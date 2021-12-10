Mecklenburg County Mugshots December 10th
1/27
Ashea Brooks – Expired Tag – Reckless Driving – Resisting Officer
2/27
Kameen Thomas – Fugitive
3/27
Cecilie Thomas – Cocaine
4/27
Allison Tadlock – Aggressive Driving – Probation Violation Out Of County – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle
5/27
Gerald Stout – Felony Possession Sch II – Larceny
-
6/27
Reggie Stanberry – Injury To Real Property
7/27
Ezra Spearman – Probation Violation
8/27
Ezra Spearman – Breaking And Entering – Larceny
9/27
Vit Rahlan – Fugitive
10/27
Roshun Oliver – Assault On A Female – Battery Of Unborn Child
11/27
Heather Oliver – DWI
12/27
Antonio Mungo – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Injury To Personal Property
13/27
Pierre McClure – Felony Conspiracy – Murder
15/27
Endiaye Jefferson – Felony Larceny – Larceny
16/27
Candice Harvey – Bond Term
17/27
Darrin Griffin – Fugitive
18/27
Gregory Glisson – Probation Violation
19/27
James Glinski – Abandonment Of Animal – Communicating Threats
20/27
Mary Gibson – DV Protective Order Violation
21/27
Madison Geise – DWLR
22/27
Martinika Falls – Marijuana – PWIMSD Sch II
23/27
Sherella Dudley – Marijuana – Simple Assault
24/27
Eduardo Castro – Common Law Robbery
25/27
Jaden Boyce – Felony Possession Marijuana – Possession Marijuana Paraphernalia
26/27
Shaqui Bennett – Breaking And Entering – Resisting Public Officer
27/27
Hakeem Akanni – Felony Probation Violation
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Friday, December 10th.
*Everyone listed is assumed innocent until proven guilty.