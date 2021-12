Gaston County Mugshots December 8th

1/41

2/41 Crystal Williams - Failure To Appear

3/41 David Walters - Habeas Corpus

4/41 Joshua Walker - Heroin Possession - Drug Paraphernalia Possession - DWLR - Failure To Appear

5/41 Cameron Walden - Failure To Appear



6/41 Francisca Upton - Larceny

7/41 Jamal Townsel - Contributing To The Delinquency Of A Juvenile

8/41 Jairus Stevenson - Habeas Corpus

9/41 Harry Sargent - Drug Paraphernalia Possession - 2nd Degree Trespassing - Littering

10/41 Ricky Sanders - Common Law Robbery - Assault Of A Woman - Injury To Personal Property



11/41 Christopher Sanders - Failure To Appear

12/41 Melissa Russell - Failure To Appear

13/41 Nicholas Rosthal - Probation Violation

14/41 Christopher Pearson - Common Law Robbery - Assault Of A Woman

15/41 Dewayne Page - Assault Causing Physical Injury In Prison



16/41 Ever Ortez - Speeding - DWI - No Operators License - Reckless Driving To Endanger

17/41 Travis Norton - Domestic Violence Protection Order

18/41 Chelsea Murray - Domestic Violence Protection Order

19/41 Joseph Massey - Breaking And Entering - Larceny

20/41 Lakisha Mackins - Larceny By Employee



21/41 Jaquantavio Lynch-Latter - Failure To Appear

22/41 Nyjah Lynch - Assault Inflicting Serious Injury - Contributing To The Delinquency Of A Juvenile

23/41 Lakeendra Lumpkin - Simple Assault

24/41 Jeremy Kirkland - Simple Assault

25/41 Adam Keener - Communicating Threats



26/41 Coleman Jolly - Breaking And Entering - Larceny

27/41 Elijah Hill - Carrying Concealed Gun - Contributing To The Delinquency Of A Juvenile

28/41 Dustin Harvey - Drug Paraphernalia Possession

29/41 Forest Guess - Failure To Appear

30/41 Matthew Grindle - Possession Of A Schedule I Controlled Substance - Marijuana Paraphernalia Possession



31/41 Keith Gresham - Assault Of A Woman

32/41 James Gibson - Failure To Appear

33/41 Kamarius Falls - Breaking And Entering - Larceny - Injury To Personal Property

34/41 Naseme Devogreen - Possession Of Stolen Property

35/41 Devajae Dawkins - Assault Of A Woman



36/41 Bobby Davis - Habeas Corpus

37/41 Karen Cruz Gomez - DWI Aid And Abet

38/41 Jose Cruz Alonzo - DWI

39/41 Rebecca Burk - Failure To Appear

40/41 George Benfield - Larceny - Financial Identity Fraud - Theft Of Financial Card - Possession Of Stolen Property



41/41 Harry Allison - Probation Violation



















































































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, December 8th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.