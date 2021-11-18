Hornets Beat Wizards 97-87 For 4th Straight Victory

1/7 Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) guards Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

2/7 Charlotte Hornets head coach James Borrego reacts during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

3/7 Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) celebrates with guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

4/7 Washington Wizards guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) dives for the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

5/7 Washington Wizards guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) drives to the basket while guarded by Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)



6/7 Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr. reacts after making a basket against the Washington Wizards during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

7/7 Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels (6) and Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija (9) fight for the ball with Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) defending during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)













CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Terry Rozier scored 19 points, Miles Bridges added 17 and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Washington Wizards 97-87 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight victory.

Kelly Oubre Jr. had 14 points for Charlotte, which ended Washington’s five-game winning steak after ended stopped Golden State’s run at seven Sunday.

LaMelo Ball added 11 points and 14 assists, Mason Plumlee had 11 points and 13 rebounds, Jalen McDaniels also scored 11 points.

Bradley Beal led Washington with 24 points, Daniel Gafford added 20, and Montrezl Harrell had 15.