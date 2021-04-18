Gaston County Mugshots April 17th

1/20 Brenda Rosser - Methamphetamine Possession

2/20 Daniel Smith - Failure To Comply - Felony Failure To Appear

3/20 William Rodriguez - Assault Of A Female

4/20 Heather Ponder - Indecent Liberties With A Child

5/20 Tommy Johnson - Larceny Of A Motor Vehicle



6/20 Jamie Lamtman - Financial Identity Fraud - Methamphetamine Possession - Drug Paraphernalia Possession

7/20 Andrew Locklear - Trafficking Methamphetamine - Maintaining A Vehicle For A Controlled Substance

8/20 Kelsey Lemley - Failure To Comply - Misdemeanor Failure To Appear - Methamphetamine Possession - Drug Paraphernalia Possession

9/20 Shannon Duncan - DWI

10/20 Jamas Cureton - Speeding - Reckless Driving - DWI



11/20 Brian Goode - Felony Failure To Appear

12/20 Tabatha Harrison - Communicating Threats

13/20 Justin Carr - Assault Of A Female

14/20 Emory Burris - Failure To Appear Misdemeanor

15/20



16/20 Daniel Hughes - Heroin Possession - Methamphetamine Possession - Financial Identity Fraud - Financial Card Theft

17/20 Courtney Helms - Possession Of Methamphetamine - Drug Paraphernalia Possession

18/20 Gloria Alcudia - Simple Assault

19/20 Vance Vaughn - Resisting A Public Officer - True Bill Of Indictment

20/20 Bryan Taylor - Misdemeanor Failure To Appear









































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Saturday, April 17th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.