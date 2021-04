YORK CO., S.C. — South Carolina troopers say the driver of a 1998 Chevrolet suburban died early Saturday morning after losing control of their vehicle in York County.

Troopers say on April 17th around 1:38 a.m. the Chevrolet was heading west on SC Highway 55 ,when they traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree.

Police say the identity of the driver, who died at the scene, has not yet been revealed.

