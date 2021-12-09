Mecklenburg County Mugshots December 8th

1/74

2/74 Jason Williamson - Felony Possession Of A Schedule II Controlled Substance - Misdemeanor Probation Violation Out Of County - Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

3/74 Troy Whitehurst - Assault By Strangulation - False Imprisonment - Resisting A Public Officer

4/74 Robert Whitehead - Breaking And Entering - Conspiracy To Commit Felony Larceny - Larceny By Removing Anti-Shoplifting Device

5/74 Jonathan Whildon - Misdemeanor Larceny



6/74 Jarius Wessinger - Assault Of A Woman - Breaking And Entering A Motor Vehicle - Common Law Robbery

7/74 Brandon Welch - DWI

8/74 Christopher Watkins - 2nd Degree Trespassing

9/74 Columbus Washington - Attempted 1st Degree Murder

10/74 Joshua Wallace - Carrying Concealed Gun - Possession Of Stolen Firearm



11/74 Michael Thorne - Communicating Threats - Resisting A Public Officer

12/74 Trinity Thompson - 1st Degree Murder - Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon

13/74 Mavurume Tangawabaiwa - Larceny Of A Motor Vehicle - Possession Of A Stolen Motor Vehicle

14/74 Jalisa Strange - Assault With A Deadly Weapon - Communicating Threats

15/74 Curtis Smith - Intimidating Witness



16/74 Janice Sings - Assault With A Deadly Weapon With A Minor Present - Injury To Personal Property

17/74 Keianna Sims - Carrying Concealed Gun

18/74 Alan Schaumloeffel - City Violation - Misdemeanor Larceny - Drug Paraphernalia Possession - 2nd Degree Trespassing

19/74 John Rutledge - Extradition/Fugitive Other State - Resisting A Public Officer - 2nd Degree Trespassing

20/74 Cha-Tika Ross - Injury To Personal Property - Simple Assault



21/74 Inmer Rosa - Assault With A Deadly Weapon Causing Serious Injury - Discharging Weapon Onto Occupied Property

22/74 Hailey Robinson - DWI

23/74 Roderick Price - Flee/Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle - Possession Of A Firearm By A Felon

24/74 Amarion Powell - Gun On Educational Property

25/74 Drew Owens - Assault Of A Government Official - Felony Larceny - Resisting A Public Officer



26/74 Shanik Newsome - DWLR

27/74 Amaree Newman - Violating Protection Order

28/74 Ke'Marseau McSwain - Conspiracy To Commit Felony Larceny - DWLR

29/74 Lamia McCain - Assault Inflicting Serious Injury With Minor Present - Assault With A Deadly Weapon Causing Serious Injury - Possession Of A Stolen Firearm

30/74 Briam Mazariegos - Assault Of A Government Official - Assault With A Deadly Weapon - Attempted Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon



31/74 Dayana Martinez - Assault Of A Government Official

32/74 Stequavious Martin - Marijuana Possession

33/74 Lakevis Maloye - Conspiracy To Commit Felony Larceny - Felony Larceny - Felony Possession Of Cocaine

34/74 Keosha Mack - Habitual Larceny

35/74 Carla Lopez-Martinez - Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill



36/74 Maurice Little - Misdemeanor Larceny

37/74 Donshavius Lampkin - Breaking And Entering - Larceny

38/74 Shade Joseph - Assault And Battery

39/74 Robert Jones - Misdemeanor Larceny - Resisting A Public Officer

40/74 Benjamin Jones - Misdemeanor Larceny



41/74 Darryl Johnson - DWI

42/74 Zavia Jeter - 1st Degree Murder - Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon

43/74 Ahmedey Jamal - Assault Of A Government Official - Indecent Exposure

44/74 Grady Hills - Possession Of A Firearm By A Felon

45/74 Zachary Guy - 1st Degree Trespassing



46/74 Alphonzo Green - Violating Protection Order

47/74 Jaziah Graham - Assault With A Deadly Weapon

48/74 Samuel Glover - DWI

49/74 Gregory Gatewood - Flee/Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle - Drug Paraphernalia Possession - Marijuana Possession

50/74 Samuel Gaston - DWI



51/74 Jai Fountain - Local Ordinance - Possession/Selling Alcohol No Permit

52/74 Ethewart Ford - Misdemeanor Larceny

53/74 Crystal Fisher - Conspiracy To Commit Felony Larceny - Felony Conspiracy - Misdemeanor Larceny

54/74 Donriquisk Falls - Misdemeanor Probation Violation

55/74 Torree Fair - Carrying Concealed Gun - Felony Possession Of Marijuana - Possession Of Firearm By Felon



56/74 Donnie Everett - Assault With A Deadly Weapon - Discharging Firearm In City - Discharging Weapon Onto Occupied Property

57/74 Ronald Edwards - Assault Of A Woman

58/74 Cedric Dobie - DWLR - Reckless Driving To Endanger

59/74 Demond Dixon - Common Law Robbery

60/74 Tyrone Davis - Assault By Strangulation - Assault Of A Woman - Marijuana Possession



61/74 Tyerie Davis - Larceny Of A Motor Vehicle - Possession Of Stolen Goods

62/74 Kevin Davis - Possession With Intent To Sell/Deliver Cocaine - Possession With Intent To Sell/Deliver Marijuana - Trafficking In Cocaine

63/74 Hilverto Colon - DWI

64/74 Patrick Carr - Carrying Concealed Gun - Felony Possession Of A Schedule II Controlled Substance - Drug Paraphernalia Possession

65/74 Leaundreaus Caldwell - Breaking And Entering A Motor Vehicle - Felony Larceny



66/74 Isarel Burton - Assault Of A Woman - Injury To Personal Property - Misdemeanor Larceny

67/74 Micqaye Burris - Carrying Concealed Gun - Marijuana Paraphernalia Possession - Marijuana Possession - Possession Of A Stolen Firearm

68/74 Bryan Bracy - Injury To Real Property

69/74 Scott Bishop - Resisting A Public Officer



70/74 Courtney Ammons - Marijuana Paraphernalia Possession - Marijuana Possession

71/74 Hakeem Akanni - Assault Of A Woman

72/74 Jovani Aguilar - DWLR - Flee/Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle

73/74 Gary Adams - Failure To Report New Address As Sex Offender



















































































































































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Wednesday, December 8th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.