Lonzo Ball Helps Bulls Beat LaMelo Ball’s Hornets, 133-119

1/3 Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) goes up for a shot against Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels (6) during the first half of a NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 29, 2021 in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

2/3 Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) goes up for a shot against Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (20) during the first half of a NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 29, 2021 in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

3/3 Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) goes up for a shot against Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) during the first half of a NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 29, 2021 in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)





CHICAGO — Lonzo Ball and the Chicago Bulls won the battle of the Ball brothers, riding a stellar performance by Nikola Vucevic to a 133-119 victory over LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets.

Chicago shot a season-high 59.6% from the field and had five players score in double figures.

Vucevic had a season-best 30 points and grabbed 14 rebounds.

DeMar DeRozan scored 28 points, and Zach LaVine finished with 25.

Terry Rozier scored 31 points for the Hornets.