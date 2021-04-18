Kannapolis Police Investigating Deadly Shooting At Convenience Store

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Authorities in Kannapolis are investigating a homicide after a person was found shot to death at a convenience store.

Kannapolis Police rushed to the intersection of Lane Street and Wright Avenue after one p.m. Sunday. When police arrived, they found a female who had been shot. She died on the scene.

Kannapolis Police are searching for the person driving a dark-colored vehicle that sped away from the area. They’re urging anyone with information about the shooting to contact them immediately.