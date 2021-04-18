Mecklenburg County Mugshots April 17th April 18, 2021 WCCB Web Team, 1/23 William Wilson - Assault Of A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 2/23 Keith Wilson - Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 3/23 Jahmel Williams - Felony Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 4/23 Shawn Wiland - Extradition/Fugitive Other State - Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 5/23 Malik Whitney - Assault And Battery Show Caption Hide Caption 6/23 Alaye Washington - Obtaining Property Under False Pretense - Uttering Forged Instrument Show Caption Hide Caption 7/23 Scott Tran - Larceny Merchant Exchange Of Stolen Property - Misdemeanor Larceny - Resisting A Public Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 8/23 Samson Stowe - Carrying Concealed Gun Show Caption Hide Caption 9/23 Kirstie Ridley - Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 10/23 Christopher Presson - Sexual Battery Show Caption Hide Caption 11/23 Tadarin McNeil - Carrying Concealed Gun Show Caption Hide Caption 12/23 Shawn Lee - Assault With A Deadly Weapon - Injury To Personal Property Show Caption Hide Caption 13/23 Darnell Lee - Felony Possession Of Cocaine - Drug Paraphernalia Possession - Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 14/23 Jayquan Lamison - Possession Of A Firearm By Felon Show Caption Hide Caption 15/23 Demia Jones - Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 16/23 Michael Hill - Assault Of A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 17/23 Erica Griffin - Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 18/23 Gregory Giordano - Felony Hit And Run Causing Serious Injury Show Caption Hide Caption 19/23 Frieda Galvez-Munoz - DWI - Reckless Driving - Speeding Show Caption Hide Caption 20/23 Tydaisha Ford - Assault With A Deadly Weapon - Discharging A Weapon Onto Occupied Property Show Caption Hide Caption 21/23 Felix Escobar-Perez - Open Container After Consuming Alcohol Show Caption Hide Caption 22/23 Humberto Cervantes - Assault Of A Government Official - Felony Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 23/23 Claudio Belasquezhilerio - Reckless Driving - Unsafe Passing Yellow Line Show Caption Hide Caption Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Saturday, April 17th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty. FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin