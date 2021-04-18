Gaston County Mugshots April 17th April 18, 2021 WCCB Web Team, 1/20 Brenda Rosser - Methamphetamine Possession Show Caption Hide Caption 2/20 Daniel Smith - Failure To Comply - Felony Failure To Appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/20 William Rodriguez - Assault Of A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 4/20 Heather Ponder - Indecent Liberties With A Child Show Caption Hide Caption 5/20 Tommy Johnson - Larceny Of A Motor Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 6/20 Jamie Lamtman - Financial Identity Fraud - Methamphetamine Possession - Drug Paraphernalia Possession Show Caption Hide Caption 7/20 Andrew Locklear - Trafficking Methamphetamine - Maintaining A Vehicle For A Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 8/20 Kelsey Lemley - Failure To Comply - Misdemeanor Failure To Appear - Methamphetamine Possession - Drug Paraphernalia Possession Show Caption Hide Caption 9/20 Shannon Duncan - DWI Show Caption Hide Caption 10/20 Jamas Cureton - Speeding - Reckless Driving - DWI Show Caption Hide Caption 11/20 Brian Goode - Felony Failure To Appear Show Caption Hide Caption 12/20 Tabatha Harrison - Communicating Threats Show Caption Hide Caption 13/20 Justin Carr - Assault Of A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 14/20 Emory Burris - Failure To Appear Misdemeanor Show Caption Hide Caption 15/20 Show Caption Hide Caption 16/20 Daniel Hughes - Heroin Possession - Methamphetamine Possession - Financial Identity Fraud - Financial Card Theft Show Caption Hide Caption 17/20 Courtney Helms - Possession Of Methamphetamine - Drug Paraphernalia Possession Show Caption Hide Caption 18/20 Gloria Alcudia - Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 19/20 Vance Vaughn - Resisting A Public Officer - True Bill Of Indictment Show Caption Hide Caption 20/20 Bryan Taylor - Misdemeanor Failure To Appear Show Caption Hide Caption Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Saturday, April 17th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty. FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin