Stephen Curry Relishes Cam Newton’s Return To Panthers

1/2 Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton celebrates with Panthers fans after an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 34-10. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)

2/2 Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) motions for a play while being defended by Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (3) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)



CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Stephen Curry wasn’t happy the Golden State Warriors lost in his home city of Charlotte to the Hornets on Sunday night.

But the two-time NBA Most Valuable Player was pretty excited that earlier in the day quarterback Cam Newton returned in a big way to help the Carolina Panthers beat the first-place Cardinals 34-10 in Arizona.

Newton re-signed with Carolina this past Thursday. Curry said it was “true Cam fashion” that he ran for a touchdown and threw for a score the first two times he touched the ball.

Curry is a lifelong Panthers fan who had a chance to hit the team’s Keep Pounding drum before the start of Super Bowl 50 in 2016.