2020, 5,841 cases of and 119 deaths due to COVID-19 among county residents were reported to Mecklenburg County Public Health (MCPH).

MCPH provides these routine updates about reported cases of COVID-19 to help our community better understand how this pandemic is developing in our county. These results only reflect laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents. Many individuals infected by COVID-19 have not been tested because they are asymptomatic. As such, these results are very fluid and only represent a fraction of the true burden of COVID-19 in our community.

Daily case counts provided by MCPH may differ from state and federal counts due to delays in reporting to the various entities. MCPH updates case counts after an initial case review and, where possible, a patient interview is conducted, which includes confirming county residency. Cases reported after 5 p.m. are counted in the following day’s case count.

Highlights about the epidemiology of COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County as of June 10, 2020 include:

About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.

More than a third of reported cases are Hispanic – most of whom are younger adults. The high number of reported cases among young Hispanics over the last several weeks remains a significant concern. As previously noted, some factors influencing this trend include: Targeted testing occurring in neighborhoods with lower access to care, some of which have larger Hispanic populations; Higher proportions of Hispanics working in essential jobs that make social distancing difficult; Significant household spread among large families; and Pre-existing disparities in other social and economic determinants of health, like poverty.



MCPH continues to expand outreach to Hispanic members of our community, including increased dissemination of the outreach toolkit in Spanish for community partners, setting up targeted outreach to Hispanic owned- and serving-businesses, and partnering with local organizations and media outlets to spread key prevention messages.

About 1 in 10 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.

More than half of cases have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.

During the past week, an average of 101 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. This represents an increase over the last 14-days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 10.0 percent of individuals who were tested were positive for COVID-19. This represents an increase over the last 14-days. These data only include tests conducted by Atrium Health and Novant Health.

One hundred-nineteen deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 9 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59. All deaths, except two, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses. More than half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak. Nearly 2 out of 3 deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, there was a decrease in social distancing in Mecklenburg County over the last 14-days. Despite this downward trend, social distancing remains higher than before the Stay at Home Order became effective on March 26, 2020.

The latest data, maps and charts on local COVID-19 are available here on MeckNC.gov.

Original Story (4/13/20):

Mecklenburg County, N.C. – Starting today, grocery stores, box stores, home improvement outlets and other essential retailers in Mecklenburg County and across the state must limit the amount of people in their stores.

The additional order from Governor Roy Cooper goes into effect at 5 pm. The order also requires stores to mark six-foot distances for customers to stand at checkout counters and urges employers to provide sneeze shields and other protective gear to workers. The change comes as Mecklenburg County Public Health reported its latest numbers and data.

As of 4:30 p.m. today, 975 County residents have tested positive for the disease, with 15 deaths, three more than yesterday.

Public Health Director Gibbie Harris and County Manager Dena R. Diorio will update the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) on the efforts to manage the pandemic Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 2:30 pm during the Board’s Public Policy meeting.

As of April 12, 2020, 951 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) among county residents were reported to Mecklenburg County Public Health (MCPH).

MCPH provides these routine updates about reported cases of COVID-19 to help our community better understand how this pandemic is developing in our county. These results only reflect laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents. Many individuals infected by COVID-19 have not been tested because they are asymptomatic or do not meet current CDC recommendations for testing. As such, these results are very fluid and only represent a snapshot of the true burden of COVID-19 in our community.

Daily case counts provided by MCPH may differ from state and federal counts due to delays in reporting to the various entities. MCPH updates case counts after an initial case review and, where possible, a patient interview is conducted, which includes confirming county residency. Cases reported after 5 p.m. are counted in the following day’s case count.

Highlights about the 951 reported cases of COVID-19 among Mecklenburg County residents include:

About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old. Two reported cases were among children less than a year old.

About 1 in 5 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were four times more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.

More than half of reported cases have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.

Twelve deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. All deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years) with underlying chronic illnesses. Almost all were hospitalized, two-thirds were male, and half were non-Hispanic Black.

Individuals who have chronic illnesses like heart disease, respiratory illnesses, diabetes, and hypertension are more likely to experience severe complications and death due to COVID-19. Persisting disparities in rates of these chronic illnesses and adequate access to health resources among non-Hispanic Blacks are driving inequities in illness and death related to COVID-19 in our community and many communities nationwide.

The latest data, maps and charts on local COVID-19 are available here on MeckNC.gov.

New data about Mecklenburg County’s situation has also been released.

Below are statistics as of Saturday, April 4, when there were 650 cases among County residents.

MCPH provides these routine updates about reported cases of COVID-19 to help our community better understand how this pandemic is developing in our county. These results only reflect laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents. Many individuals infected by COVID-19 have not been tested because they are asymptomatic or do not meet current CDC recommendations for testing. As such, these results are very fluid and only represent a snapshot of the true burden of COVID-19 in our community.

Daily case counts provided by MCPH may differ from state and federal counts due to delays in reporting to the various entities. MCPH updates case counts after an initial case review and, where possible, a patient interview is conducted, which includes confirming county residency. Cases reported after 5PM are counted in the following days case count.

Highlights about the 650 reported cases of COVID-19 among Mecklenburg County residents include:

About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old. Eleven cases were youth under 20 years old.

Younger adults make up most cases for all racial/ethnic groups except non-Hispanic Blacks, for whom one-third of cases were older adults (≥ 60 years) and only a quarter were in the youngest age group (20 to 39 years). At this time, we do not believe the racial/ethnic differences observed in our data are related to the spread of COVID-19 or differences in the susceptibility of certain groups to being infected by COVID-19. These differences are more likely related to the current testing criteria, which is focused on symptomatic patients, and underlying racial/ethnic disparities in rates of chronic conditions that increase severity of illness with COVID-19.



About 1 in 5 reported cases overall were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. However, hospitalization rates among older adults (≥ 60 years) were significantly higher – 1 in 2 were hospitalized.



Seven deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases.

Nearly 40 percent of reported cases have been released from isolation. Individuals released from isolation met the CDC criteria to no longer isolate: ≥72 hours passed since resolution of symptoms (e.g. fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and improvement in respiratory symptoms) AND ≥7 days passed since symptoms first appeared.

There were reported cases of COVID-19 throughout our entire community. There were 62 reported cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents in the county. Crude rates vary considerably across zip codes within the county. We expect these rates to fluctuate as the situation continues to evolve.



More data on COVID-19 cases reported in Mecklenburg County as of April 4, 2020:

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about COVID-19 is coming directly from reliable sources like MCPH, CDC and NCDHHS. The best resource for information about COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County is the County’s COVID-19 website. Individuals can also call the County’s COVID-19 hotline at 980-314-9400. For more information, please visit the, the CDC’s website and NCDHHS’ website, which will also include future positive COVID-19 test results in North Carolina.